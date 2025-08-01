Word Salad

Word Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dale Petrishe's avatar
Dale Petrishe
2d

Tax the Rich -End the Grift

The GOP has since Nixon been really good at convincing voters to vote against their own best interests

1. Welcome to the Tent of the PEOPLE

2. Acknowledging regional differences & needs - we're 1 party that represents PEOPLE, not ideologies

3. SAY what we SEE - call it out in plain simple language : you lose your healthcare & food supplement so the 1% wealthiest can pay less or no taxes: gerrymandering your state's to make sure you never have a voice: stacking the courts so big business wins and you lose your right to Clean Air, Infrastructure jobs, and people not sent to Concentration Camps and the Rule of Law on which this country was founded is rendered meaningless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sharon Dequaine's avatar
Sharon Dequaine
1d

I’m looking forward to reading “It’s Only Drowning”. Thank you for the great 3 word slogan! TAX THE RICH!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Litt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture