Civics Made Easy (w/ Ben Sheehan)

First off: we had a slight technical glitch in the first few minutes and I dropped out of the recording. Ben did an admirable job vamping while I was gone, but if you want to skip ahead to where I log back in and the conversation picks back up, go to 7:30 in the video!

A lot of us complain that there’s not enough civic eduction in America these days. Ben is actually doing something about it. And he’s meeting people where they are, with engaging, interesting conversations and episodes on his new PBS show Civics Made Easy.

SOME LINKS TO STUFF WE TALK ABOUT

Thanks, and hope you enjoy the conversation. I learned a lot!