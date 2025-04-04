And on the pedestal, these words appear:

My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;

Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!

Nothing beside remains.

- Percy Bysshe Shelly, 1818

I bet you when Donald Trump makes a decision, he thinks to himself, "What would a cartoon rich person do?”

- John Mulaney, 2009

America’s economy - an economy that was, until this week, the envy of every developed country on the planet - is in free fall. Figuring out how this happened feels like playing the world’s easiest game of Clue.

It was Trump. In the Rose Garden. With the tariffs.

But while it’s clear what Trump is doing, no one really knows why. Over the last forty-eight hours, as countries around the world start planning for a future where America is about as reliable as Ray Liotta in Goodfellas after he starts doing coke, the most important people in business, politics, academia, and government have been searching for a motive.

Is this a negotiating tactic?

Does he sincerely believe tariffs will raise enough revenue to replace the income tax?

Is he actually trying to force companies to make everything in America again - not just cars, but sneakers and furniture and phones and everything else?

Is he intentionally crashing the economy to bring down interest rates?

Is he using tariffs to bully companies the way he’s bullied universities and law firms?

Is he an idiot?

Part of the problem - and part of the reason I suspect the mad king tariff plan got the green light - is that nearly everyone in Trump’s orbit possesses at least one of these motivations. (Some, like negotiator/reindustrialist/Commerce Secretary/idiotHoward Lutnick, possess several.) But when it comes to Trump himself, asking, “Why is he destroying the economy?” will inevitably lead you astray.

To be clear: what I’m about to say is just a theory. But I’m pretty sure I’m right. Trump isn’t trying to make the economy better or worse. He’s trying to make it his. This is a man who’s spent his entire life slapping his name on things. For him, throwing the economic world order in chaos is the ultimate branding opportunity.

This is Ever-So-Slightly Normal!

The phrase “this is not normal” has been overused during the Trump era to the point of meaninglessness. Even so, we can agree that the president going on TV to proudly tank the stock market - and calling it “Liberation Day” - is slightly odd. But before we get into Trump’s quirky decision to immiserate the world, let’s start with the ways in which this is all actually quite normal - or at least, typical for second-term presidents.

First, White Houses who make it to a second term almost always get high on their own supply. After working on the 2012 Obama campaign, I rejoined the White House in March of 2013. The attitude - and I’m referring less to the behavior of individuals than to a kind of emotional miasma suffusing the entire building - was that we were unstoppable. It felt like we’d cracked the code to winning elections, that the opposition was reeling, that Obama’s triumph was the end of political history. Not in a he-should-be-a-dicator way. But in a we-can-do-anything way. That year, at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Obama’s walk-on song was “All I Do is Win.”

Twelve months later, after the Obamacare website crashed and heading for a shellacking in the midterms, POTUS began his correspondents’ dinner speech by saying, “I admit it -- last year was rough.”

We were not the first White House to get out over our skis at the start of a second term. George W. Bush won a close re-election race in 2004, decided to try and privatize social security, and left office a few years later so unpopular he had to come up with an excuse to skip his own party’s convention.

And keep in mind, both Bush and Obama won relatively normal re-election campaigns, with relatively normal stakes. You don’t have to be a fan of Donald Trump (this will surprise you; I’m not) to acknowledge that the hole he dug himself out of after 2021 - facing jail time for inciting an insurrection; companies and institutions turning their back on him; even his social media accounts banned - was deeper and more personal than anything any politician in our lifetimes has overcome. Partly because of that, Trump is now surrounded by people who were willing to keep supporting him when everyone agreed he was toast.

You can see how - even before accounting for the fact that Trump is a megalomaniac leading a team of megalomaniacs - the current White House staff might be inclined toward hubris.

Along with a tendency to fly too close to the sun, second-term presidents also start to focus intensely on their legacies. In my opinion, this is actually one of the reasons presidents end up becoming lame ducks - they’re prioritizing their place in history, while other politicians in their party are prioritizing the next election.

Of course, lots of presidential legacies are defined by things they do in their first terms, or would have done anyway in their second. Obama’s greatest legacy item, I’d argue, was Obamacare. But “legacy” also becomes a code word for “something that we might not have done because the politics were tricky, but now feel more liberated to do.” For example, in his second term, Obama normalized relations with Cuba, reached a nuclear deal with Iran, got the Paris Climate Accords done, and tried (unsuccessfully) to pass a major bipartisan free trade agreement to counter China.

All these things were much easier to do without a re-election looming. And while people thought they were good ideas, they were also done - at least in part - with an eye toward history.

When Chaos is Your Legacy Item

I used to think get really annoyed by the phrase, “positive change.” As in, “We want to create positive change.” Or just as bad, “We want to change the world for the better.”

I thought this was redundant. No one brags about wanting to create negative change. No one tries to change the world for the worse.

Turns out I was mistaken. I’m not saying Trump is actively trying to make life less pleasant for decades to come. I’m saying that for him, the direction of the change doesn’t matter. All he cares about, especially at this point, is magnitude.

Donald Trump is a seventy-eight year-old man. And he’s not one of those Silicon Valley longevity guys drinking strange-colored bitter juices and preparing to upload his consciousness into a server for all time. He may enjoy talking about shredding the Constitution to run in office, but sooner or later, like of all us, he is facing the ultimate term limit.

Do I think Trump thinks about his own mortality? I have no idea. But somewhere, buried deep in his subconscious, he surely knows that two years shy of eighty is not the first flush of youth. Like so many people - especially important, powerful people - he wants to leave a mark that will last long after he’s gone.

Here’s where things get abnormal. A typical president would say, “What can I do that people will appreciate and love me for a hundred years from now?” They might come up with wildly different answers, but they’ll at least be trying to leave a positive legacy, rather than a negative one.

Trump doesn’t think that way. His logic is a closed loop: What Trump wants is good, and you can tell it’s good because Trump wants it.

So, liberated from a longstanding idea that our actions could be either helpful or harmful, and we should thus be careful what we do, Trump is approaching his legacy in a way none of us is accustomed to. He wants the post-Trump world to look as different as possible from the pre-Trump world. And he wants everyone to know that Trump was the reason why. And he isn’t thinking about anything else.

You could imagine how this might actually work - or at least be temporarily popular - in a country where things are going terribly. For example, let’s say you were suddenly put in charge of the economy of Madagascar, and you wanted to leave the largest possible legacy. That would almost by definition require making the standard of living higher, because it’s tragically low right now.

I’m not saying you’d succeed at turning Madagascar into a thriving economic success story. Most of us, as we’re learning, are not cut out to be central planners. But you’d at least try to improve things.

The problem in the U.S. is that we’re the richest country in world history by a lot. We’re also a lot richer than we were quite recently. Yes, things are far from perfect, but even after adjusting for inflation, the median household income is about 33% higher than it was when I was born, less than forty years ago.

I was born in 1986, not 1990, but you get the idea

The most dramatic changes to the U.S. economy are also the most likely to hurt people, because by world-historical standards, things are going really good. In other words, if your goal is maximum impact - and if you don’t care, or even think about, the difference between good outcomes and bad ones - you’re much more likely to leave the biggest possible mark by breaking things than you are by building them.

This, I think, answers the mystery of Trump’s motives. He’s never going to come out and say that he views remaking the economy the way pharaohs viewed building pyramids. Instead, he’s going to bounce between explanations, looking for one he can sell.

Maybe we’ll get lucky. Other countries will line up to do a bilateral trade deal with the U.S., Trump will more or less recreates the status quo and call it “Trumponomics,” and that will satisfy his thirst for immortality. But no matter how the tariff saga ends, Trump’s going to keep building these chaos-monuments to himself.

History Has Its Eyes on Trump

I hope you didn’t listen to Trump’s Rose Garden speech. Life is too short. But I heard a small piece of it on The Daily and I was struck by two things.

First, he sounds terrible. Not Joe-Biden-at-his-debate terrible, but this-old-man-is-exhausted terrible nonetheless.

Second, I was really surprised to hear how Trump ended his speech.

“Hopefully,” Trump said, “You're going to look back in years to come and you're going to say, you know, he was right. This has turned out to be one of the most important days in the history of our country.”

Trump - not exactly known for being a reflective guy - suddenly has his eye on history. And while he could have said his ‘liberation day’ would be one of the best days in the history of our country, he didn’t. He said “most important.”

The more I think about it, the more I think that was a very revealing choice.