What D.C. Democrats Could Learn from Texas Republicans
Deplorable politicians are trying to kill their state's filibuster to pass a voting bill. Why aren't non-deplorables doing the same nationwide?
By any number of standards - human decency, policy judgement, respect for democracy - Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is one of the worst public officials in America.
Here’s a very partial list: he’s used homophobic insults to attack political rivals. He’s proposed sacrificing the elderly to COVID for the sake of the economy. He’s repeatedly spre…