Word Salad

Word Salad

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Eudoxia's avatar
Eudoxia
1d

love the new idea of a podcast summary - it's hard enough keeping up with reading all my substack emails let alone have the time for podcasts as well, or even for transcripts of podcasts. So - more work for you, but very valuable for your readers! (and all good ideas you have suggested). thank you.

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Gin's avatar
Gin
11h

I'm a reader so I like the AfterLive. In fact I didn't listen to the full video with Saul.

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