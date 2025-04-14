Trump 2.0 is less than a hundred days old, and already we’re seeing a pattern. If the president’s incompetence starts to dominate the news, he does something dictatorial to change the subject.

Consider SignalGate. For a week, it was all anyone talked about. Then Trump called into a Sunday show to talk about running for an (unconstitutional) third term, and the national subject immediately changed.

Last week, obviously, the big story was tariffs - in particular the way Trump and his team managed global economic policy with all the dexterity of a drunk spring-breaker running through a plate glass window. So perhaps it’s unsurprising that to start this new week, the White House is holding a bilateral meeting with Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador and the self-described, “World’s Coolest Dictator.” I’m writing this shortly before he meets with Trump in the Oval Office, but I’m willing to make some predictions:

Trump and Bukele will engage in some light dictator role-play, in which Bukele shows that he’s willing to indulge Trump’s autocratic fantasies in ways that Macron or even Bibi Netanyahu are not. We’ll get some smirking excuses for not bringing back Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man mistakenly sent to an El Salvadorian prison by the Trump administration. Those excuses will be deliberately flimsy, in part to challenge the courts and in part to terrify Americans who are already worried that the rule of law is fraying.

The White House probably sees this as a good way to change the subject from the economy. And maybe it will work. But in my view, Trump’s interest in petty tyranny and his terrible economic stewardship aren’t two different subjects. They’re the exact same subject.

There are many, many not-great things you could say about the kind of government that Trump and Elon Musk are trying to build. But one of the most obvious is also chronically overlooked: the countries Trump and Musk admire the most are places Americans would not want to live.

Our New “Peer Countries”

Here’s a map of the world, sorted by median income. (ie, how much money the typical person makes.) The darker the color, the richer the people, and, in general, the higher the standard of living.

As you can see, the United States is a blue country. Our peer countries used to be other blue countries. And nearly all the blue companies operate in broadly the same way: they’re democracies with free-market economies.

There are a handful of outliers: you can have tons of oil, like the UAE. You can be Singapore. But the vast majority of countries with the highest standards of living all function in highly similar ways.

Here are the median incomes, meanwhile, in some of the countries the Trump Administration sees as our new global partners:

(This same source, for context, lists the United States as having a median income of over $19,000. I believe the number is lower than you might expect for all of these countries because people who don’t work, including children and retired people, count as zero.)

Since money isn’t everything, here are the approximate life expectancies in those countries. (In the U.S. it’s 79.6 years; the worldwide life expectancy is 73.5)

If you’ll forgive me a sports analogy, here’s a good way to think about it: wealthy nations are to democracy as successful NFL teams are to quarterbacks. Every team is different, but basically all of the winning ones build the team around the QB.

Trump and Musk emulating countries like El Salvador or Hungary is the rough equivalent of firing the star quarterback and building the entire team around the tight end. It’s a great way to justify reshaping the roster. But it should surprise no one when your new, tight-end focused squad fails to win.

Why aren’t people pointing this out more?

One reason, I think, is that Democrats - and left-leaning Democrats in particular - are uncomfortable with the median-income map that I posted. Today’s rich countries don’t just have democracy in common. Many of them became wealthy in no small part through colonization. To point out that our peer countries in the global north might seem like a condemnation of the global south. Donald Trump is the guy who refers to sovereign nations as “sh*thole countries.” We don’t want to be like him.

Also, it’s a basic tenet of the populist left, as well as the populist right, that life in America kind of sucks. And in many ways, maybe it does! But most people in America - even non-rich ones - have a standard of living that most people in other countries could only dream of.

Until very recently, conservatives were the ones pointing this out. Some on the left, I think, still feel that if they acknowledged that most Americans have an extremely high standard of living, it might cut against the idea that income inequality or a broken healthcare system are crises.

But the downside of ignoring how fortunate most Americans are, economically, is that we end up overlooking the fundamental strangeness of the right’s new fixation with countries way less economically developed than ours. I’m not saying that El Salvador, Turkey, Hungary, or Russia are less developed solely because they’re not democracies. I’m saying that in general, you should aspire to be like people who are more successful, not less. It would be odd if Coca-Cola adopted Royal Crown’s business model, or if Tom Cruise decided to follow my anti-aging regimen. It is similarly odd that Donald Trump and Elon Musk think that Hungary is a great model for the United States.

It is theoretically possible that the United States becoming less like countries with successful economies, and more like countries with struggling economies, will lead to a new Golden Age. But I wouldn’t bet on it.

Why?

For all the anti-globalism talk, Trump 2.0 is far from isolationist. Instead, the MAGA project is allies like Canada, the UK, and Germany, for a new set of allies united by their right-wing reactionary governments.

Which begs the question: why?

It’s not just an academic question. Even people doing things that seem evil or crazy or crazy evil usually are following an internal logic. And understanding that logic helps us beat them. Here’s my theory about what’s going on:

Usually, when we talk about “permission structures,” we’re talking about getting other people to agree with you. But sometimes the most important permission structures are the ones we build for ourselves.

Musk and Trump agree we need to take a chainsaw to the United States government and the rule of law. That’s their starting point. So - whether intentionally or not - they’ve sought permission to hold their pre-determined views. Where have strongmen been welcomed? Where can it be plausibly argued that dictatorial measures have successfully ushered in a golden age?

The answer tends to be places with living conditions most Americans can barely comprehend. Before Bukele took over, the murder rate in El Salvador peaked at 103 per 100,000. In the United States the murder rate immediately after pandemic (i.e., when we all freaked out about a spike in crime) was just 6.8 per 100,000. When Musk-pal Javier Milei was elected to take a chainsaw to the Argentina economy, they had an inflation rate of 221 percent! That’s nearly twenty-five times higher the highest inflation U.S. rate during the Biden years.

And while this Bukele guy seems pretty sneering and nasty - and Javier Millei strikes me as a little nuts - conditions in their countries have in meaningful ways improved after they took over. El Salvador’s murder rate is incredibly low now. Argentina’s inflation rate has dropped tremendously. Are those improvements in the people’s standard of living worth it? That’s a tough question. But the improvements are real.

So it’s no coincidence that Trump acts like America has El Salvador levels of crime, and Musk acts like America has Argentina levels of inflation. They know, from other countries experience, that people in sufficiently dire straits will welcome people who would generally be considered dangerous lunatics. So they pretend that America is in similarly bad shape.

One of the dangers to the American people is that this becomes self-fulfilling. By going nuts with tariffs and taking a chainsaw to basic government functions, Trump and Musk might create the desperate conditions (or at least something more akin to the conditions) that have driven populations to accept a strongman in other countries. And they might see this as a good thing. The old GOP sought to shrink government to enable the free market to run rampant. The new GOP seeks to shrink the economy to a size where it can be centrally controlled.

Trump and Musk’s approach is less, “You can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs,” and more, “You can't have a phoenix rising from the ashes without murdering a phoenix.”

I doubt that’s an approach most Americans agree with. And that gives us an opening at a time when both our democracy and our long-term prosperity are under attack.

First, we need to be economic patriots. Inequality is bad. Our healthcare system is bad. The hollowing out of the middle class is bad. But we can’t agree with the Trump/Musk premise that these things prove America is a failed state. We have to point out that America’s economic success is unrivaled - that it’s precisely because of the democracy and institutions that Trump and Musk revile that people from around the world are (or were, until recently) desperate for the chance to live and work here. Yes, let’s divide the pie more fairly. But let’s also be proud of the fact that the pie is bigger here than just about anywhere else.

Second, without being jerks about it, we need to be more forceful about the fact that most people don’t want to trade our pre-2025 peer countries for these new ones. I personally would love to visit El Salvador - they have great surfing - but I highly suspect that the billionaires in Trump’s cabinets aren’t taking long vacations to Hungary or buying pied a terres in Moscow. Nor, if you asked most Americans, would they like to trade places with someone in Argentina or Turkey, as nice as though countries might be. The world’s wealthy democracies are great places to live - much more so than the world’s competitive autocracies - and we shouldn’t be afraid to say it.

Third, and maybe most importantly: we shouldn’t choose between a democracy argument and an economy argument. We should do both. And the president’s admiration for economically struggling countries is a perfect opening. One of the reasons he was so keen on the tariffs is that the countries he admires manage their economies by leaders’ dictates - and if we keep managing our own economy that way, Americans’ standard of living is going to reflect that.

Trump has fumbled his single biggest political advantage - the faith many voters had that he would make them richer. We don’t have to ignore Trump’s dangerous assault on our freedom. But this time, let’s not let him change the subject.

P.S. I finished writing this after the Oval Office meeting. My predictions turned out pretty well! Why does that not feel very satisfying?