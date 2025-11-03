“I have an Article II,” President Trump told a Turning Point USA conference in 2019, “Where I have the right to do whatever I want as president.”

In his second term, Trump has taken this dictator-on-day-one principle to nearly every extreme. According to the White House, Trump has the power to shut down government agencies created by Congress; cancel pre-approved infrastructure projects on a whim; slap tariffs on any country for any reason; fire hundreds of thousands of public servants despite civil service protections; replace a member of the independent federal reserve board because he feels like it; kill “suspected drug traffickers” with no evidence and no due process; and turn the military against U.S. citizens whenever he chooses.

But when it comes to keep millions of Americans from going hungry? Suddenly, the administration’s hands are tied.

The Trump movement loves to play footsie with white nationalist anti-semites, so perhaps they wouldn’t use the word “chutzpah.” But it’s hard to know how else to describe it. Today, the administration actually had the audacity to argue in court that while Trump would love to keep food stamps funding during the government shutdown he refuses to help end, Congressional intent and legal procedure mean the government is powerless to help.

From today’s New York Times story on the subject:

In a sworn declaration, Patrick A. Penn, a top official at the Agriculture Department, added that using the money to provide full food stamp aid would also ‘stray from congressional intent.

Congress also intended for money to go to lifesaving USAID work, clean-energy projects that will bring down electricity bills, and new tunnels that can keep people and commerce flowing between New York and New Jersey. But Trump had no problem blatantly ignoring Congressional intent in those cases. It’s only now that poor people might eat that the administration claims to care about Congress’s power of the purse.

Marie Antoinette said, “Let them eat cake.” Trump would rather let them starve outright.

I say “claims to” because we have the money. SNAP (i.e. the food stamp program) has a giant emergency fund. In previous government shutdowns, that fund has been tapped so that people don’t go hungry while our politicians get their act together. Clearly, Congress didn’t mind this, or they would have changed the rules going forward - in other words, to the extent that Congress made its intentions clear here, the Trump administration is ignoring them.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had the gall to say, on the record, “There’s a process that has to be followed,” for finding money to pay for food aid to poor and disabled Americans. This after his “process” for greenlighting a $40 billion Argentina bailout seemed to be, “Because I want to.”

Just as an aside, imagining being wildly successful and rich beyond comprehension, and deciding that for your next chapter you want to be the billionaire denying food to your hungry fellow citizens. Who reads about Marie Antoinette and thinks, “That’s what I want to be when I grow up?”

Before I keep going - there’s something you can do about all this, right now. If Democrats win convincingly in the New Jersey and Virginia governor’s races tomorrow, it will be taken as the clearest sign yet that Trump’s extremism and cruelty could cost his lackeys their jobs. Republicans in Congress will start getting skittish.

If the opposite happens, and Republicans win one of those races, they’ll conclude that Trump’s politics aren’t really hurting and there’s no downside to continuing them.

All the polls suggest that the New Jersey governor’s race will be the close one tomorrow. So:

Sign up to do a virtual phone bank here!

If you’re in New Jersey, sign up to canvas here!

Phone banking and canvassing can’t win elections on their own. But in a close race, they can absolutely be the difference. Plus, doing something always feels better than doing nothing. And I’m putting my time where my mouth is: I’ll be knocking doors in Monmouth County NJ tomorrow morning, if you want to join me send me a DM on Substack!

Okay, back to the depravity of Trump and his cronies.

Obviously, Trump could find the money to pay for SNAP benefits if he wanted to. He just doesn’t want to. And the reason he doesn’t want to was summed up nicely by Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville:

“It’s their constituents, a lot of them, in some of these inner cities, that are going to need SNAP to survive, and they’re getting a lot of calls.”

We’re so accustomed to people saying awful stuff these days. But stop for a minute. Re-read this. Not to be outraged, or to fact check, but to really, deeply consider the argument that a Republican Senator and close Trump ally is making.

He believes that the people who need SNAP are “inner city” Democrats. And he doesn’t think these people who get food stamps are lazy and could easily get a job. In fact, just the opposite. He thinks they need food aid to survive.

So what’s his plan? Withhold that food aid - i.e., starve them to death - in order to put pressure on Democrats to cave to Trump’s demands.

Threatening to kill people unless your demands are met isn’t a canny political strategy. It’s hostage-taking. It’s barbaric. And it has no place in modern civilized society.

Also, Tommy Tuberville is a Senator from Alabama. All of Alabama. The people he wants to starve aren’t “their” constituents. They’re his constituents, too.

The good news - and “good” here is all relative - is that I just don’t believe most Americans, even in red states like Alabama, are okay with this. In theory, sure. But if people are starving, in the richest country on earth, at a moment when emergency money has already been set aside to help feed them? I think Trump and Tuberville and all the rest might discover that Americans are a better people than they bargained for.

Okay, here’s the less good news. The hostage taking isn’t going to stop until hostage-takers start losing elections. In fact, it’s going to get worse. In his 60 Minutes interview over the weekend, Trump promised to withhold federal money from New York if Mamdani is elected mayor. Think about that? Trump is threatening to illegally choke off funding for the largest city in his country, just because they didn’t elect his ally to lead it.

Which brings me back to Election Day. Sooner or later, Trumpism won’t be able to sustain itself, and the political chickens will come home to roost. But as I often say when it comes to politics and policy, there’s a big difference between sooner and later.

So sign up for a phone banking or canvassing shift for Election Day (i.e. November 4). You’ll be glad you did.

The last thing I will say is this. I know people who supported (and support) Trump out of a sincere belief he’d be better for America. And this is a free country - I respect that choice even I don’t agree with it. But in life, the good guys are usually not the ones going out of their way to starve innocent people. That’s just not hero behavior.

So I hope this sort of thing gives at least some people an opening to reevaluate whether Trump is really the kind of leader they thought or hoped he’d be.

Thanks as always for reading,

David

