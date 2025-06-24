Word Salad

Word Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan's avatar
Susan
2h

I am very comforted by your belief that we Americans will defeat the authoritarians. I think our desire for autonomy and freedom will outweigh the forces of “evil” that we are confronted by.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rob Volpe's avatar
Rob Volpe
3h

Happy Launch Day, David! I hope you have a moment to go find your book "in the wild" at a bookstore today. My copy is arriving by Amazon later today, looking forward to reading it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Litt
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Litt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture