It happened. Again.

I let down my company, Nvidia. I let down my wife, Lori. I stained the reputation of middle-aged men who wear tight black leather jackets.

But I want to make one thing clear: when I slept with James Bond, I had no idea he was a British spy.

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Looking back, maybe I should have realized that James was a legendary secret agent and not, in fact, a mid-level tech executive. There was the way he always introduced himself with a catchphrase. The way attended our meetings wearing a tuxedo and carrying a gun. The time we were standing near the baccarat table at an exclusive casino in Monte Carlo and he turned his fountain pen into a dart gun and tranquilized a burly security guard before leaping through a second-story window into the cabin of a waiting helicopter.

It seems so obvious in hindsight. I guess love really is blind.

The heart wants what it wants

And yes, James kept talking about how he had a “license to kill.” But in fairness, that’s the kind of thing everyone working in AI says these days.

Besides, James could be so innocent. After one of our dates, as he was loading a crate full of advanced Nvidia semiconductors into a jet black mini-submersible in San Francisco Bay, he looked at me and said, “I guess someone ordered the fish and chips.”

Would a world-famous international man of mystery really say something all cute and corny like that?

Apparently so.

Did the NSA, CIA, and FBI, all reach out to me to tell me James Bond was a secret agent? Technically, yes. Also regular yes. But I had a very good reason for not believing them: I didn’t want to.

While I regret my behavior, I have no intention of stepping down. After all, this could have happened to anyone. Trust me: if you fired every tech CEO who was unfaithful to his wife shortly after being led on a car chase that started in a Cairo parking garage, continued through a packed open-air bazaar, and ended with a death-defying launch off one of the Great Pyramids, you wouldn’t have very many tech CEOs left. \

I’ve also heard some critics go after my friend and shareholder Donald Trump for not taking the James Bond threat seriously. That’s totally unfair. You cannot expect to put a man with a nice butt in front of our president and expect him to focus on anything else.

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Still, I’m prepared to face the consequences for what I’ve done. This is America, and we have rules. If you put our national security at risk, you go to jail. And if I put our national security at risk, I donate to Trump’s ballroom and everything goes away.

So Mr. President, let me know how big a check I should write, and no matter what the final number is, I’m willing to have my company write it. That’s what owning up to your mistakes is all about. And it’s how we uphold the official corporate motto of Nvidia: “Jensen can do whatever he wants because he’s a special special boy.”

Okay, it feels good to get this off my chest. Now that this issue is entirely cleared up, I won’t be addressing it any further. But if for some reason you do have any additional questions, you can direct them to my brand new crisis communications consultant, Ivanna Spionu.

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