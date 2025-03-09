Word Salad
In Three Weeks, Elon's On the Ballot
Wondering what you can do? Do this!
Mar 9
•
David Litt
99
Word Salad
In Three Weeks, Elon's On the Ballot
22
Short Thoughts on a Loooong Speech
In the time it took Trump to address Congress, you could have rewatched When Harry Met Sally. And you probably should have.
Mar 5
•
David Litt
78
Word Salad
Short Thoughts on a Loooong Speech
20
February 2025
The Cooks Being Forced to Farm
Legislators aren't savior types - here's where to look for hope instead
Feb 27
•
David Litt
75
Word Salad
The Cooks Being Forced to Farm
17
Libertarian Proudly Hires Private Fire Department
America's Goofiest Movement is Having a Dangerous Moment. How it Happened, and What We Do About It
Feb 23
•
David Litt
65
Word Salad
Libertarian Proudly Hires Private Fire Department
10
How to Handle Trump's Dictator Cosplay
Saying "This is Bad!" isn't enough to make things better. Here's what we should do instead.
Feb 18
•
David Litt
72
Word Salad
How to Handle Trump's Dictator Cosplay
10
Treasure Hunting in the Loony Bin
RFK Jr. is a nut. Harris should have tried to win over his voters anyway.
Feb 14
•
David Litt
31
Word Salad
Treasure Hunting in the Loony Bin
6
We Have One Job
Use Musk to Fork Trump
Feb 11
•
David Litt
69
Word Salad
We Have One Job
13
A New Guild-ed Age?
Publishers Hang Together to Oppose a Book Ban - and Show Us the Best Way to Stand Up to Trump
Feb 7
•
David Litt
53
Word Salad
A New Guild-ed Age?
14
How Dems Just Flipped a District Redder than South Carolina
A conversation with Iowa State Senator Zach Wahls
Feb 4
•
David Litt
and
Zach Wahls
40
Word Salad
How Dems Just Flipped a District Redder than South Carolina
11
54:01
Do Not Be Disappointed In Advance
It takes courage to have faith in people, especially when they've let you down before. But that's what saving the country will require.
Feb 2
•
David Litt
124
Word Salad
Do Not Be Disappointed In Advance
21
January 2025
Lack of Resistance is not Futile
Rebuilding the anti-Trump coalition is important. Pining for 2017 won't help.
Jan 29
•
David Litt
88
Word Salad
Lack of Resistance is not Futile
15
A Brief Love Letter to New Jersey
Some thoughts - from a native New Yorker who can't believe he's saying this - about a place keeping the American Dream(s) alive.
Jan 22
•
David Litt
45
Word Salad
A Brief Love Letter to New Jersey
5
