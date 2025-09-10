Michelle Obama's Speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz on Her New Book, "As A Jew"

Sarah Hurwitz is one of my favorite English-language writers of non-fiction, period. She also happens to be an Obama White House colleague and friend. Her new book, As a Jew, came out yesterday - I can say, as a Jew (brilliant joke!), that if you’re Jewish you’re going to find Sarah’s work fascinating and timely. It will challenge you in the best possible way, and the writing and thinking is so good you might not even know you’re being challenged.

But also, if you’re not a Jew, I think this conversation - and book - are still worth taking a look at. Sarah is writing (in my opinion) about finding and embracing her own identity, rooted in history and tradition, and being fiercely proud of that that identity without ever losing interest in the broader American project and story. No matter what your background is, that’s a story I think most of us can relate to.

Especially right now, when Trump, Vance, et al try to redefine identity as a purely nationalist or partisan project.

You can find As a Jew at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or your local Indie Bookstore via bookshop.org.

For those who prefer reading things to watching them a) thank goodness! and b) here’s an edited conversation of our transcript.

DAVID

Let's dive right in. Tell me about the book.

SARAH

I'm happy to. I grew up like a lot of American Jews. Judaism was just kind of more of a hassle than a gift. It involved boring holidays, a few of the universalistic values, and it just was not that exciting to me.

I kind of peaced out for a while. Then in my mid-30s, through a bizarre series of circumstances, I wound up taking an Intro to Judaism class. I was just blown away by what I found. There was much wisdom about the human condition that was so much more profound and radical and counter-cultural than much of the modern secular ethic.

That was my first book. It was this really passionate love letter to Jewish tradition. I wrote that book, it came out, and a few years ago, I started training to become a hospital chaplain, just as a volunteer. The chaplaincy is supposed to be interfaith, but it was very strangely Christian. I realized that I’ve grown up in this Christian majority culture that has very much shaped how I think about Judaism.

The same thing happened when I went to a college campus a few years ago. I was talking to students at the Jewish student center Hillel, and they started asking me about how I dealt with antisemitism. These students told me all these stories about antisemitism that they face. And I was so stunned because for literally four years of college and three years of law school, I never once felt uncomfortable as a Jew on any campus.

I started doing a deep dive into history, and I began to realize that 2,000 years of antisemitism and a couple hundred years of Jews trying to assimilate and erase themselves to fit into a majority culture had kind of warped and infiltrated my Jewish identity and made me almost misunderstand my own traditions.

DAVID

I think a lot of people see this as a binary of either total assimilation or of totally defining yourself as Jewish and not even spending time with the world outside of your culture. How do you address that topic?

SARAH

I totally reject that binary. Oftentimes we define people's Jewishness by: how sort of traditionally observant are you? Do you keep kosher? Do you observe Shabbat? How often do you go to a synagogue? And that’s how Jewish you are.

I really don’t quite agree with that. For me, a central belief is that there are many ways to be passionately, seriously, deeply and richly Jewish. It looks so many different ways. I think my argument is that it’s important to actually know something about Jewish tradition.

Back when I called myself a cultural Jew, I didn’t know anything about Jewish history, language, or literature. I just meant, “Oh, I have an edgy sense of humor, and I’m kind of anxious.” But Jews have 4,000 years of wisdom about the human condition that has really transformed the world for many millennia. To just reduce it to something that’s a cross between an ethnic joke and some basic “don't lie, cheat, steal” values is kind of depressing.

We don’t know about our traditions. There’s a reason for that. A couple hundred years ago, when we were trying to assimilate in Europe and join the modern world, we kind of reshaped Judaism to look like Christianity. We really de-emphasized a lot of our post-biblical texts.

We have millions and millions of pages of Jews questioning, debating, and reinterpreting. A lot of people think that the Torah is all there is. But that was actually just the beginning. We spent centuries reimagining, reinterpreting. I think many of us have lost out on that incredible wisdom because of assimilation.

DAVID

What’s an example in As a Jew of one of those post-biblical texts that has gotten lost due to assimilation?

SARAH

A key one is something called the Talmud. It’s a two million word text that’s actually more like a library. It’s a series of volumes that’s really the basis of all kinds of Jewish law, wisdom and ethical thinking.

I think a vast majority of us grew up closer to how I grew up, which I had never heard of the Talmud. I didn't even really know what the Torah was. I grew up thinking that Judaism was a religion which is not totally true. You and I can reject every single aspect of Jewish religion. We're still Jews.

Jews are not just a religion. We’re certainly not an ethnicity. But those are the categories by which we sort people today. Do Jews predate those categories? A proper title for us would be something like a tribe, nation, civilization, peoplehood or family.

DAVID

What’s one thing about your experience as a chaplain that was the most frightening to write about?

SARAH

None of them were particularly frightening to write about, but they were all really importantly Jewish for me to write about. Chaplaincy has this super Christian name. You imagine a guy in a collar holding a New Testament.

For me, chaplaincy is so deeply Jewish because Jewish tradition has put such emphasis on being right up close to people in moments of illness, dying, grief, mourning, loss. The secular world is like, “Oh god. Aging, dying, death, dead bodies, grief? Hard pass. Gross.” Put some Botox in there, send some flowers, maybe send a text.

Whereas Jewish tradition says to get right up close to that. You get your body to the hospital bedside. There is a whole tradition in Judaism of trained community members of your synagogue washing and preparing the body for death. There’s a really beautiful, tender and respectful way that people are kind of birthed into death in love and care, the same way that we're birthed into life. It's a beautiful tradition.

DAVID

Just to keep things light and fun, has this changed the way you think about death, your own death, or about mortality?

SARAH

I will say training as a chaplain, you learn to become very comfortable talking openly about death. I volunteer on an oncology floor, so I have a number of patients who are facing death.

Often, people are so uncomfortable talking to them about it. None of their family nor friends will acknowledge they're dying. I sit down and say to them, “Yes, you're dying right now. What are you most worried about? How do you feel about dying? What are you proud of in your life? What do you regret? What needs to be said or done before you die?”

To have no fear or discomfort about that, it’s sometimes such a relief for them.

DAVID

That’s really interesting. It’s interesting not just in this context. Saying something is better or more important than saying the right thing.

There’s a couple other things I want to talk with you about. We haven’t talked at all about Israel or the Middle East yet. It’s up to you whether you want to talk about what’s going on in the world and how you address it in the book.

SARAH

I'm happy to talk about it. For a lot of American Jews right now, it’s a challenging moment. On the one hand, I’m a Zionist. I believe that Jews have a right to have a state in their ancestral homeland, national independence and self-determination.

I am aware of what happened when we ran that experiment of Jewish statelessness. Spoiler alert: didn’t go well. What many people don't realize is that nearly a million Jews lived in Arab lands up until the 20th century. 850,000 of them fled persecution there. Two million Jews in Russia at one point were brutally persecuted. They fled to Israel. Same in Ethiopia. Jews have really never been safe in the world without a state of their own. I feel strongly about the need for this Jewish state.

At the same time, I vehemently am appalled by this current Israeli governing coalition. I disagree with many of their ideologies and policies. It is so heartbreaking and infuriating to watch what is happening today.

DAVID

Do you feel that there's a split taking place between American Jews and Israeli Jews?

SARAH

Actually, I think so many Israeli Jews and so many American Jews are now in agreement of just opposing this particular government. I feel as if I'm watching half a million Israelis out protesting. If you look at the data, a very strong majority of Israelis want this war to end.

DAVID

Let me ask a different question. How does being a speechwriter affect your book-writing life?

SARAH

It’s so funny, as a speechwriter, I just lost my grasp on the rules of grammar and punctuation. I actually found the book writing to be very constraining. I was like, “Why can't I start every sentence with ‘And’?” It drove me wild. Making the transition from writing to be heard to writing to be read is a real transition. Speechwriting is very vivid and conversational, which makes your writing more engaging, vivid, and conversational.

DAVID

You talked a lot about wisdom. What’s a piece of wisdom that’s affected how you live your life coming from five thousand years of Jewish tradition?

SARAH

One thing I think a lot about is a very old antisemetic lie that says Christianity is the religion of love, Judaism is the religion of law. It’s legalistic, unspiritual, weedy, nitpicky and not loving. But if you actually bother to study Jewish law, what you find is that it sets a very high bar for love and teaches you how to meet it.

The weediness is actually the point. Jewish law, with all these hyperspecific scenarios, is trying to train you. It's trying to inculcate in you an exquisite sensitivity to the needs and vulnerability of each human being who crosses your path. It's trying to get you to see them. It’s like going to the eye doctor, where they’re clicking the little vision machine and making your vision sharper and sharper. Jewish law really does sharpen your moral vision.

I think this is the exact opposite of the moral sensibility that we see in modern secular life that says to just divide people up into two big, crude, dehumanizing categories: oppressed and oppressor, powerful and powerless, good and evil, or patriotic and unpatriotic. And then just love and hate them accordingly. Jewish tradition says every single human being is created in the image of God, which means they are infinitely worthy and valuable. You cannot put a price on anyone's life.

If you read the Torah, Adam, Eve, Cain and Abel were not Jews or Israelites. They were just people created in his image. At the same time, God has a relationship with a particular guy, Abraham, whose descendants become Jews. But God also has relationships with other people too. And the Jews are like, “Cool, This is our relationship. Other people have other relationships. Our way is not the one way.” Jews are never going to proselytize you because we have different relationships with divinity.

DAVID

Well, the book is out this week. Everyone should go buy it wherever books are sold. And can people see you live?

SARAH

Yes. On September 9th in Washington D.C., I'll be at Sixth and I Synagogue. On the 10th, I’ll be in New York City at the Streicker Center at Temple Emanu-El.

DAVID

Awesome. So everybody, you are invited to read this fantastic book. Thanks everyone for listening.

SARAH

Thanks so much for having me.



