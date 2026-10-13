If you’ve started to take a blue wave for granted, read this article: “Inside Musk’s $276 million rescue mission for Republicans.”

If you, like Musk, view a billion dollars as spare change, it doesn’t really matter where you spend your money, or how effective each dollar is. You throw expensive spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks.

But one question I’ve gotten from several non-trillionaires, especially with the midterms just three weeks away, is:

“I want to donate. But I want to make sure that I’m not wasting my money. Where should I give?”

Not everyone can afford to donate even a small amount. But if you can, you should! In the long run, we need to get money out of politics. In the short run, the only thing that can stop a corrupt centibillionaire with a SuperPAC is millions of ordinary people donating what they can. Doing something is always better than doing nothing.

Still, not all political donations are created equal.

Hence this guide. I’m going to tell you about four types of campaigns and causes that I think you really shouldn’t donate to. Then I’m going to tell you about five that might actually deserve your hard-earned cash.

These are just my opinions, of course. But I’ve been around politics for about two decades and I think about this stuff a lot. Also, unlike most people advising you about where to spend your money, I’m not trying to get you to give it to me.

A quick note: this guide is for small- and medium-dollar donors. If you’re giving away $50,000, my advice won’t really be relevant. I’m writing this for people who might donate between $1 and $250, which is probably most of you – but I think it applies to anyone giving between $0 and $10,000.

Finally, and importantly, this is a guide for people who want to maximize their impact. There are lots of reasons to give money. You might want to show your support. You might know a candidate personally. You might be one of those people (surely they exist, right?) who responds to random fundraising texts. All of those reasons are valid.

But this advice is specifically about making each political-donation dollar go as far as possible toward beating MAGA in 2026 and beyond. If you find it helpful, one easy way to encourage more people to get involved is to restack this post or share it with someone you know.

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PART I. HOW NOT TO WASTE YOUR MONEY

DON’T GIVE TO MARQUEE SENATE AND GOVERNORS’ RACES

I very much want James Talarico to win. Ditto Abdul El-Sayed, Troy Jackson, Katie Hobbs, Roy Cooper, Jon Ossoff, and every other Democrat running a close race in a pivotal state.

But those races are wildly expensive to run. They cost hundreds of millions of dollars each. Donating a small amount of money to them is basically useless. If you actually want your small-to-medium-dollar donation to matter, it’s better to be a drop in the bucket than a drop in the ocean.

DON’T GIVE TO ORGANIZATIONS YOU HAVEN’T VETTED

I don’t know how it happened, but I get a ton of texts that ask me to rush a donation to “Protect Jack Smith,” or “Send a message to King Trump NOW” or whatever.

Not all of these texts are spent by scammy organizations and shady consultants trying to rip you off. But many of them are. Later in this post, I’ll suggest some organizations I would absolutely trust with my money. But if you don’t recognize the organization you’ll be giving to, you don’t know who runs it, and you don’t already know and trust them, don’t take the risk.

A screenshot of a text I got this week. What is “WorkClassAF”? When you go to their website they don’t list their leaders and don’t give any specifics for how they’ll spend your money. It’s not technically illegal - but it’s still a scam.

DON’T GIVE YOUR MONEY TO MEDIA COMPANIES RUNNING “ADS”

There are plenty of good reasons to support left-of-center media, just like there are plenty of good reasons to subscribe to Netflix or Hulu. But if your goal is to make a difference in the midterms, giving money to “help us put our devastating new ad on the air,” or to put up a snarky billboard somewhere in Trump country, isn’t the way to do it.

A useful analogy: a billboard that says “GO RED SOX” in Times Square would be great for pissing off Yankees fans and making Red Sox fans feel good about themselves. But the Go Red Sox billboard won’t actually help turn any Yankees fans into Red Sox fans - and it certainly won’t help the Red Sox win any games.

DON’T GIVE YOUR MONEY TO OPPOSE REPUBLICAN “VILLAINS” IN INCREDIBLY RED DISTRICTS

Back in 2018, Amy McGrath raised $96.3 million to take on Mitch McConnell. In 2022, some guy named Marcus Flowers raised $17 million to take on Marjorie Taylor Greene. They lost by 20 and 32 percentage points, respectively.

Think about this in reverse. In 2020, AOC’s opponent raised more than 11 million dollars? Did AOC ever have to worry about losing her incredibly blue district? Or was it more likely that a bunch of consultants and ad-makers took advantage of Republicans’ hatred of AOC to enrich themselves?

An easy test rule: look up the generic ballot average. Any state or district five points redder is a long shot. Any state or district ten points redder is, at best, a lottery ticket. (At the moment, with Democrats holding a big lead on the generic ballot, I’d personally avoid giving in states and districts Trump won by more than 14, and I’d absolutely avoid giving money in states or districts Trump won by 19 plus.)

WHERE YOU SHOULD GIVE YOUR MONEY (AND HOW TO DECIDE)

IF YOU WANT TO MAXIMIZE YOUR IMPACT THIS NOVEMBER, GIVE MONEY TO “TRIPLE THREATS.”

The best bang for your buck in a midterm is to give to a state legislative candidate in a a toss-up district, whose district overlaps with a close race for the house, in a state where there’s a close race for senate or governor. That way, you’re spending in a race where small amounts of money can move the needle, but where turnout can also have impacts on the House and Senate.

Thanks to robots, it’s easier than ever to find these triple threats. I asked ChatGPT to find me five triple-threat candidates this year. (If you’re giving money, note that the Democrats are listed in the righthand column.)

IF YOU WANT TO BALANCE SHORT-TERM AND LONG-TERM, GIVE MONEY TO STATE DEMOCRATIC PARTIES

You’d be shocked how little money state democratic parties have compared to the DNC or to candidates’ campaigns. Well-run state parties know where to spend in local elections - but they also fund infrastructure and organizing year-round. So you’re not just betting that you backed the right candidate in a close race, you’re building power for the long term, which is exactly what we need.

Not all state parties are created equal. Some are stale at best and grifty at worst. But the good news is, a lot of swing state Democratic parties have really improved over the past five years. I’d unequivocally recommend: Wisconsin. Arizona. North Carolina. I’ve also heard some good things about the Pennsylvania Democratic Party and Iowa Democratic Party, but I don’t currently know enough to say.

IF YOU WANT TO PROTECT DEMOCRACY, GIVE MONEY TO CANDIDATES FOR STATE SECRETARY OF STATE

Most American elections are run by elected officials. It’s not the best system, but it’s the system we’ve got. MAGA knows this, which is why they’re targeting under-the-radar races that could give them the power to manipulate future elections. The reverse is also true: a blue wave could make fair elections way more likely in 2028 and beyond.

The best way to make an impact is by donating in statewide secretary-of-state elections in presidential swing states, because those are usually the officials who have the most power over voting rolls and batting down (or amplifying) false claims of fraud.

Two candidates - Garin Gilchrist in Michigan and Penny Brown Reynolds in Georgia - are expected to be in particularly close races this year.

You could also give to David Crowley, who's running for governor in Wisconsin in what looks likely to be a very close race. He’s an exception to my “avoid marquee statewide races” rule because he entered the race late and hasn’t raised nearly as much money as most other statewide candidates - and also because in Wisconsin, the governor has a unique amount of power over the way elections are run.

IF YOU WANT TO LET SOMEONE ELSE DECIDE, GIVE MONEY TO THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE MORE INFORMATION THAN YOU DO

The DNC gets all the (mostly negative) attention. But put them aside for a second, and let’s focus on four other important party committees. The DSCC handles Senate races, the DCCC handles statewide races, the DGA handles governors races, and the DLCC handles state legislative races.

The downside to giving money to a party committee is that the party establishment gets to decide where it goes, and the establishment is uncool. The upside - and it’s a big upside - is that the people at the party committees have far more information than you or I do. They know more about the candidates in each race. They know how much each side is already spending. They have access to internal polling and opposition research. So they can move money to the races where it’s likely to matter most.

Personally, if I were giving to a committee, I’d give to the DSCC or DLCC this time round, because I think winning house races in bright red districts will pad the margins, but won’t matter as much as picking up an extra senate seat or state legislative chamber.

IF YOU WANT TO MAKE THE BIGGEST DIFFERENCE POSSIBLE, GIVE TO ORGANIZATIONS THAT THINK IN YEARS, NOT MONTHS

Anyone in politics will tell you that early money matters exponentially more than late money. With just three weeks until the midterms, the opportunity to contribute early money is pretty much gone. So there’s an argument to be made that the best way to spend your money is to support organizations who are thinking not just about 2026, but about the long term.

Here are just a few of them organizations that I know and trust - and what they have in common is that, whether or not they’re involved in partisan politics, they’re defending our democracy over the long term. Also, most of them have volunteer opportunities, so if you can’t or don’t want to give money, you can still have an impact.

· SwingLeft is really smart about grassroots organizing in a way many other door-knocking groups just aren’t. They operate year-round and think beyond the next election.

· The National Democratic Redistricting Committee is fighting Trump’s plan to rig the congressional map. They stopped Republicans from gerrymandering their way to a House win this year, and starting the moment the midterms are over, they’ll need to do it again. (Last week I interviewed John Bisogagno, the NDRC’s president. You can watch it here or read my writeup of it here.)

· I’m on the board of the ACLU of New Jersey. The ACLU is non-partisan and isn’t a political organization - but fighting for our democracy is about more than partisan politics. I’m a fan of the ACLU’s nationwide legal work, but I’d also point out that a lot of the pushback to the Trump agenda happens in the states, so I’d highly recommend donating to your statewide ACLU or (if you live a state like New York or California where the ACLU already has a ton of donors) the ACLU in a red state or purple state where they’re constantly fighting uphill battles.

These aren’t the only three organizations I’d recommend. But I have high confidence in each of them and you can’t go wrong.

That’s true in general with this list. You might feel I left something out, or that I included something I shouldn’t. I’m all ears - I hope you tell me about it in the comments! But if you use this guide I’m confident you won’t waste your money, and will do your part to push back against people like Elon Musk. (I’d say your donation will make him sad, but he seems like a pretty sad guy already.)

Last but not least: if you found this guide helpful, I hope you’ll help share it. The easiest way to do that is to restack this post. The second-easiest way is to share it directly with someone you think would like it. Thanks!

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