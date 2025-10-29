The Junk Biology Behind "Alpha Males" (w/ transcript)

Hi everyone, I know I haven’t posted a lot recently - I’ve had lots of thoughts, but none of them quite seemed worth writing down, and I’m trying to get some new exciting things off the ground which does take a bunch of time. I’ll be writing about Trump’s approval rating and/or the shutdown tomorrow.

But first, a bit of a curveball that I’m so excited about and I hope you are too. One fun thing about having a newsletter is that I can introduce you to interesting people, and Blair Braverman is a very interesting person. In 2019, she completed the Iditarod, which sounds difficult. She also was Outside Magazine’s advice columnist for many years, and the author of the memoir Welcome to the Goddamn Ice Cube.

And just last week, she published her first children’s book! Not many children subscribe to this Substack, but many of you are child-adjacent. Gift-buying season is almost upon us, and if you have a kid, or a grandchild, or a niece or nephew, or a friend whose kids love dogs, I highly recommend The Day Leap Soared.

It’s a fun story with beautiful art and an important-but-not-preachy message about finding your place in the world.

I got to talk with Blair about her book - and also about why guys who are obsessed “alpha” are completely misunderstanding how packs function, why lakes are the canine version of treadmills, and why you should never bring your pet dog to a dogsled race. An edited transcript of our conversation is below, and again, you can pick up a copy of The Day Leap Soared today!

DAVID

Why a children’s book? When and how did this book come together?

BLAIR

This started years and years ago. And at the time, I was posting a lot of stories about my sled dogs on Twitter.

I’m a long distance dog sledder, and I was sharing stories of my sled dogs, what they were doing every day, on Twitter. They were often going viral, and I was getting really great responses. One of the responses I got a lot was, “This should be a kids’ book.” I started talking to my publisher way back then, and it sort of very, very slowly grew into the project that it is now.

It was a combination, originally, of two Twitter threads. You will not recognize them in this book, but they were the kernel at the beginning.

One of which was actually about sled dogs and body image. Working with my sled dogs made me accept my body very differently because it was so clear that every dog was different. They functioned differently, and they needed different amounts of training and different amounts of food. Seeing that with them made me forgive myself for holding myself to a standard that I literally couldn’t meet.

That thread got picked up by different media, and I got a lot of letters about it. It was really resonating with people, and it was one of the things people said would be a good lesson for a kids’ book.

And then, I also had this solo puppy named Leap. Her full name is Lambeau Leap after the Green Bay Packers. All of our other puppies that we were raising were entire litters growing up together. But Leap was a solo puppy, and so she had this really unique puppyhood where the whole team was teaching her how to be a sled dog. She was watching the team leave every day and was desperate to join them but wasn’t big enough to run.

DAVID

Being an interviewer turns out to be harder than I thought. I want to make sure people have a sense of where you are. First of all, where do you live?

BLAIR

Right now I’m based in Illinois. But historically, I have been in Wisconsin and Alaska mostly.

DAVID

Are there a lot of sled dogs in Wisconsin?

BLAIR

There’s a lot more than people would think. Living in a town of 500 people, I think there were five dog sledders in that town, which is more than there were hairdressers or writers. You’d go to a bar and odds weren’t bad that you’d run into a musher, and you might or might not have a rivalry with them.

DAVID

What does a musher rivalry look like?

BLAIR

Oh gosh, the politics in dog sledding. A lot of it comes down to how people want races to be run. And people want races to be run in a way that benefits their team and their training schedule. There will be a lot of debate, and then, friendships will end.

DAVID

You’re saying that every dog kind of has a different place on the team? Are they all huskies?

BLAIR

They are all huskies.

They come in every color, and they come in every shape. They’re all Alaskan huskies, which is not an AKC registered breed, but it’s basically a way of saying a really fancy mutt that runs very efficiently in cold temperatures.

DAVID

How many dogs do you own?

BLAIR

It varies a lot. It seems like one of the simplest questions you can ask a musher, but you will never, ever get a straight answer. We have foster dogs, we have dogs that are staying at a friend’s house, we have retirees. So usually, the answer is between 15 and 26.

DAVID

What you’re describing is the difference between a lot of dogs and also a lot of dogs.

BLAIR

How many does it take to be a lot?

DAVID

I’ve been arguing with my wife that two would be too many, and I believe this strongly. So we’re going with more than two dogs is a lot of dogs.

How many dogs per sled? Or is it different?

BLAIR

It totally depends. So you can do three, or you could do 16. You don’t want to do more than that.

DAVID

Let’s go back to the story for a second. What age do you imagine kids are reading this book?

BLAIR

The official age is four to eight. That’s what the publisher recommends, but I will say that my one year olds really like it. My kids like pointing at every dog.

DAVID

What do you hope kids will take away from it, in addition to the dogs?

BLAIR

Fundamentally, it’s about teamwork, which is something that sled dogs are a fantastic metaphor for. I mean, I don’t know if that’s even a metaphor, if they’re literally doing teamwork.

Every member of the team brings their own unique skills and talents and adds them to the pool of talents that the team has as a whole. Those differences add to the collective strength.

Something that happens a lot in mushing is that we’ll never know what we’re going to encounter on the trail. I could be dog sledding along, and suddenly we’re surrounded by wolves, or a blizzard comes in, or there’s open water that we have to get across. Or we got lost, and now we’re mushing through a town, and we have to cross traffic before we can get back into the woods.

For every one of those situations, there’s a different dog who is able to step in and take leadership. I have a dog who leads really well on city streets. I have a dog who leads really well in storms.

Some of my most brilliant lead dogs are really bad lead dogs in certain situations. Like my dog Jenga, if she’s crossing a lake, she will get bored, so she’ll start pranking the other dogs. It’s bad for morale for the lead dog to be pranking the entire team. She’ll pretend she sees mice, and she’ll dive for them, and then try to get all the other dogs to dive for mice that don’t exist.

DAVID

So what have your dogs taught you about human teams? Strength in numbers is something that’s on my mind a lot these days. What have you learned about what makes strong groups?

BLAIR

I can tell you what doesn’t make strong groups. This is the biggest misconception that I encounter about mushing, and it’s the myth of the alpha dog. It’s the myth that the lead dog, whoever’s leading the team at that moment, got to that position by dominance.

We know the myth of the ‘alpha dog’ has been debunked by the same ecologist who coined the term. It’s just a patriarchal fantasy that we project onto dogs to justify our own behavior.

DAVID

So when people are like “this is so alpha” and “this is so beta,” it’s an analogy to something that doesn’t exist?

BLAIR

I mean, it exists. What it exists as is a human fantasy and a human concept, but it’s not based on the science of canines at all, even that’s what people attribute it to in order to give it pseudoscientific credence.

To give an example, I certainly have dogs on my team who are dominant and try to have things their way. Far from them leading the team, they actually end up running alone because no one is willing to run beside them.

DAVID

Let me go back to the book. With children’s books, the illustrations are such a big part of it. Did you have an illustrator in mind when you began working on the book?

BLAIR

For years, I’ve had the idea that I really wanted to work with this artist named Olivia When. She had never illustrated a kids’ book before. I believe her job was making Google doodles previously.

I saw she did this project called ‘Dogest,’ where artists would paint a dog every day. She had painted a couple of my dogs that I had posted on Twitter. I just absolutely fell in love with her illustrations.

She uses gouache paints for everything. They’re so tactile, and I felt like she really captured dog body language and dog personality in a way that felt really authentic and observant. I always had this idea that if I wrote a kids’ book, I would want her to illustrate it.

I was so happy when we were able to ask her, and she said yes. It was completely my dream, and she just absolutely exceeded every expectation. I printed out a lot of the pages and framed them in my kids’ room. I cried when she sent me the illustrations because they’re my real dogs, and she’s captured them so well.

DAVID

Is there anything else that you learned from writing a children’s book that you feel like you’re going to take into your next book?

BLAIR

That’s a great question. I don’t know. I think I learned more actually from telling stories on Twitter. I think that really trained me in certain ways.

I’m used to public speaking, and I’m used to writing for the page. I felt like Twitter was this interesting combination of both.

I would never write out threads ahead of time. I would always write them live. And I could sort of feel the energy of the readers with each sentence. That really taught me. I could feel if a sentence was losing people’s interest. They were clicking away. If I had a cliffhanger, then everyone was sitting there refreshing their computer. It was actually really great training in writing concise stories.

DAVID

In that spirit, I’m going to remind people that if you are buying a book for a child, you can buy The Day Leap Soared.

BLAIR

Thank you so much.