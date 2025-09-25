Two bits of housekeeping. This is incredibly last-minute, but tonight at 7pm I’m going to be at Wellesley Books in Wellesley, MA. I’ll be talking with author Doug Most, so if you’re in the area come by to say hi, ask some questions, and get a signed copy of It’s Only Drowning.

Between Trump ordering his justice department to indict James Comey, Kimmel’s return to TV, and RFK Jr. turning crackpot theories about Tylenol into federal policy, you may have missed something Katie Miller said about her husband, Stephen.

Particularly because I imagine the number of people who read this newsletter, and who also watch Jesse Watters’ show on Fox News, is small.

But earlier this week, when asked on live TV about what it’s like to married to Stephen Miller, his wife said the following:

“He’s an incredibly inspiring man who gets me going in the morning with his speeches, being like, ‘Let’s start the day, I’m going to defeat the left and we are going to win.’”

First off, this confirms my suspicion that Stephen Miller is bad at writing speeches. (Putting everything else aside, imagine starting your day by saying, “Let’s start the day.”)

Second, I guess I’m glad Katie and Stephen found each other? There are eight billion people in the world, and I don’t think any of them, apart from these two, think a daily declaration to crush one’s political foes helps keep the spark alive.

Third - and here’s where things get tricky - there’s something I think Democrats can emulate (and I can’t believe I’m saying this) from Stephen Miller’s bedroom routine.

He wakes up every morning and thinks about winning. Too many progressives, in my opinion, wake up every morning and think about losing.

I’m not trying to shame anyone here. When I describe the trap of focusing on losses, it’s one I often fall into myself. But I think one of biggest problem the anti-MAGA coalition faces is that too many of us are more comfortable talking about defeat than victory. And that was especially notable over the past week, when we notched one of the biggest victories against Trump since he took office.

We Beat Trump on Kimmel. Where Was the Victory Lap?

Last Wednesday, after a bunch of mafia-style threats from FCC Chair Brenden Carr, Disney pulled Jimmy Kimmel off the air.

Over the weekend, M. Gessen, a New York Times columnist who fled Russia after bravely reporting on Putin, wrote an essay for the paper called. The headline read: “This is the Feeling of Losing a Country. I Know It Well.”

“The news,” they wrote of Kimmel’s suspension, “tells us that we are moving from one country to a different, autocratic one.” Gessen explained that one of Putin’s first targets was a satirical puppet show - in 2002, the show was taken off the air after attacks on the media company that owned the channel that broadcast it. It was, in retrospect, the beginning of the end of independent media in Russia.

I highlight this piece because the Times is more influential than most media outlets, because Gessen is a particularly good writer with unique authority on their subject. But “This is What It Feels Like to Lose a Country” is just one example of a genre: content - essays, memes, comments, videos, etc. - pointing out how incredibly troubling each new development is.

One of several people named James who Trump has a vendetta against

Trump clearly agreed with Gessen that we’d entered a new era. Building on his momentum, he demanded that NBC fire Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, said that criticizing him no longer counted as free speech, and ordered the networks to hire a conservative late-night host.

But that’s not what happened.

Hundreds of thousands of consumers cancelled their Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN subscriptions. (I’m happy to say I was one of them.) Celebrities - mocked as ineffectual after the star-studded Harris campaign fell short - rallied to Kimmel’s defense and kept the story in the news. Michael Eisner, the former Disney CEO, spoke out against the Trump administration, showing the kind of backbone missing from most of the nation’s business leaders. Entertainers boycotted Disney events. Writers’ Guild members picketed outside ABC’s offices. And yes, some conservatives - including Ben Shapiro, Ted Cruz, and eventually Joe Rogan - came to the defense of the First Amendment.

In Putin’s Russia, Puppets stay canceled. In Trump’s America, Kimmel is back on the air. And his ratings are massive.

If Kimmel’s cancellation is what it feels like to lose a country, Kimmel’s un-cancellation is presumably what it feels like to not lose a country.

But no one seems eager to say so.

My concern isn’t that Gessen didn’t write a follow up piece. My concern is that almost no one took did. Even the statements celebrating Kimmel’s return framed the victory as a win for free speech, rather than as a watershed moment in the fight against Trumpism.

I’m not just talking about what I saw in the news. I’m on some group chats with influential Democrat types - I saw basically zero celebrating, let alone anyone talking about how we could build on this momentum. It was on to the next outrage, the next danger, the next erosion of liberties.

To be clear: the outrages are outrageous and the dangers are dangerous. But would it kill us to acknowledge that Trump is beatable?

In 1942, after the allies defeated the Axis in North Africa, Churchill delivered his famous speech declaring the moment, “the end of the beginning.” If he were a progressive in 2025, he probably would have said, “We won a battle. But the Nazis are still killing our troops every day.” Then he would list every single place where the Axis still held the upper hand.

And Kimmel was just one example of a broader pattern. I recommend this piece by Law Professor Steve Vladeck. He points out that for all Trump’s wins in the right-wing Supreme Court, there are lots of cases, including big ones, where the administration has either lost in lower courts and not bothered trying their luck with the Supreme Court, or are complying with lower court rulings while the legal process plays out.

That doesn’t mean everything’s hunky dory. But it means the Trump Administration - even with this conservative Court - can be beat. By ignoring the wins and focusing solely on the losses, we’re making the administration seem more powerful than it actually is. Which discourages Americans from taking on Trump in court.

Let’s go back to Stephen Miller. If he wakes up ever more and says, “Let’s start the day. MAGA is winning,” and lots of Democrats get up every morning and says “Let’s start the day. MAGA is winning,” then it’s not exactly surprising when people see MAGA as a bunch of strong winners and Democrats as a bunch of weak losers.

The Spirit of the Staircase

Last night, I was on Stephanie Ruhle’s MSNBC show for her Wednesday-night panels. I’ve been on a few of them since It’s Only Drowning came out, and it’s one of the more fun cable-news formats I’ve been part of. It’s a full hour, so you cover a lot of topics, and the first question I was asked was about the news that, obeying Trump’s demand, prosecutors will try to indict James Comey over the next few days.

I was perfectly happy with the answer I gave - about how outrageous this is, and bringing up that George W. Bush attorney Alberto Gonzales resigned over politicizing just a handful of U.S. attorneys offices, while Senate Republicans are fine confirming near all of Trump’s outrageously partisan-hacks picks.

But as I worked on this post, I was struck by what the French call “l’esprit de l’escalier.” The feeling you get when you know exactly what you should have said, but by that point you're halfway up the stairs and the conversation is already over.

Basically, I did the exact same thing I’ve criticized progressives for doing in this post: I focused exclusively on the threats to democracy, and not at all on the political risks for Trump’s.

So here’s what I should have said, in addition to saying that this potential indictment is very scary news.

“Trump thought that going after his opponents would be easy. As Jimmy Kimmel can tell you from his uncanceled late night show - retribution isn’t as easy as the president thinks. But Trump clearly hasn’t learned his lesson.

All the polling makes clear Americans - even many who voted for Trump - do not want him to persecute his political enemies. So Trump is going to do something wildly unpopular - and he’s going to do it with charges so flimsy his own handpicked U.S. attorney resigned rather than try to bring them. Maybe he can get a grand jury to indict, and a jury to convict, and he looks more powerful than ever. But more likely, he’s overplaying his hand - Comey’s going to be vindicated, Trump’s going to look weak, and Americans are going to look on Trump less favorably. Hopefully if and when that happens, he learns a lesson every other president in history never needed to be taught.”

Admittedly, it’s a lot easier to come up with a good, winning answer when you have 24 hours to write something down rather than having to say something on the spot. Still, reading through this, I think it’s much more likely to spur other people to action than focusing exclusively on the risks and threats, as real as those risks and threats may be.

