I also try my best to tie together my own personal experiences with whatever’s going on in the world. In this case, the experience I want to talk about happened on Tuesday, when I was interviewed about my book on the TODAY Show. Here’s a clip!

I’ve gotten to do a bunch of television for It’s Only Drowning and other books. But this was my first live interview on a network morning show, and I was nervous. Especially because the tone of TODAY is so different than cable news. In addition to answering questions in complete sentences and remembering to mention the book, you have to have fun and be yourself on camera. Being yourself on camera is really hard!

Long story short, in my humble opinion it went great. To give myself some credit, in part that’s because I prepped a ton. (Including with my former White House colleague Steve Krupin, who does a lot of media training these days and gave me lots of terrific advice. Not sure if he reads Word Salad, but if he does: thanks, Steve!)

To give other people credit - and this is what I really want to talk about, because I actually think it contains an important lesson for the Democratic Party - I was blown away by how carefully designed and constructed the TODAY Show set was. The design choices weren’t aggressive - you can see in the picture below that it’s a pretty neutral space. But every detail of the experience they’ve created for guests came together to reinforce a single idea, or tone:

You’re hanging out with your friends.

Just a few examples:

The hosts - Craig Melvin, Kaylee Hartung, and Jill Martin - spent about three minutes chatting with me before the live interview started. By the time we were recording, it felt like the cameras were picking us up in the middle of a fun conversation. Because that’s exactly what was happening.

On cable news, you look directly into camera as they introduce you (because it’s a more formal tone). For TODAY they never break the fourth wall in that way.

The lighting was bright - it’s a TV studio - but much warmer than other studios I’ve been in. That doesn’t just create a more natural effect. It sent me - a nervous guest - an immediate signal: “You’re not here as a ‘guest expert’ or even a ‘guest author.’ You’re a guest. Make yourself at home.”

Even the seating fit the vibe. I was in the “Today Third Hour,” which is more focused on lifestyle (in my case, life lessons I learned from my book) than hard news. So they switch from seats earlier in the morning to a comfy couch that wouldn’t be entirely out of place in a (very large) living room. There was even a throw pillow!

I’m sure there were a million other details I missed. And that’s the point. Everything added up to give viewers the feeling that they’re spending time with friends, even as they learn about something new. And to help guests contribute to that experience for the audience.

That vibe is what allows TODAY to cover such a wide range of topics back-to-back-to-back. I was there with my surf memoir. The person coming up after me was cooking Italian food. But they’ve also recently talked about cancer screenings, Kamala Harris’s decision not to run to for California governor, the recent tsunami warnings, and many other things that seemingly have nothing to do with each other.

What ties it all together is a subtle but confident brand.

Which - despite the fact that my interview on Tuesday had nothing to do with politics - brings me to the Democratic Party.

There’s been a lot of talk about the Democratic brand recently. None of it good. Because the Democratic Party has never been less popular. Often, though, when I hear people talk about how to revive the Dem brand, they launch into a laundry list of policy. For example, “Our brand should be abortion rights, universal healthcare, and saving the world from climate change.”

I support all three of those things (which is why I picked them as examples). But a policy platform will never be the same thing as a brand.

Policy lists are often incompatible with a big tent. I can’t imagine an anti-choice Democrat winning a primary election here in New Jersey. But we should be competitive everywhere - and that means that our candidates in Alabama or Oklahoma might not share the same views.

A lot of the issues that Democratic voters care most about aren’t top of mind for voters. For example, I think climate change is one of the biggest challenges we face as a country. But most Americans - even those worried about climate change - don’t agree with me.

Conversely, a lot of the biggest problems we face don’t have one-line solutions. The cost of living is still the biggest issue on most voters’ minds. But there’s no one policy that can address that - we need to do lots of things, over a long time.

Finally, policies are by definition responding to the world as it is. To use the most recent Democratic administration as an example - what happens when the the pandemic causes inflation to spike? What happens when there’s a surge of border crossings? What might a “Democratic approach” to these problems look like? A policy agenda can’t answer questions that didn’t exist when the agenda was written.

What Democrats need is a brand clear enough to distinguish the party from MAGA, broad enough to allow a big tent, and compelling enough that it allows us to both win elections and govern.

Here’s my proposal: Democrats fight for ordinary Americans, and against anyone who tries to screw them over.

That can mean lots of things - and we will argue internally about those things, and come up with different conclusions. And that’s okay. In fact, it’s better than okay - because a gubernatorial candidate in Mississippi will have one approach, and a mayoral candidate in San Francisco will another approach, and a congressional candidate in a suburban Minnesota district will have a third. Yet they can all win, and all be Democrats.

Also, it means that all the interest groups that are aligned with Democrats - from Planned Parenthood to unions to immigrants rights’ groups to civil rights groups - have a home in the party. But also, none of them dominate it.

Finally, it allows us to start to think about which policy items might be the most compelling to run on - which is different than which ones might be most important to implement if we could wave a magic wand and retroactively win the 2024 elections in a landslide.

I’ve noticed a lot of people looking for the one perfect phrase or idea that will End Trump Forever. I don’t think that exists. But I do think that, in keeping with the brand above, there are three simple words that fit on a proverbial bumper sticker, are wildly popular, and Democrats could actually deliver on. Yet you don’t here Democrats talk about them nearly enough.

Tax the rich.

The last time taxing rich people was unpopular was during the Bush Administration! Even in the Obama years, which at this point were a while ago, “Making sure everyone pays their fair share,” was incredibly popular with voters. (Which is why Democrats were able to end some upper-income tax cuts during the Obama years.)

Anger at the superrich hasn’t gone away. It’s been supercharged. Taxing the rich was popular before populism took off - and it’s among the most populist policies out there.

Also, with Trump 2.0 in full swing, the number of college-educated wealthy people who are likely to swing back to MAGA because of a small change in their incremental tax rate is a lot lower than it used to be.

One more thing: if you talk about raising money by taxing the rich, you can talk about what we ought to spend it on. So for example - let’s bring down the cost of healthcare; let’s give teachers a raise; let’s help people afford childcare and eldercare so they don’t have to drop out of the workforce to support a family; let’s pay down the debt.

This is one place where Trump has given Democrats a huge opening. Because the idea that Republicans - or the business community - is against the transfer of wealth has been completely discredited. The choice is between a party that wants to cut lower-income workers’ medicaid and give that money to Elon Musk as a tax cut; or a party that wants to close the loopholes allowing Elon to (legally) dodge taxes so that regular Americans who work hard have a shot in life.

Ordinarily, I’d expand on this idea a little bit. But I think this one is actually pretty simple, so I’ll keep it short. Our brand should be, “For the little guy, against the bad guys.” And the easiest way to express that brand in policy terms is “tax the rich.”

Or at least, that’s what I think. Leave a comment with your own thoughts (or, as always, a thought or review of It’s Only Drowning,), below.

Thanks, and have a great weekend,

David

