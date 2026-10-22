Hi. I’m Vivek Ramaswamy’s dad, and I have something to say to the American people.
I love my son. But he’s a huge asshole.
This isn’t even about politics. I just enjoy stating the obvious. The sky is blue. I have ten fingers and ten toes. My son, Vivek Ramaswamy, is a giant, repugnant, obnoxious, morally bankrupt dickhead.
Water is wet. 1
Maybe this isn’t a big deal. There’s no law saying you can’t be the next governor of Ohio just because you’re a turd in human form. All I can say is that no matter which party you support, the first time you saw Vivek speak in public, even with the sound off, your next thought was almost certainly, “I bet that guy suuuuuuuucks.”
And you were right. He does.
I know, because I’m his dad.
I also want to apologize to the American people. Most of you probably don’t go around thinking, “I would like to give that adult man a wedgie.” Or, hypothetically, using words like asshole, dickhead, and turd in your newsletter.
It’s not your fault. Vivek made you do it. I’d say it’s about ten percent because he chose — voluntary, of his own volition —to look as much like Beavis from Beavis and Butt-Head as possible. But mostly it’s just his personality and/or whole thing.
I suspect that running for governor hasn’t helped. But let’s be real: Vivek would be like this no matter what. If you were working at a Baskin Robbins, and he was also working at Baskin Robbins, you and your co-workers would probably describe him to non-co-workers as “the asshole who works with us at Baskin Robbins.”
And you’d be right. He would be.
I know, because I’m his dad.
People of Ohio, I can’t tell you who to vote for. All I can say is this: if you make my son your governor, you will have to keep looking at his annoying smug face. You will have keep listening to his annoying smug laugh. You will have to regularly hear from a man so unpleasant that even Elon Musk found him cringey and irritating. He will probably go on podcasts.
That’s the kind of fate I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. I should know. I’m his dad.
P.S. Vivek, if you’re reading this, don’t forget to call your mother.
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This is not actually a footnote to water being wet. But I’m thrilled that lots of people who don’t ordinarily subscribe to Word Salad are reading this (if you’re one of them - thanks! And I hope you subscribe!) and that there’s no confusion that this is satire and that I don’t have a direct line to politicians’ parents. But just because I’ve noticed a handful of people accuse me of running an anti-Vivek smear campaign, I’m adding this little note to make clear that I am not, in fact, a journalist with a crazy scoop from a profane dad excited to mock his own son’s haircut.
Unfortunately it's not simply Vivek and what he said, his lack of decency and morality that is so concerning. The reaction and lack thereof amongst members of his party is the clearest sign of just how far the Republican party has fallen. I can only think about what Maya Angelou said (I believe it was her) "when someone shows you who they are believe it". A sexual abuser and pedophile as POTUS, an extreme hypocrite as VP, A SCOTUS that enables corruption and demonstrates ethical depravity, candidates who lack basic moral or ethical clarity...I could go on. This election is , in my opinion, one of the most critical in our country's history and I do not put it past Musk and the technocrats to cheat.
“That face will be in your face all the time; is that what you *really* want?” is a winning argument against this no-class jerk. 👏👏👏