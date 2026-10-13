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Word Salad

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Jeanette's avatar
Jeanette
4d

I think Oath is an efficient and easy way to donate to candidates that will make a difference. Focus 4 Democracy also uses their donation platform..vs Act Blue.

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Melvee's avatar
Melvee
4d

This is genuinely helpful. Thank you.

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