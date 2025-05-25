With just one month left until my new book comes out, Jacqui and I decided to get away for a few days before a busy summer. Because we are (by the standards of a moment in which I’d argue everyone’s slightly unlucky) extremely lucky, that meant going to Rome for Memorial Day Weekend.

Which is how I encountered my first-ever unfriendly Canadian.

This happened two nights ago. We’d just joined another couple, a man and a woman, for a wine tasting, and our guide asked us where’d come from.

“New Jersey,” I said.

“Oh,” said the man. He was in his mid-fifties, skinny, with gray hair and a matching gray beard. “I’m not from New Jersey.”

Sadly, and unfairly, there is nothing unusual about people proudly declaring they’re not from Jersey. But this was different. His tone said, Just so you know, I’m prepared to fight you if necessary. And I strongly suspect it’s necessary.

“I’m from Canada,” he added, pugalistically.

He gave me a look that dared me to escalate the situation, then seemed disappointed when I didn’t. A few minutes later, as we walked to a wine bar in the Trastevere neighborhood, he tried again.

“I’m from British Columbia,” he offered.

“Cool,” I replied, trying my best to pretend that what was happening wasn’t happening. “My parents used to live in Seattle.”

“Yeah?” he scowled. “We call that our 11th province.”

Because he was still, at heart, a Canadian, he immediately apologized for overstepping. Explaining that Jacqui and I both work in Democratic politics helped diffuse the situation. Wine helped even more. Even so, I could tell I was never fully forgiven.

The Australian couple we met outside the Colosseum wasn’t angry, just disappointed. “We see the news over there and just don’t understand what’s happening,” said Eva, while her husband Joe nodded in agreement. “It makes no sense to us.”

“It makes no sense to us either,” I replied, hoping to cut the tension.

“Oh,” Eva said, rolling her eyes. “That’s encouraging.” Our tour guide, who was originally from Puerto Rico, tried to keep the peace. But like most interactions between America and those who used to think of themselves as our allies, a layer of discomfort remained draped over everything.

One Canadian and two Australians is admittedly a small sample size. Still, this was just the first twenty-four hours of our trip - and before Trump announced he’s slapping new tariffs on the EU.

And it couldn’t have been more different from my experience in Italy during Trump’s first term.

My first book was translated into Italian, and in 2018 I went on book tour in Italy. It’s an experience I highly recommend, in the way one might recommend wining the lottery or having Rob Lowe’s jawline. In between long meals and excursions to the Dolomites (seriously, can’t recommend Italian book tour highly enough), I would do book events, and most of the questions were about politics.

Then, as now, Italy had a right-wing nationalist prime minister. What amazed me was the extent to which Italians (or at least those who were not right-wing nationalists) looked to America for solutions. During the Q&A portion of my book talks, I was frequently asked some variation of “So, how do we fix this?”

I come from a country that just elected Donald Trump to be our president. I remember thinking. Why are you asking me?

But they kept asking, outside Venice and in the alps and in Milan. The people I met believed that, for all its faults, my country was special. They believed its people must be, too. That despite our obvious deficiencies (loudness; willingness to wear graphic tees in the lobby of classy hotels), Americans were born knowing a secret about self-government. And part of the secret was knowing how to share it.

It wasn’t just Italy, either. Jacqui and I travel as much as we can, and when we travelled between 2017-2021 - particularly to Western democracies - the prevailing attitude toward us seemed to be, “Hang in there.”

Not anymore. It feels like the rest of the world is Dorothy at the moment she realizes the Wizard of Oz is just a guy.

This time round, the anger extends not just to America, but to Americans. If the prevailing attitude four years ago was, “We can’t believe what you must be going through,” the prevailing attitude today seems to be “We can’t believe what you’re putting us through.” I’m not suggesting everyone wants to talk politics. But I am suggesting that everyone I’ve met on this trip who wants to talk politics holds me responsible for the situation we’re all in, even once they know who I voted for.

At first, I felt that was unfair. It’s not like I personally set tariff rates, or use the phrase “51st State.” I spent a lot of my time last year trying to keep MAGA from taking power elected, and a lot of my time this year trying to mitigate the damage. Besides, as I tried to explain to my new Canadian non-friend, with large parts of America experiencing a pandemic of spinelessness, people like us are rooting for anyone, in any country, willing to stand up to Trump.

But he didn’t really buy that.

And the more I think about it, the more I feel he had a point.

After all, to be American has always meant feeling a responsibility that extends beyond our borders. Long before we were a superpower, Americans were certain that their country was not just a nation. It was an idea. We meant something.

Of course, America’s execution of its idea has always been (to put it euphemistically) imperfect. But we’ve been better stewards of a good idea than just about any great nation in history. And since this is Memorial Day, after all, it’s worth noting our ideals were real enough that, for centuries, many Americans were willing to die for them.

This sense of responsibility for the world can make Americans obnoxious. It can also, when allowed to warp and curdle, lead us to invade Iraq in 2003. But it’s part of who we are and - until recently - part of what the world was. Isn’t my instinct to say, “Not my president, I voted for the good guys,” just a bizarro-world version of the MAGA worldview that we abandon our allies and withdraw from the world, abandoning any pretense of big ideas and pursuing only narrow interests?

I want to be careful about getting the balance right here. The last thing American liberals need is more guilt. But I do think that if we’re willing to claim collective credit for things like inventing modern democracy, winning World War II, and creating Star Wars, we also need to accept some collective blame for the harm our country is causing right now.

That doesn’t mean wallowing in shame. But it does means feeling a sense of responsibility for making things right.

This is the first time Jacqui and I have been outside the country since Inauguration Day, and we both imagined it would be a little escape. But the truth is that there’s no escaping being American. There are lots of benefits we receive just by being from here. But there are also obligations we owe not just to ourselves, but to the world.

That’s part of what made - and if we keep fighting back, still make - this country special.

Do you have your own experience abroad in Trump 2.0? A better answer to bewildered Australians than the one I offered? Let me know in the comments.

