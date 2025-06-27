Word Salad

Word Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacquie M Katz's avatar
Jacquie M Katz
5h

I admired your writing in this blog so much that I preordered your book (disappointed that it wasn't coming out in kindle for me). It has arrived at the perfect time for me to give it to Steve, my Best Beloved, who needs to read as a break from learning guitar and setting his hair on fire from reading the news. I will not mention that the duct tape that is holding him together at 81 is losing some of the sticky.

Well, Steve got himself a reading light to read this book at night in bed, he has been telling me about it and in his words-"It makes me feel better that I didn't spend my life trying to write because this guy Really is a writer. This book is great!" You would not know that Steve is the world's worst critic of writing and has only been lukewarm to any book I have tried on him from modern novels. Your book is a huge hit in this house, and you are a writer of great talent! And if I don't see you on the best sellers shortly, I will be buying a bunch for Christmas gifts-everyone should read this book!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Bentz's avatar
Tom Bentz
19h

Ride the wave, Dave! Love your first surfing lesson. Struck me (like a wave) that COVID led us, the nation, and world, to depression and isolation. For you and some of us, writing was a way to get and stay up on the board and wave, or go down under and deeper. For me, it was the lift or submission to submersion in SCUBA diving on a writer's sabbatical in Hawaii, rather than riding a wave (which I tried and failed to rise to in Waikiki). It strikes me that we and the world were merely stranded on the (Jersey or Delaware) shore, just trying to avoid going down and drowning or dying without making a difference or being noticed. We were living on the shore. Remote. Afraid of the viruses and the sea. Just surviving on the surface. Our fears and faces covered. Yet we got off the coach to get buoyed by the joy to write, read, reach out, and reconnect with a relative or friend who will get on or under board and paddle out or down with us to greater highs or depths.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Litt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture