If Trump’s first-term strategy was, as Steve Bannon put it, to “Flood the zone with shit,” Trump’s second-term version seems to be to flood the zone with Orwellian nightmares.

So I understand why we can’t pay attention to every outrage. But there’s a scandal that I think is absolutely deserving of our attention, and it’s flying under the radar.

Last week, the Trump Administration okayed a $20 billion bailout for Argentina.

Think about this. Our government is currently shut down because Republicans won’t fund healthcare. Trump is trying to close the Education Department because it’s “wasteful spending.” Elon Musk DOGE’d thousands of national park rangers, cancer researchers, and workers at VA hospitals because we apparently couldn’t afford them. Under Secretary of State Marco Rubio, we chainsawed lifesaving aid for starving kids abroad, all in the name of fiscal responsibility.

But an Argentina bailout? Sure, we can find $20 billion for that.

It’s that the Federal budget is huge. Still, $20 billion is real money. Imagine if Trump gave every American family a parking ticket, and then earmarked that money for Buenos Aires instead of the United States. That’s pretty much what’s going on right now.

Also, it’s not like America is exactly flush with cash. Under Trump, the deficit hit $1.8 trillion for fiscal year. That’s a new record. And the Big Ugly Bill that Republicans passed earlier this year – the one that will extend tax cuts for billionaires – will add another $4 trillion to the debt over the next ten years. Just a few days ago at the gym, I watched Mike Johnson on Fox News complaining about wasteful spending.

So, why is a president who once promised to eliminate the national debt entirely handing Argentina enough money to pay for approximately eight Empire State Buildings, or, if you’re in a different sort of mood, 1.3 billion Snickers bars? Surely, there’s a reason.

And Treasury Scott Bessent has one for us: “What we’re doing is maintaining a US strategic interest in the Western Hemisphere,” he said.

Apparently it’s in America’s hemispheric interest to start trade wars with Mexico and Canada (not to mention talking about making the latter our 51st state). But Argentina, according to our Treasury Secretary, is so incredibly important to our national interest that they need us to send them money, even at a moment when our own economy is wobbling and our government is shut down.

In fact, this Argentina bailout is just the fourth time, ever, that the United States has bought another country’s currency directly. I have nothing against Argentina – I’ve always wanted to visit, I like their soccer jerseys – but I had no idea our relationship was so special.

With a track record like this, who wouldn’t want to bet $20 billion of US taxpayer money on Argentina’s economy?

Bessent is full of it. But even if he were being honest: the whole point of “America First” was supposed to be that bailing out other countries is never in our interest. How many times did we hear some version of, “Why are we spending all this money on Ukraine/Israel/foreign aid/NATO when we could be spending that money on Americans?” How many times were we told that alliances were a waste, and the United States needed to stop trying to save the world and go it alone.

Given the populist moment we’re living in, isolationism may have been a strategic move by Trump and Vance during the campaign. But it makes the most recent bailout news yet another sign of the wild levels of hubris coursing through this administration. Apparently they believe that the American people are willing to believe that globalism is good now, simply because Trump says so.

Which brings us to what a cynic might be tempted to say is the real reason for this bailout: Argentina has its midterm elections coming up in two weeks, the country’s chief executive, Javier Milei, is Trump’s self-described “favorite president,” and Milei’s MAGA-esque party is in deep trouble.

A far-right populist with a puffball hair and a tendency to be obnoxious to people on television, Milei was elected in 2023 on a plan to fire government workers, cut social service, and gut regulations. “I love Javier Milei,” said Elon Musk. In fact, remember that chainsaw of Musk waved around to celebrate all the public servants he was DOGEing? It was a gift from Milei.

What do you get for the man who has everything? Apparently, a chainsaw.

The biggest reason Trump, Musk, and their fellow far-right travelers were giant Javier Milei fans was that, until recently, he was proof their economic strategy worked. In the first year or so of Milei’s presidency, he chainsawed the government, deficits fell, and inflation dropped. Best of all, where MAGA was concerned, Milei stayed popular.

In other words, the whole point of this guy was that he wasn’t supposed to need a bailout. He was taking on the socialist establishment, making tough calls, and saving his country’s economy.

Writing for The Free Press, Niall Ferguson called Milei’s Argentina a “man-made miracle.”

But it turned out to be one of those temporary miracles. Argentina was rocked by a bribery scandal when it turned out the president’s sister and chief of staff, Karina Milei, was (allegedly) receiving kickbacks. At the same time, Argentina’s legislature is tapping the brakes, or maybe slamming them, on Milei’s aggressive cuts. This all made investors nervous, so they pulled money out of the country, sending the economy into a tailspin.

So, now that it’s become clear that Milei was not the miraculous economic genius he claimed to be - and that his administration seems to be corrupt and/or politically - did the far right disavow him, and maybe rethink whether he ought to be an economic role model for the United States?

Of course not. They bailed him out. With our money.

Sending American tax dollars to help our president’s political ally do better in an upcoming election doesn’t strike me as putting America first, but what do I know?

And it’s not just the Argentinian right being saved from its own risky decisions. A few days ago, investigative reporter Judd Legum broke the story that Rob Citrone, a billionaire hedge fund manager with close personal ties to Treasury Secretary Bessent, invested a ton of money in Argentinian debt. He was set to lose a lot of money. But if the American taxpayer steps in to prop up Argentina’s economy, he’ll make a(nother) fortune. So will a bunch of other big hedge funds, many of which have ties to Trump and the Republican Party.

The Trump Administration has done things more despicable than using $20 billion of our money to prop up their political allies in Argentina (letting food aid rot rather than get to desperate people around the world who need it). They’ve done things more boneheaded (firing thousands of well-qualified servicemembers, just because they happened to be trans.) They’ve done things more alarming (going full Seal Team Six on an apartment building in Chicago for no reason) and more economically harmful (tariffs).

But still, I find the Argentina bailout galling. I accept that some of my tax dollars will be spent on stuff I don’t support. That’s democracy. But I think they ought to be spent, at least in theory, in the country’s interest rather than as a favor to the president’s buddy and the Treasury Secretary’s friend. Bessent, Trump, and the administration seem to think of the United States as a far-right global slush fund. That’s not just immoral.

It’s a pathetic, crimped vision of America’s role in the world.

I suspect a lot of Americans – especially the types of Americans who voted for Trump but are inclined to regret it – will find this bailout galling, too. So how should Democrats make sure more people find out about it?

I’d like to see them tie it to the government shutdown - President Trump is meeting with Javier Milei to keep the Argentine government running - even as he refuses to meet with Congressional Democrats to get the American government open. I’d also like to see them tell us what they’d spend that money on. Pick ten hospitals that are going to close because of MAGA’s Medicaid cuts, and for the administration to demonstrate its priorities. Pick $20 billion worth of DOGE cuts that could be reversed – to the national parks, for example, or to cancer research.

Whatever it is, don’t just make a point. Make a contrast. And in doing so, hang the albatross of globalism around Republicans’ neck for a change.

