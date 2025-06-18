Word Salad

Word Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randall Livingston's avatar
Randall Livingston
3h

Rogan hates bigness in all its forms, except for the big corporation that pays massively to platform Rogan’s podcast.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Litt
Melvy's avatar
Melvy
3h

Well, consider me "informed" but I cannot make the leap to "understanding," which requires more than I'm willing to give to a bunch of whiny, "what about me, me, me?" bro dudes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Litt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture