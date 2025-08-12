Word Salad

Leigh Horne
20h

I lived and worked in and near DC for many years, and never felt any fear of being attacked. I worked in NE, a middle class area mostly populated by black folk. I was and remain a white woman. I used to take the Metro in and walk the three blocks from the station to my workplace, free as a bird and as unafraid. There was not a whiff of menace, the streets were clean, the homes well maintained. Trump's actions, ostensibly taken to protect the people of the District are, I firmly believe a test run, like LA, for the deployment of troops against the American people, and the seizure of governmental power from cities and states whose people can't stand him or the takeover by the rich, now decades in the making, that he is a visible part of. Period. Have a great visit in Sri Lanka. Rest well, and come back energized to keep fighting the good fight.

Jason
16h

Agree DC should absolutely become a state.

But who will do it? The 'anti-MAGA" coalition didn't do it when BIden had a Democratic trifecta early in his term. Neither did Obama when he had the same..neither did Clinton when he had the same...

From what I can see, every Democratic president going back a century has has a Dem Senate and House for at least part of their terms...but no DC statehood.

