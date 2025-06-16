First off: my new book, It’s Only Drowning, comes out in eight days (!) and I could use your advice for the rollout. If you don’t mind taking a brief poll at the end of this post, I’d really appreciate it.

Also, on Saturday I had the chance to talk about It’s Only Drowning on The Contrarian’s live show with Jen Rubin and April Ryan. You can check out a recording here - my segment starts around the 1:59 mark.

And finally, a few *signed* pre-order copies are still available at Politics & Prose.

Since this is probably the last post I’ll write for a while that isn’t directly related to my new book, I wanted to tackle something big. And in my world — the intersection of words and politics — the biggest question I can imagine is this.

Who is Donald Trump?

That might seem dumb to ask about someone who has the world’s highest name recognition. But remarkably, nearly a decade after he began running for office, “Who is Trump?” is something Democrats still haven’t figured answered.

To understand why, look no further than last week.

Seven days ago, Trump and his co-president Stephen Miller seemed on the verge of executing the coup of their dreams. The White House federalized the California National Guard, then called in Marines to quell protests in LA. Kristi Noem talked about “liberating” California as though it were Iraq circa 2003, right before her goons handcuffed a sitting U.S. Senator. Trump, visiting Fort Bragg, turned an address to the troops into a MAGA rally - crossing another once-bright line.

It’s common to say that Trump is “out of control.” But if anything, by the middle of this week it seemed he was more in control - more confident about his ability to rule with an iron fist - than ever.

The crowning triumph of Trump’s triumphant week was supposed to be his big, expensive birthday parade. If anyone tried to protest, the president warned, they would face “very heavy force.”

It’s easy to grow numb to the un-Americanness. But this was horrifying. The president didn’t even bother pretending he was speaking only about rioters or looters or communist-transgender-vegan-terrorists. He threatened all protestors. He promised to use the American military against American civilians exercising their Constitutionally-protected rights. That is, to use another common phrase these days, what fascism looks like.

Or at least, it would have been what fascism looks like. What we got instead, after a week of pure Stephen Miller maximalism, was a weekend of retreat.

If you like this post, share it with someone else who would like it, too! Share

I don’t want to overstate the case for optimism. This could all still end very poorly. But to Trump’s chagrin, it didn’t end last week.

On Saturday morning, Trump ordered ICE to stop arresting people at farms, hotels, and restaurants. Has the president’s heart grown three sizes? Definitely not. But this is a cascade of admissions from the White House: they were targeting immigrants without criminal records; their policies were hurting the economy; immigrants were not, in fact, taking American jobs.

Later that day, four million people - maybe more - joined No Kings Day protests. Despite facing threats of violence, the protestors were peaceful and well organized. (The one I went to in Asbury Park, NJ even had food trucks. Definitely recommend.) For all their promises to escalate, Trump, Miller, and Noem didn’t call in more National Guardsmen or order the military to open fire. The White House backed down.

Meanwhile, Trump’s birthday parade was quite literally rained on. The president reviewed the troops, but glumly, his face immediately recognizable to anyone who’s seen a child disappointed with a gift.

Most revealingly of all, when Trump spoke that evening, he read from the teleprompter.

To be clear: I don’t think there’s anything wrong with prompters. (I actually used one myself earlier this week for the first time, to tape something for my book launch. It made life so much easier!)

For Trump, though, the prompter has a different meaning. Because for him, public speaking, like everything else in his life, is all about control. When he’s at one of his rallies — free to unleash rambling ad-libs, personal attacks, or “the weave” - he’s in charge. He luxuriates in the lack of restraint.

Which makes the teleprompter, for someone like Trump, a form of shackles. When he uses one, he’s acknowledging that - as much as he hates it - he needs to be careful. His remarks on Saturday reflected that caution. There were no political attacks or self-aggrandizement. What we got instead was a routine celebration of the United States Army.

If you woke up from a coma the moment the president started speaking, and re-entered one the moment he finished, you might think he was normal. For Trump, that’s what retreat looks like.

Don’t get me wrong: Trump is still the most powerful person on the planet. He’s succeeding - tragically - in terrifying millions of people, making Americans less safe, stroking violence, and ruining far too many lives.

But when it comes to the only goal Trump truly cares about, obtaining complete control, he’s flailing. Teddy Roosevelt famously said that the way to exercise power is to speak softly and carry a big stick. With his sad birthday parties and empty threats, Donald Trump is speaking more loudly than any president in history. I’ll let you work out the stick-related implications for yourself.

A FLAKE, OR A THUG?

What I really want to focus on, though, isn’t the fact that Trump backed down. It’s why.

Because the anti-MAGA coalition, despite caring very deeply about opposing Trump, is still split on how to define him. And far too often, we’ve defined Trump in a way that is briefly satisfying in the short run, but that helps him politically in the long run.

Here’s an example: think about the number of Democrats who, during Trump’s first term, snarked that he wasn’t really rich. It was fun. Maybe it got under the president’s skin. But it’s also drives me crazy that - at a moment when populism was on the rise - so many of us went out of our way to say that Trump wasn’t a billionaire.

A much better frame would have been: “He’s absolutely a billionaire. He got rich by taking advantage of ordinary people, and now he wants to cut your healthcare and his own taxes.”

Thanks to Trump’s rampant second-term corruption, his high net worth is no longer in dispute. But we keep pointing out Trump’s hypocrisy as though it’s his achilles heel when it’s actually his superpower. The only reason Trump got elected is that lots of voters - from businesspeople who hate tariffs to immigrants without criminal records who thought they would be spared from a crackdown - assumed Trump was all talk.

Swing voters weren’t just comfortable with Trump caving. They were comfortable with him only because they thought he would cave.

Which is why - and I know I’ve mentioned this before - the “TACO” nickname, short for “Trump Always Chickens Out,” bugs me. Trump’s hardcore base might be offended by the idea that Trump isn’t as tough he claims. But they’re never going to abandon Trump.

For the group that’s on the fence, meanwhile - the 15 percent or so of voters who aren’t huge fans of the president but voted for him anyway - Trump chickening out isn’t a bad thing. Just the opposite. If he backs down on the tariffs; or the immigration crackdown; or his threats to defy Supreme Court rulings; it suggests that he was, in fact, merely dealmaking. Which is what his staunchest supporters frequently claim.

In other words, “Trump’s a tough guy, but doesn’t have the guts to go too far,” might sound like an attack on Trump. But it’s actually an in-kind contribution to Republicans. It also, not incidentally, would mean there’s no need for “No Kings” protests.

At the same time, if Democrats go too far in the opposite direction, and say that Trump has already succeeded in becoming a king, that will backfire, too.

There was a lot of mocking Trump last week because he went to see Les Miserables, which is famously about people rising up against their rulers. Did he even know what the play was about?

Well, did we? Because that rebellion goes poorly. As in “almost everyone dies” poorly. And a key moment comes when the revolutionaries realize that - despite the righteousness of their cause - the rest of the public won’t rise up to join them. Probably because they don’t want to get shot.

When we say, “Fascism has come to America,” some people’s first reaction is, “To the barricades!” But other people’s reaction is, “If that’s the case, then this sure seems like the wrong time to oppose fascism.”

In a previous post, I talked about looking for a Mexican-food acronym to replace “TACO.” One reader suggested “GUAC”: (political) Gravity Usually Applies to Candidates.

Which isn’t bad at all! But I actually think the right frame to define Trump, after all these years, is as follows:

Trump Does Whatever He Can Get Away With

Share

The Beauty of TDWHCGAW

Like I said, as an acronym, TDWHCGAW (pronounced “Ted-wic-gaw,” or frankly however you’d like to pronounce it) leaves something to be desired.

But as a way of defining Trump, nothing else comes close.

First, “Trump Does Whatever He Can Get Away With” is true. That’s important.

Second, it explains the caving in ways that hurt rather than help him with the public. Trump chickens out, not because he’s negotiating or less extreme than he claims, but because somebody (or a mass movement of somebodies) makes him blink.

TACO implies that Trump is weak. TDWHCGAW implies that We, the People, are strong.

Third, and relatedly, “Trump Does Whatever He Can Get Away With” highlights the existential nature of the threat without suggesting it’s time to throw in the towel. Trump would have stuck with depression-causing tariffs. Trump would have defied the Supreme Court. Trump would have turned the military on innocent, peaceful protestors last week. The danger was - and remains - very real.

But Americans stood up to Trump and stopped him. If we did it once, we can do it again. And we need to.

Thanks as always for reading! And here’s that book poll I mentioned.