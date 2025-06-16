Word Salad

Word Salad

Discussion about this post

He can try and get away with anything and will for years. He has the full force of the federal government behind him. He can litigate for years with our taypayer money backing an army of government lawyers. He has Roberts blessing to commit as many crimes as he wants. Republicans in Congress aren't going to turn into patriots and they keep egging him on.

I also think his backing down is only temporary. He and his cronies learn and the next time it will be something no one might have envisioned. I don't think Trump has the intelligence and forethought for any grand strategy but I'm sure at least Miller does.

I'm not sure I'm going to formulate my thoughts quite right since this is, IMO, a tricky topic, but as much as I agree with what you're saying (and I do), and I also don't like TACO for various reasons (I think it reads like a dare, which we do not need) -- I think TDWHCGAW could also backfire. Why? Because I think many (most?) of his followers (and Trump too) are long past sanity, and to them, I think the idea of Trump doing "whatever he can get away with" is highly appealing. I think it openly appeals to their own desire to get away with whatever they can get away with, shows them it is possible (hey, you can do this too!), and in that way, he continues to be their hero.

