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Bill Rosenblatt's avatar
Bill Rosenblatt
Oct 22

Unfortunately it's not simply Vivek and what he said, his lack of decency and morality that is so concerning. The reaction and lack thereof amongst members of his party is the clearest sign of just how far the Republican party has fallen. I can only think about what Maya Angelou said (I believe it was her) "when someone shows you who they are believe it". A sexual abuser and pedophile as POTUS, an extreme hypocrite as VP, A SCOTUS that enables corruption and demonstrates ethical depravity, candidates who lack basic moral or ethical clarity...I could go on. This election is , in my opinion, one of the most critical in our country's history and I do not put it past Musk and the technocrats to cheat.

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Jill's avatar
Jill
Oct 22

“That face will be in your face all the time; is that what you *really* want?” is a winning argument against this no-class jerk. 👏👏👏

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