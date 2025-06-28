Word Salad

Word Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Rich's avatar
Robin Rich
22m

Finally, you're done with the excerpts and I got my copy yesterday ( unfortunately from Amazon, the closest decent bookstore is 100+ miles away and I was homebound temporarily). Normally I hang on your every word in the Word Salad. It's been tough to ignore the excerpts. .You've set the world on fire like few have and hopefully "It's Only Drowning" be an entertaining addition to that legacy. The first chapter rocks my world.

""

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 David Litt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture