First, a quick announcement, I’m going on tour!

Next Tuesday (September 9), at 730pm pst I’ll be in La Jolla, California , at Warwick’s Books, in conversation with Shelby Stanger - host of REI’s Wild Ideas Worth Living podcast.

Next Thursday (September 11) at 630pm pst, I’ll be in Manhattan Beach, California at Pages: A Bookstore, in conversation with former mayor of Manhattan Beach, Amy Howorth.

On Thursday, September 25 at 7pm est, I’ll be in Wellesley, Massachusetts at Wellesley Books.

I’d love to see all of you at all three events! But since that would be a fire hazard, I would settle for seeing some of you at some events. (Also, if you want me to come to your city, let me know - especially if you’re part of an organization that can help promote the event. Booksellers love that!)

Okay, enough talk about travel I plan to do. Let’s talk about some travel I recently did - and how Sri Lanka’s rocky (to put it mildly) history can teach Americans an important lesson about unseating a corrupt regime.

Jacqui and I got back from Sri Lanka a week ago, after two and a half weeks away, and I’ve been having a bit of writers’ block since then, which is unusually for me. I suspect that, at least in part, it’s because I can’t shake the feeling that traveling while the world’s on fire is kind of absurd - and not the easiest thing to defend.

Even in ordinary times, there’s something ridiculous about buying an expensive plane ticket and traveling 9000 miles to be like, “Isn’t it crazy that lunch here costs two dollars!” But traveling far abroad, for a long period of time, for pleasure, felt even more ridiculous right now. We took off from New York, and when we landed in Abu Dhabi for our connecting flight, we learned that Trump had summoned the National Guard to DC and taken control of the city’s police force.

While many of my friends were attending protests and supporting law-abiding immigrants who are being targeted, I was posting Instagram tasting notes about Sri Lanka’s 26 varieties of banana. That’s slightly less than heroic.

Kolikuttu - the Cadillac of bananas

That said, I do think that in certain ways, travel is more important than ever for Americans right now.

Americans have long been able to ignore one of the most basic facts about the world: most people live somewhere else. That might seem obvious. But it’s kind of important. Fewer than one out of every twenty human beings alive today lives in the United States. (In contrast, more than one in three live in China or India.) So when we think about “the state of the world,” America is just a drop in the bucket.

Of course, because we’re a wildly wealthy superpower, America is an important drop. To give you just one small example, Sri Lanka makes a lot of clothing that gets sold in the U.S. The week Jacqui and I arrived in Colombo, Trump had slapped a 20 percent tariff on Sri Lanka - which meant that a lot of people who can’t afford to lose their jobs are very worried about their factories closing, all because Americans voted for a guy who said he’d bring prices down even though he won’t.

But I think something else is changing. When it comes to democracy, I grew up believing that the rest of the world had a lot to learn from us, but that we didn’t have very much to learn from them. After all, we’d been doing self-government since 1776, whereas a lot of modern, post-colonial democracies are younger than Diane Keaton. Even those of us who didn’t agree with Reagan’s politics liked the idea of being a “shining city on a hill.”

I’m still a big fan of America. But shining city? At the moment, not so much. This new era calls for some humility and curiosity. And weirdly, because America has been (comparatively) stable during the period between the Civil Rights Act and today, it feels like our national immune system is weak. Most of us have no experience dealing with real authoritarianism - one reason Trump has taken so many of us by surprise even though we all saw this coming.

In other words, we should be looking to other countries for examples we can learn from. There’s been a ton of talk about how democracies die. But what about the other way round? How do people in less-than-super-stable democracies find ways to impose accountability on their leaders?

Which brings me to “Gotagogama.”

A disclaimer: I went to Sri Lanka knowing almost nothing about its history, and I still know very little. So I’m sure there are nuances and details in this story I’m missing. But I think it’s worth sharing anyway, because this is an example of ordinary - in a country with a much rockier political history that America’s - forcing a corrupt leader out of office, despite government repression.

Here’s the brief version of what happened. In 2022, Sri Lanka had an inflation crisis that makes what happened in the U.S. look like nothing. The President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was generally agreed to be doing a bad job. Even more than that - and this part might sound familiar - he was generally agreed to be wildly corrupt, filling his government with cronies and family members and striking shady deals with China.

Eventually, protestors set up an encampment on Galle Face Green, a major public space in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s capital. They called it “Gotagogama,” which combined their slogan (GotaGo, playing on the President’s name) with “gama” which is Sinhalese for “village.”

Non-violence did not, it should be said, extend to inflatable dolls of government figures

What happened next might sound familiar, even though it looks more like something that will likely happen in the U.S., rather than something that has already happened. The president declared a state of emergency. The military began arresting civilians. Authorities ignored the law and the constitution in order to crack down on dissent. A lot of protesters were beaten up.

The odds of the Gotago moving winning seemed tiny. Sri Lanka’s a democracy, but its modern history is full of instances of the government violently cracking down on dissent - with plenty of willingness to use paramilitary forces or ignore the law.

The story should have been simple and depressing: a moment of hopeful opposition, followed by a crackdown, followed by more of the status quo.

But that’s not what happened. On April 3rd, 2022, the entire cabinet resigned. (This was partly performative - some of the ministers got shuffled around - but still.) Two months later, the president fled.

Somehow, in a democracy far younger than ours, with far more entrenched corruption and more entrenched culture of government violence and repression, ordinary people had held their leaders accountable.

How did they do it?

Like I said, I’m not a Sri Lanka expert. But here are some things I think were can learn.

A Single Demand. Think about the Occupy movement in the United States in 2011. It was easy to know what they were against. But what did they want? At Gotagogama, there was one clear demand - the president had to resign.

Non-Partisan. A lot of the people involved in the protests were part of the opposition parties. But when they became part of the protests, they emphasized that they were operating as Sri Lankans, rather than as members of a party. This meant the movement didn’t devolve into internal power struggles - and it made it harder for the government to claim it was just a political stunt.

No Individual Leader. This might seem counterintuitive, especially at a moment when many in the anti-Trump opposition are yearning for a person to rally behind. But when the opposition has a leader, you can target that leader - for arrest, or worse. When the opposition is decentralized, it’s a lot harder to quash.

Unlikely Alliances. If you’re like me, the main thing you know about Sri Lanka is the awful civil war between the government and the Tamil Tigers that started in the 1980s and lasted until 2009. There’s still a lot of prejudice in Sri Lanka - and because the majority of the country is Sinhala buddhist, Sinhalese buddhist nationalism is a powerful political force. But this protest brought together Tamils, Sinhalese, Muslims, and other groups - not as different coalition partners, but with an emphasis on their shared identity as Sri Lankans. (Not coincidentally, a lot of protestors were younger people who don’t remember the war as vividly.)

Relentlessly Non-Violent. This is probably the most important point. The protestors were frequently the victims of violence. But they never resorted to violence. This meant it became harder and harder for the government to demonize the protestors, and to claim that they were trying to protect law and order. Even after the government restricted internet access, images of troops and authorities beating up peaceful protestors spread - and helped turn the tide.

One last thing I’ll say: the Gotago protests were successful, but they didn’t solve everything. After the president left, the prime minister - a close ally - became president. (He was voted out of office last year, and as it happened was arrested for corruption charges the day after we landed in Sri Lanka.) But after achieving their demand, the protests largely lost steam. Not because everything was fixed, but because these kinds of protests can’t fix everything.

I’m sure there’s stuff I’m missing. But what strikes me is this: just as there’s a playbook for authoritarians, there’s a playbook for beating them. I’m hopeful that in some cases - such as the No Kings protests early this year - we’re already following it.

Also, here is my personal ranking of Sri Lankan banana varieties from worse to best: