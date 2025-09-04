Word Salad

Cherae Stone
3d

Travel is the best education anyone can have. There are so many other ways of being in this world than the ones we experience most commonly here, and I use the plural in a hopeful manner.

I like the red bananas.

Patricia Harmanci
3d

I left D.C. for the month of August to enjoy a fabulous compound I rented in the Hudson Valley, NY. So I also escaped from my friends who were protesting this government. (However, with me for two visits was an ACLU head lawyer who worked from the compound and reminded me of the cases against Drumpf.). But no bananas. David, your point that most people live somewhere else is important— most Trumpsters think the U.S. is the center of the universe. I leave on Sunday for another authoritarian country—Turkey—for two months. There inflation is sky-high, the president corrupt to the point of jailing the best opposition candidate in many years. I always wished the people had done what Sri Lanka countrymen did— hold the leader accountable. Can it be done in a large country where institutions have been destroyed? I hold hope. By the way, Turkey grows their own bananas and they are delicious.

