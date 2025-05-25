Word Salad

We took the Rocky Mountaineer train from Banff to Vancouver. I had a button on the flap of my purse that said, “We’re sorry, Canada. We hate him too.” I would show that to anyone who seemed like they were guessing we were Americans and it led to laughs and some deep, poignant conversations.

You might mention that although both Canada and Australia treated their aborginal/native peoples badly, neither country 'enjoyed' a ruling class descended from the second sons of the British Aristocracy, who right from the beginning set about re-creating the landowning and class system that made them feel oh-so-superior and also very rich. When poor whites and native people proved to be inadequate serfs, they imported serfs from Africa to make the whole deal they so admired work better over here. And that, my dear David, is a whole bargeload of Big Karma that might just well might be the seed of our ultimate downfall. Think about any number of twisted laws enacted to keep slaves slaves, and keep ex-slaves down after they were set free by a long, hideous war --a gift of hatred and division that just keeps on giving. Slavery also gave us a built-in "Other" to blame for our woes. This because we pretty much wiped out our First Nations, who fulfilled that role for a century or two. All of this festered and morphed and: La Voila! We have the shitfest you see today. Maybe this is a bit simplistic, but you get my drift.

