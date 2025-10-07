If you say have something nice to say about Democratic Party leaders, are you even allowed to write about politics in the year 2025?

For the most part, I haven’t tested that proposition. I spent most of the summer doing interviews for my book tour, and when political strategy came up, it could feel pundit gravity pulling more toward criticizing Democrats, especially Democrats in D.C. In fairness, there was plenty to criticize. And you were allowed to criticize Trump and MAGA as well. But to say that Democrats in Washington were doing something right, no matter how tiny that something might be, felt corny and out-of-touch. The political commentary equivalent of wearing an unironic bowtie.

Last week, when the government shut down, both parties agreed that Democrats - and Senate Democrats in particular - were inept. I’m not a journalist, so I don’t have sources. That said, my sources tell me that Republicans in Congress assumed Chuck Schumer would almost immediately cave.

We still don’t know how the shutdown will end. But people who thought Senate Democrats would get skittish and shy away from a showdown with Trump were clearly wrong. Democrats are making their case.

And they’re winning. The headlines before the shutdown put the blame on Democrats - when the New Yorker, of all places, runs an article with the headline, “Why Democrats Shut Down the Government,” that’s a pretty good sign conventional wisdom has decided Dems are at fault. Yet recent polling shows that while voters are unhappy with everyone, they blame Republicans more than Democrats.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, ordinarily pretty slick, looked embarrassed yesterday on TV when he tried to blame Democrats for keeping the government closed. Also yesterday, President Trump suggested he’d come to the table to negotiate a deal to re-open the government, then flip-flopped after Chuck Schumer told him to put his money where his mouth was.

This is not stuff that happens when you’re winning an argument.

Thanks for reading Word Salad! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

So, does this prove that the Democrats in Congress are, despite the flood of constant criticism, comprised entirely of brilliant chess masters thinking twelve moves ahead?

I don’t think so.

In fact, what the last week shows is the opposite. When you pick the right moment to fight, and approach that fight in the right way, you don’t have to be a genius in order to win.

Here are a couple things - simple things, easily repeatable things - that the anti-MAGA coalition should keep in mind if we want to keep winning.

Pick Your Battlefields

A wise man once said that presidents can’t tell American what to think, but they can tell America what to think about.

That wise man was me.

I bring this up for two reasons - first, because I’m trying to figure out the subject for my next book, and that’s stressful, so I want an excuse to give myself a compliment. Second, because I think it’s an important point. And not it’s true not just for presidents but for politicians in general.

One of the smartest people I know in politics once told me that the secret to campaigning is simple. Focus on the issues that unite your base, and divide the other side’s base.

Ever since the shutdown started, America’s being talking about healthcare.

It took a while - like, until the very last minute - for Democrats to stop saying they might shut down the government out of general opposition to Trump’s authoritarianism, and start talking about insurance instead. But eventually, they got around to it: on December 31st, Obamacare premiums will skyrocket for millions of middle-class Americans because Republicans cut them. Democrats want to reverse those cuts.

Mike Johnson argues that Congress has three months to deal with this issue. Hakeem Jeffries argue it should be taken care of right now, as part of a plan to fund the government. Who’s right?

It doesn’t matter.

What matters is that leaders of both parties are talking about healthcare - one of the few issues where Democrats are trusted way more than Republicans. Strategy’s nice. Tactics matter. But deciding what to fight over is usually much more important than deciding how to fight.

Progressives should learn from this. There are sometimes good reasons to talk about issues where Democrats aren’t broadly popular. It can be important to show solidarity, or demonstrate a willingness to take a stand, or to try to turn an opponent’s strength into a weakness. But that should be the exception, rather than the rule. Otherwise, it’s just preaching to the choir.

(One more thought, if you’re thinking about what to argue or repost yourself: this doesn’t have to be a binary choice. Trump sending the National Guard into cities is outrageous. Trump spending millions of taxpayer dollars to send the National Guard into cities, even as he says there’s no money in the budget for middle-class families’ healthcare, gets at the same outrage while taking the conversation to a winning issue.)

Republicans Own the Government

Far be it from me to overthink anything. But there was lot of chess-playing debate over who would “own” the government shutdown, when for most voters it’s probably a lot more simple than that: Republicans are in charge of the government, Republicans are in charge of the government shutdown.

Even voters who don’t exclusively blame the GOP are likely to blame both sides, rather than the Democrats who don’t run anything. That’s bad for Trump. It’s even worse for Republicans in Congress. If voters decide that both parties stink, then Republicans are likely to sit out the midterms. Democrats, on the other hand, will crawl through proverbial broken glass to vote against Trump. It’s the kind of scenario that could put the House out of reach for MAGA, and the Senate very much in play.

Share

Put MAGA in Debate Mode

Trump has been underestimated for nearly all of his political life. That’s one of the secrets to his success. But today, I think he’s being overestimated.

After all, this is a guy who took part eight presidential debates. He lost seven of them. Most of them quite badly. And I think we can all agree that the one debate he won, against Joe Biden last year, was a bit unusual.

Why is Trump such a bad debater? It goes back to the idea of picking your battlefield. Trump seems unscripted, because he often rambles and says weird stuff. But like the reality TV host he is at heart, Trump may not be scripting, but he’s directing. He appears in front of his supporters. He talks about his preferred issues. When the news cycle starts to get away from him, he says something (or posts something) that reclaims attention. He sticks to his safe spaces.

The presidential debate stage is different. And in a neutral space, faced with even a slightly unpredictable opponent, it was easy to throw Trump off his game.

Also, when Trump is thrown off his game, he acts like a maniac.

The shutdown has had a similar effect to the debates. Because MAGA was surprised that Democrats didn’t cave, they hadn’t planned out a response. At times Trump has said the shutdown is “fun.” Other times he’s blamed Democrats. Often he’s threatened to make life miserable for Americans, which the Americans who might be made miserable don’t care for. On other days, he’s forged ahead with his occupy-American-cities agenda and ignored the shutdown entirely, which even Americans concurred about crime can agree feels like a strange way to set priorities.

In other words, forced to react to events rather than drive them, Trump immediately reminded most Americans - even Americans who voted for them - why they don’t like or trust him.

It’s not just Trump who struggles in unchoreographed debate. This New York Times article on the late Charlie Kirk’s debate style gave me a real respect for his skills as a debater, and for the way his style became a template for others on the right. But the article also made it clear that Kirk’s greatest strength as a debater was the discipline to debate only on his terms.

Democrats can’t always be unpredictable. That would be an oxymoron. But when they act in a way that doesn’t fit into Trump’s reality-show direction - when they debate on neutral turf - MAGA often struggles. Usually by massively overreacting.

In short: persuasion still matters

I’m not saying Democrats are out of the woods, or Trump is toast, or anything like that. These are dangerous times, and there’s always the possibility that we might become a country - like Russia or China - where persuasion no longer really matters.

But we’re not that country right now. And if Trump couldn’t even cancel Jimmy Kimmel, cancelling elections won’t be as easy as he thinks.

So: focus on the issues where we’re already winning; let Republicans own the government and all its failures on their watch; and force Trump and his allies to debate outside their comfort zones.

If we do those things, the midterms could go from leaning Democratic to full-blown landslide. And we wouldn’t even have to be geniuses to make it happen.

Leave a comment