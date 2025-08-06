Word Salad

Word Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason's avatar
Jason
1h

For once I agree with you 100%!

NY needs to do this as well as Cali..and Illinois, and anywhere else...IF Texas does follow through.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dale Petrishe's avatar
Dale Petrishe
just now

I agree if we can control Congress and eliminate gerrymandering! Perhaps we are at the point in time that we should be looking at a Parliamentary system with multiple parties - the 2 party system being so totally corrupt and not a choice for a huge population of Voters - like the 36% who didn't vote in the last election? Republicans with the Red State Mission, beginning with the Regan years, knowing that their policies were so unpopular they couldn't win, gerrymandered the states one at a time by taking control of State Legislatures, and weren't paying attention. A Parliamentary system would Force parties to work together to either govern or be the "loyal opposition".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Litt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture