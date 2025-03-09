Word Salad

Word Salad

Home
Archive
About

February 2025

The Cooks Being Forced to Farm
Legislators aren't savior types - here's where to look for hope instead
  
David Litt
17
Libertarian Proudly Hires Private Fire Department
America's Goofiest Movement is Having a Dangerous Moment. How it Happened, and What We Do About It
  
David Litt
10
How to Handle Trump's Dictator Cosplay
Saying "This is Bad!" isn't enough to make things better. Here's what we should do instead.
  
David Litt
10
Treasure Hunting in the Loony Bin
RFK Jr. is a nut. Harris should have tried to win over his voters anyway.
  
David Litt
6
We Have One Job
Use Musk to Fork Trump
  
David Litt
13
A New Guild-ed Age?
Publishers Hang Together to Oppose a Book Ban - and Show Us the Best Way to Stand Up to Trump
  
David Litt
14
How Dems Just Flipped a District Redder than South Carolina
A conversation with Iowa State Senator Zach Wahls
  
David Litt
 and 
Zach Wahls
11
54:01
Do Not Be Disappointed In Advance
It takes courage to have faith in people, especially when they've let you down before. But that's what saving the country will require.
  
David Litt
21

January 2025

© 2025 David Litt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture