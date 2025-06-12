A bit of housekeeping. My new memoir, It’s Only Drowning, hits shelves just one week from Tuesday. I’m confident that if you like the newsletter, you’re going to love the book! You’re going to start hearing a little more about it, and then, during publication week, a lot more.

Remember the good old days, when shooting a dog in the back of the head was considered a political faux pas?

I’m referring to the bygone era known as last May. That’s when Kristi Noem released a book called No Going Back, part of a shadow campaign to be Trump’s vice-presidential pick. I have no idea what most of the book said. No one does. What jumped out at the time - to everyone, across party lines - was Cricket.

If you have a dog, this part might be hard to read. (I have a dog - specifically, the world’s best dog - and this is hard to write.) But if you need a recap, here goes: Ms. Noem’s 14 month-old dog, Cricket, was badly behaved. She was difficult to train. She was bad at hunting pheasant. She killed a bunch of the neighbors’ chickens.

So Noem took Cricket to a gravel pit and shot her.

When No Going Back came out (actually, before it even came out) everyone agreed that this was both not just deeply f’ed up on a personal level, but foolish on a political one. Noem’s VP odds plummeted. MAGA abandoned her. Trump himself was reportedly "disgusted" by Noem’s story.

But apparently, that disgust didn’t last long. Because today, Kirsti Noem is Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security. She’s not the most powerful figure in Trump 2.0 - that title goes to Stephen Miller. She’s probably not even the most powerful cabinet-level official - that would be Russ Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget.

But as the person in charge of ICE, and responsible for Trump’s signature issue of immigration, she’s become both not just the administration’s face, but the expression of its id. She poses in front of prisoners in a Salvadorian gulag while wearing a $50,000 watch. She takes action-movie promo videos while pointing an assault rifle directly at an immigration agent by mistake. With the military still occupying parts of Los Angeles on Trump’s orders, she suggests violence against Americans that even Pete Hegseth is (for now) unwilling to condone.

In other words, while the country is so much worse off than we could have imagined a year ago, Nome’s career is doing so much better than any of us would have expected. Writing about dog-murder wasn’t the dealbreaker we all assumed it was.

Kirsti Noem clearly understood something about MAGA that the rest of us didn’t - and maybe understood something MAGA didn’t’ yet understand about itself.

Which is why, as someone who’s always interested in the permission structures that enable us to be the best or worse versions of ourselves, I think it’s important to revisit Noem’s anecdote. How could someone convince herself that shooting a dog in a gravel pit is not just acceptable, but righteous? What were they trying to say about politics, and about the way they’d wield power if given the chance?

The answers are enlightening. They’re also terrifying.

Because these days, we are all Kristi Noem’s dog.

The Courage to Do What Doesn’t Need to Be Done

No Going Back wasn’t Noem’s first book. It wasn’t a coincidence that she omitted the anecdote about her dog from her previous books and included it in her most recent one.

The Cricket story is an Aesop’s fable, if Aesop was a psycho.

To her credit, I guess, Noem is very clear about the moral (iImmoral?) of her story. On the ‘08 Obama campaign, organizers like me learned to tell our stories with “choice moments,” moments of clarity that drove us to act. Noem’s choice point was when Cricket jumped out of the family truck and savaged the neighbor’s chickens.

“At that moment,” Noem writes, “I realized I had to put her down.”

She frames what happens next as an act not of monsterism, but heroism.

“It was not a pleasant job,” she writes, “but it had to be done.”

It had to be done. Once you start to pay attention to that phrase, you see it everywhere it MAGA.

After taking a chainsaw to USAID - which has already led to thousands of preventable deaths - Marco Rubio said the administration “had no choice but to bring this thing under control.”

When defending his latest maniac scheme Elon Musk often tweets, “How else? There is no other way.”

Just this week, Trump said he had no choice but to pit the military against Americans in California. "If we didn't do the job," he said, "That place would be burning down. I feel we had no choice."

In other words, Cricket. In Trump’s telling, there is only one clear course of action, and while most leaders would be too chicken or bleeding-heart to take it, the muscular men and women of MAGA have the guts to do what needs to be done.

There’s just one, giant problem with Trump’s logic. Cricket didn’t need to die.

The flaw in Kirsti Noem’s fable - the glaring problem not just with her actions but with the leadership style of which she’s so proud - is that she did have choices. She could have spent more time trying to train Cricket. She could have - in the interest of preventing escapes – put Cricket in the cab of the truck, rather than the bed. She could have put Cricket up for adoption, perhaps to a family whose neighbors had fewer chickens and a greater willingness to work with a difficult dog.

What Kirsti Noem’s story actually reveals isn’t a willingness to do what is hard but necessary. It’s a willingness to do what is hard but unnecessary - and an unwillingness to even try to solve a problem in a less-than-monstrous way.

If you’re the kind of person who reads a newsletter like this one, you’ve about the rhetorical danger of “false choice.” But this is different. It’s the false lack-of-choice.

And it’s one of the easiest ways demagogues turn ordinary, otherwise decent people into willing enablers, or worse.

The Possibility of Possibility

It’s an internet cliché to go straight to Nazis. But also, I’m not the one employing a logical fallacy that helped spark the Holocaust, so don’t blame me. Blame Trump.

A few years ago, I came across the story of Bernard Groening the “accountant of Auschwitz,” who was finally tried, at age 94, for his crimes. When he testified about his crimes, prosecutors pressed him on how he could participate is atrocities that seem so obviously barbaric to us today. Here’s what he said.

“The propaganda had for us such an effect that you assumed that to exterminate them [i.e., Jewish people] was basically something that happened in war.”

It wasn’t just a matter of obeying orders. It a matter of doing something which, according to his country’s leaders, was regrettable but unavoidable. Cricket. No choice.

My point here is not that the Trump Administration and the Third Reich share a favored permission structure, although that’s certainly worrisome. It’s that all of us who oppose Trump, and Trumpism, must be vigilant about pointing out the false lack of choice.

Sure, there are some occasions, maybe, when your back is to the wall and there’s really only one thing you can do. But we’re humans. We have choices. We create choices. And if anyone tells you they have no choice but to do something that seems inhuman, then that person is almost certainly trying to get you to do something that you know, deep down, is wrong.

That’s true even when lack-of-choice peddlers share the view that Trumpism is a threat to America. This particularly happens online, where you often see Democrats argue we have to do something because there’s no other way. We have no choice but to respond to every outrage. We have no choice but to look the other way when the violence or destruction is being done by people who claim to be on our side. We have no choice but to avoid thinking about whether the actions will actually help us achieve our goals.

It's the logic of vigilantism, and it’s almost always wrong. Nine times out of ten, when someone tells you we’re out of options, what they’re really telling you is that they’re out of good ideas.

**

A few nights ago, I was at a gala for a non-profit called Literacy Partners. One of the honorees was Errol McDonald, a legendary editor at Knopf. In his remarks, he talked about the value of books and reading in a world that appears to be going crazy. He put it more eloquently than I will here, but he focused on the idea that literature is opens our mind to the breadth of possibilities at a time when so much of our political and entertainment culture tells us we have no choice but to be the worst version of ourselves.

There’s so much going on right now. So many ways we can each step up. So many problems that we can’t be certain of solving. But there’s one thing I’m confident of:

It’s our job – as Americans, and as humans – to believe in the possibility of possibility. A lot is riding on it.

David

