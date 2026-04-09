Live with David Litt

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript135Live with David LittA recording from David Litt's live videoDavid Litt and Saul AusterlitzApr 09, 2026135ShareTranscriptGet more from David Litt in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksWord SaladSubscribeAuthorsDavid LittSaul AusterlitzWrites Ministry of Pop Culture SubscribeRecent PostsInside Iran Wargames (w/ Middle East Expert Ilan Goldenberg)Mar 19 • David Litt and Ilan GoldenbergShould Dems “Double Down on Normal?”Mar 10 • David Litt and Steve SchaleKyle Thiermann Live w/ David (panic, preparation, and interviewing your parents)Feb 13 • David Litt and Kyle ThiermannIs Sports Gambling Corrupting Our Government? (w Danny Funt)Feb 6 • David Litt and Danny FuntThe Junk Biology Behind "Alpha Males" (w/ transcript) Oct 29, 2025 • David LittMichelle Obama's Speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz on Her New Book, "As A Jew" Sep 10, 2025 • David LittCivics Made Easy (w/ Ben Sheehan) Aug 4, 2025 • David Litt and Ben Sheehan