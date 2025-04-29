If there’s one thing his supporters and critics can both agree on, it’s that Scar has moved to reshape the Pride Lands at dizzying speed. As his administration approaches the crucial 100-day mark, we checked in with our panel to see how his executive orders are playing with voters.

Nyumbu, 8, from the Open Woodlands

Seasonal migrations had left Nyumbu wary of predators, but she put her skepticism aside to support Scar. Now, she worries.

“I liked the idea behind DOGE,” she explains, referring to the Department of Grassland Efficiency. “Everyone knows we’re wasting too much water. But lately, I’ve noticed that our once-fertile grassland has become a parched and barren hellscape. I’m not sure I’m comfortable with that.”

In particular, Nyumbu is alarmed about the potential impact of Scar’s cuts on her friends and family.

“I know people who just a few weeks ago had good jobs with the government – marching in parades, bowing down before babies being lifted skyward, that sort of thing. Then, suddenly, they were let go without any notice, and now they’re big creepy skeletons dotting the landscape. How is that fair?”

Punda, 12, from the Boundless Plains

A retired lead male, Punda doesn’t always agree with the new administration. Still, he remains cautiously optimistic.

“Am I happy that all the trees have shed their leaves and the rivers have gone dry? No. But he’s a disruptor. You’ve got to give him time.” He added, “We put him in there to shake things up.”

One hundred days in, Punda continues to appreciate Scar’s penchant for taking action, particularly compared to the previous administration.

“Mufasa was always making excuses for the status quo. ‘We mustn’t disrupt the circle of life, the balance upon which all living things depend.’ It felt so out of touch. Say what you will about Scar, at least he’s a doer.”

Rafiki, 19, from the Ancient Baobab Tree

A possibly magical monkey and retired public servant, Rafiki still finds himself shaking his head in disbelief.

“My grandson is a huge Scar fan,” he says. “I keep asking him, ‘Haven’t you noticed that rainfall has abruptly ceased? Or that all color has literally drained from our world? This is not normal!’ But he just calls me a boomer and laughs.”

“I think it must be all these bro podcasts” he adds, “by which I mean when a bunch of male mandrils from the same troop hurl large seeds over long distances.”

Nor does Rafiki reserve his criticism for the new administration. He has plenty of frustrations with his own party.

“We’re totally leaderless,” he complains. “Hopefully a governor will step up. Either that, or a left-for-dead heir will turn out to be alive and ready to reclaim his rightful place after being visited by his father’s spirit. But I just don’t see that happening.”

Nyati, 15, from the Fragrant Wetlands

“When Scar killed his brother and framed his young nephew for the murder,” says Nyati, “it felt like a dealbreaker.” But efforts by political opponents to paint Scar as an insurrectionist may have backfired - as time went on, the longtime member of International Association of Carpenters, Pipefitters, Gazelles, and Stagehands found himself putting character concerns aside.

“He’s not a saint,” Nyati told us. “but the other guy spoke down to us from actual clouds, and look how that turned out.”

Nyati was particularly eager to see the new administration take a tougher approach to foreign policy. “These other countries have been ripping us off for years,” he said, adding, “I work two jobs – three if you count ‘avoid being eaten’ – and meanwhile you’ve got jungles full of snarky meerkats and flatulent warthogs singing duets all day. Enough is enough.”

Still, in recent weeks, Nyati wonders if the new administration’s economic agenda isn’t moving too quickly. “Scar keeps telling us, ‘No pain, no gain,’” said Nyati. “On one hand, I get that. But on the other hand, all-consuming famine has descended upon the land. Sometimes, I just don’t know what to think.”

Banzai, 6, from the Dank Cave None Dare Enter

Despite describing himself as “never that into politics,” Banzai was immediately drawn to Scar’s anti-establishment rhetoric, even attending several of his early rallies. Now, he’s more excited than ever.

“He promised to root out the deep state and put his own people in charge,” he said. “Scar’s doing exactly what he said he was going to do.” When asked if he had any concerns with the nature of changes to the landscape, Banzai insisted administration critics are suffering from “SDS,” or Scar Derangement Syndrome.

“The establishment hates Scar, hates the Pride Lands, and will do anything to protect itself” he said, adding that he plans to open an investigation into the lioness who said that the herds have all moved on.

Banzai was particularly dismissive of the idea that Scar’s flurry of executive action threatens the rule of law.

“I was very clear with him, ‘No king, no king, la la la la la.’” Added Banzai, “And if he replied in a way that directly contradicted what I said, don’t you think I would have been paying attention?”

Young Simba, 3, from the Sun-Dappled Swimming Hole

Young Simba voted for Jill Stein. He doesn’t regret it.