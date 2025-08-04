Word Salad

Word Salad

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6
6

Civics Made Easy (w/ Ben Sheehan)

Ben's the host of a brand new show on PBS, and we talked about the two-party system, the most surprising thing he's learned about civics education, and the politics of baseball cards.
David Litt's avatar
Ben Sheehan's avatar
David Litt
and
Ben Sheehan
Aug 04, 2025
6
6
Share
Transcript

First off: we had a slight technical glitch in the first few minutes and I dropped out of the recording. Ben did an admirable job vamping while I was gone, but if you want to skip ahead to where I log back in and the conversation picks back up, go to 7:30 in the video!

A lot of us complain that there’s not enough civic eduction in America these days. Ben is actually doing something about it. And he’s meeting people where they are, with engaging, interesting conversations and episodes on his new PBS show Civics Made Easy.

SOME LINKS TO STUFF WE TALK ABOUT

  • I don’t need to tell you that public broadcasting needs our support more than ever, so if you like what Ben is doing, it’s a perfect time to subscribe to the PBS Passport app by making a donation to your local station.

  • You can also find Ben’s book, OMG WTF Does The Constitution Actually Say? here.

  • You can watch Ben’s PBS show - including the episode on the two-party system that we discussed - right here.

  • Ben’s Substack is Politics Made Easy.

  • And as always, you can get a copy of It’s Only Drowning from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or Bookshop.org.

Thanks, and hope you enjoy the conversation. I learned a lot!

Get more from David Litt in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 David Litt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture