Word Salad

Word Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andan Casamajor's avatar
Andan Casamajor
8d

My understanding of it is that we're buying a bunch of nearly worthless pesos with dollars. Bessent's private equity pals know they need to cash out of their reckless speculative investments, and that pesos are worthless. A temporary infusion of dollars will allow them to cash out in dollars, which are still worth something.

The infusion will not stop the peso's death spiral, but it will let Bessent's pals recoup what they otherwise would lose. Straight outta Gangsterville.

To quote Randy Newman: I could be wrong now, but I don't think so...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff's avatar
Jeff
8dEdited

I'm "amused" that all the government destruction and decent into authoritarianism is ironically being paid by us, the US taxpayers. We pay for the lawyers to defend illegal policies and all the ICE secret police, military occupation, legal attacks on blue states, you name it.

I saw a news headline that someone is suing "Trump" for wrongful imprisonment. No, they're not suing Trump, they are suing the government and if they win we get to pay the damages.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Litt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture