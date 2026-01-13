Word Salad

Word Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maryann Boyd's avatar
Maryann Boyd
2d

I will check out the substack you recommend. Thank you!

Reply
Share
Linda's avatar
Linda
2d

I'll definitely check it out. We need more useful, informative, sometimes funny news from you.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Litt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture