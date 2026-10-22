Hi. I’m Vivek Ramaswamy’s dad, and I have something to say to the American people.

I love my son. But he’s a huge asshole.

This isn’t even about politics. I just enjoy stating the obvious. The sky is blue. I have ten fingers and ten toes. My son, Vivek Ramaswamy, is a giant, repugnant, obnoxious, morally bankrupt dickhead.

Water is wet.

My beautiful, loathsome boy

Maybe this isn’t a big deal. There’s no law saying you can’t be the next governor of Ohio just because you’re a turd in human form. All I can say is that no matter which party you support, the first time you saw Vivek speak in public, even with the sound off, your next thought was almost certainly, “I bet that guy suuuuuuuucks.”

And you were right. He does.

I know, because I’m his dad.

Share

I also want to apologize to the American people. Most of you probably don’t go around thinking, “I would like to give that adult man a wedgie.” Or, hypothetically, using words like asshole, dickhead, and turd in your newsletter.

It’s not your fault. Vivek made you do it. I’d say it’s about ten percent because he chose — voluntary, of his own volition —to look as much like Beavis from Beavis and Butt-Head as possible. But mostly it’s just his personality and/or whole thing.

Not my son, but surprisingly close.

I suspect that running for governor hasn’t helped. But let’s be real: Vivek would be like this no matter what. If you were working at a Baskin Robbins, and he was also working at Baskin Robbins, you and your co-workers would probably describe him to non-co-workers as “the asshole who works with us at Baskin Robbins.”

And you’d be right. He would be.

I know, because I’m his dad.

Share

People of Ohio, I can’t tell you who to vote for. All I can say is this: if you make my son your governor, you will have to keep looking at his annoying smug face. You will have keep listening to his annoying smug laugh. You will have to regularly hear from a man so unpleasant that even Elon Musk found him cringey and irritating. He will probably go on podcasts.

That’s the kind of fate I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. I should know. I’m his dad.

P.S. Vivek, if you’re reading this, don’t forget to call your mother.