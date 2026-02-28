It was the day before the 2024 elections. According to all the polls, the race was neck and neck. Both campaigns were doing everything they possibly could to get every last vote. And Stephen Miller tweeted this:

I’m not exactly a Stephen Miller fan. But in 2024, he - and the rest of the Trump team - knew how to read a poll and conduct a focus group. And what they saw was that younger, more politically disengaged voters, particularly male ones, were afraid that Kamala Harris would lead the nation into another Middle Eastern war.

This wasn’t a one-off or last minute thing. Elon Musk spent years warning that Biden would cause World War III. (World War III never occurred. As usual, being wrong did not seem to change Elon’s mind.) As early as January, 2023, the following op-ed appeared in the Wall Street Journal.

In case you had to squint, that was written by one J.D. Vance. It wasn’t a one-off. For the next two years, Vance banged the drums of “Trump kept us out of war.”

Here was his interview on Joe Rogan’s podcast, when asked about Trump’s foreign policy.

He's very, very into what I would call foreign policy realism. Like, why are we starting these stupid wars all over the world? Our foreign policy should be more pro peace.

In that same Rogan interview, Vance also said, “The biggest difference, I think, between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is actually foreign policy.”

In other words: this wasn’t some throwaway line. A big part of the Trump Campaign’s closing argument was that Harris would get us into dumb wars, and Trump would keep us out of them.

And people believed it.

I haven’t seen an enormous amount of polling on these issues, so I can’t say with confidence that foreign policy was the reason Trump became president. But the “manosphere” - the young, disengaged, politically disillusioned men who put Trump over the top - was consistently antiwar. If Trump had said, just to pick something at random, “If you elect me I’m going to bomb Iran in a regime change mission with no clear strategy and the high risk of American casualties while other peaceful options remain on the table,” there’s zero chance Rogan would have endorsed him. I think there’s close to zero chance he’d be president today.

This seems like a dumb war. But it’s not just that. This is a bait-and-switch war. Trump got elected by promising not to do the very thing that he’s currently doing.

I worry that - just as Trump got away with lying during the campaign - he’ll get away with betraying his base now. How could that happen? Three reasons:

First, because it’s fun to say I told you so. We (I admit it: I’m a politically engaged person) all knew that Trump would use Project 2025 as a playbook if he got into office. We all knew that Jeffrey Epstein’s self-described closest friend was going to do his best to cover up the Epstein files. We all knew that if Trump didn’t care about peace - he cares about power, and if got back into office he would do whatever he could get away with. (And when it comes to foreign policy, including the use of military force, the Commander-in-Chief can get away with a lot.)

But the road to hell is paved with I-told-you-sos. I’m not surprised Trump is re-running the George W. Bush’s wars only dumber. But lots of voters will be. President Trump made a promise - targeted specifically at young men - to get elected, then did the exact opposite. Now, our troops, disproportionately young men, are in danger for no good reason. (Iran being run by an evil regime does not, in and of itself, count as a good reason.)

I can’t predict how people will react to being lied to. But we should be willing to sympathize with the victims of Trump’s lies - even if we didn’t believe those lies ourselves.

Second, it’s more fun (and can feel more productive) to blame Democrats. I suspect there are people who will use this moment to say that Kamala Harris shouldn’t have campaigned with Liz Cheney, or that Biden and Harris should have done more to distance themselves from Israel. Maybe so. Probably so. And I hope Democrats running in future campaigns learn from the mistakes of the last one.

But speaking of recent mistakes that should be learned from, a lot of Democrats who should have known better either refused to choose “the lesser of two evils,” or convinced themselves that electing Trump would be better for people across the Middle East.

The problem with not choosing the lesser of two evils is that you wind up with the greater of two evils. And while there are lots of things I didn’t like about Kamala Harris, or Biden’s hug-Bibi policy in the Middle East, the two parties are just not comparable.

I’m not sure Kamala Harris would have been a great president - but I’m 100 percent sure she would not have betrayed the American people by promising one thing and then doing the exact opposite.

Third, this is an area where the traditional media isn’t well-equipped to solve the problem. I have a lot of criticisms of mainstream political journalism, but I understand reporters not wanting to speculate. The news is supposed to be about things that have happened - not things that probably will.

The problem is that MAGA has exploited this weakness in the way we cover politicians. Take Project 2025. If Trump says, “I don’t know anything about Project 2025,” reporters cover the statement. And they should. But if Trump obviously has links to Project 2025, and everyone within Project 2025 seems highly confident they’ll staff the next Trump administration, and everyone who pays attention to politics pretty much assumes Trump is lying, that’s not really a clean story. Modern news was built to cover candidates who spin, not candidates who brazenly lie.

Brought to you by the “no reckless wars” candidate

I wish I had a clear solution for this. I don’t. But what I will say is that the ultimate mechanism for holding politicians accountable for lying is to make it less likely that they’ll be re-elected when they lie. It’s exhausting, and at times thankless, to keep pointing out that Trump lied to his own voters. But if we don’t do it, no one will. And if no one does it, we’ll get more lies.

IS TRUMP THE TRUTH?

For what it’s worth, I don’t think the Trump White House believes that it lied to get elected. Because I don’t think they have the same conception of truth and falsehood that you or I do.

I think they believe that we’re in a post-truth reality. Or more accurately, a Trump-truth reality. If the president believes it, it’s true. If he doesn’t, it’s false.

Think about what happened just a few months ago. Trump said we’d completely obliterated Iran’s nuclear program. Not just that - it attacked anyone who disagreed. Here’s the official White House web site, i.e. something that you paid for.

In fact, when an independent intelligence report contradicted those claims, Pete Hegseth fired the general in charge of the agency that produced it.

Now, we’re supposedly attacking Iran because the nuclear program we obliterated a few months ago is on the verge of building an atomic bomb. I’m not a nuclear physicist, but I’m a professional word person, and I can promise you that’s not what “obliterated” means.

But again, to the Trump true believers, that’s not how it works. A word - “domestic terrorist,” “hottest economy,” “pro-peace” means whatever the president wants it to mean. If his whims change, the truth changes with them.

It’s unclear exactly what our objective is in Iran, or how to achieve it. But here at home, this is another yet another fight for the very idea of truth. Truth exists. Truth matters. Yes, all politicians spin. But our leaders should at least try to keep their promises - and we should hold them accountable when they brazenly lie to our faces.

If we relentlessly point out Trump’s lies - no matter how exhausted we get, or how powerful the urge to say I told you becomes - we can win.

