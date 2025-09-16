I turn 39 tomorrow. An interesting thing about being in your late thirties is that famous people who were not old when you first became aware of them sometimes die of old age.

Often these deaths feel sad, but not tragic, and after a moment of pursed-lipped reflection you move on. Other times, it hits you.

Robert Redford died today. It hit me.

Redford was a good liberal, and in particular a champion for the environment, but this isn’t about that. Redford won an academy award for directing in 1980, and he married a woman with the truly amazing name of “Sybille Szaggars.” But those facts don’t explain my reaction either, since I learned both of them from Wikipedia this morning.

I think the reason I loved watching Robert Redford, and the reason I find myself unexpectedly shaken up by his death, is the way he portrayed toughness.

He was in a lot of movies, obviously. But I’m thinking of my three favorites: The Sting, All The President’s Men, and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

Each of these movies, by the way, falls into the if-you-haven't-seen-this-why-are-you-wasting-your-time-reading-newsletters category.

I like odd-couple stories. When I’ve written scripts they usually have an odd-couple backbone, ditto for the book I wrote that came out in June. In all three of my favorite Redford movies, he plays one half of a buddy duo - but there’s no odd couple. If anything, the two characters are dangerously similar. It’s easy to imagine the studio notes on the pairing of Butch and Sundance, or Woodward and Bernstein, or Hooker and Gondorf.

Love love love these characters! Just a thought … are they a little … samey? Maybe more tension between them. Big fight at end of Act II?



But if you’ve seen these movies too many times, it’s clear that there’s a big difference between Redford and his co-stars. In The Sting and Butch Cassidy, Paul Newman is effortlessly confident. He knows that what he’s doing is dangerous, but he has a superhuman ability not to let the stakes get to him - that’s part of what makes him so captivating. Dustin Hoffman, playing Bernstein to Redford’s Woodward, is headstrong and stubborn enough that he seems not to notice how much risk the two reporters are taking.

Redford is different. He was so ridiculously good-looking that it was easy not to notice at first, but he was a stand-in for the audience in a way his co-stars were not. He knows what could happen. He’s nervous. He’s frightened. He’s wary. Watch this scene from All the President’s Men. While Dustin Hoffman splays across his chair in a model of laid-back certainty, you can see nerves - the knowledge that things might not work out - flash across Redford’s face.

Or watch Johny Hooker frantically flee the late, great Brian Deheny in The Sting.

Or watch the Sundance Kid’s embarrassment when he admits to Butch that he can’t swim.

It is very rare that Hollywood leading men, in leading-man roles, are willing to play characters who are anything less than leading-man confident. Yet those were the roles that made Robert Redford an icon.



What really makes Redford special, though, is that he gets the balance just right. You can see him doubt - but you can also see, milliseconds later, him cast his doubts aside. His characters aren’t brave. They choose to be brave. We know they’re scared, because Redford gives us, the audience, a tiny peek at his characters’ inner lives. But those same characters - always underdogs with powerful, well-organized bullies out to get them - refuse to let the bad guys seem them sweat.

We live at time when feeling your feelings has never been so encouraged. And that’s probably in many ways a good thing. But Redford - or at least the characters he played - are a model of a different kind of toughness, a reminder that sometimes, we simply don’t have the luxury of letting doubt and uncertainty, as rational as they are, drive the bus.

These are not times that make confidence easy. But that’s exactly why Robert Redford was so special. He showed us, through his characters, that confidence is a discipline to be practiced. It’s a muscle to be exercised. It’s the opposite of effortless.



And if we want to have a chance at writing our own underdog stories turning out well, un-effortless confidence is essential.

- David

P.S. Have a Robert Redford movie you’d like to recommend? Did you meet him once and have a cool anecdote to share? Do people tell you have an uncanny resemblance to him (in which case I am sorry to say they ware probably lying)? Let readers know in the comments!

