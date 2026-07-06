Jacqui and I were extremely lucky yesterday: we got to go a World Cup game! We ended up in the Norway section of Norway vs. Brazil, where before the game even started, I learned several things in rapid succession:

While Brazil fans will shout “Brazil!” at any time for any reason, they seem to particularly enjoy doing so in the men’s restroom.

The official Norwegian soccer anthem includes the phrases “We’re better than they think,” and “It’s time to play.” Isn’t that just adorable? I think the guy next to us was excited when Norway scored a goal

Thanks to some wildly inappropriate pressure from President Trump, and some pretty blatant corruption from FIFA, U.S. striker Flo Balogun will have his red card reversed and be allowed to play in tonight’s game.

It felt a bit like Trump slapping his name on otherwise perfectly nice building. Does he really have to make everything all about him?

The answer, obviously, is yes. But the game was about to start so I didn’t bother posting the first thought that came into my head, which is now a thought that you may have seen elsewhere on the internet, so I don’t mean to claim sole credit for it.

If it were up to MAGA, Flo Balogun wouldn’t just be left out of this game. He wouldn’t be an American at all.

Just look at Tennessee Republican Congressman Andy Ogles. After the Supreme Court’s decision upholding birthright citizenship, he introduced a bill that would ban all pregnant people from traveling to the United States. (How would this bill work? Would every woman have to take a pregnancy test before coming here? Would TSA agents be required to do a creepy belly putdown? Unclear.) This isn’t a fringe view among Republicans. Jesse Watters asked Stephen Miller about it last week, too. Miller’s response was, basically, that he’s considering it.

You know who was a pregnant woman entering this country? Florence Balogun, in 2001. She travelled to the U.S. from England when she was seven months pregnant, was told by her airline that she couldn’t fly home for medical reasons, and gave birth in Brooklyn two months later. She didn’t have much use for her son’s citizenship at the time - they moved back to London, where Balogun was raised. But this is exactly the nightmare scenario about which the right wing is collectively freaking out.

Except that her son turned out to be really really good at soccer. So now Trump, who’s still trying to figure out how to ban birthright citizenship, has used the full weight of the presidency to unban a single birthright citizen.

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To be very clear: I’ll be rooting for the USMNT tonight. And as a newly minted soccer expert, I’m quite certain the red card against Balogun was a terrible call - although he handled it with class.

But this is the whole reason there’s a common expression about whether or not two wrongs make a right.

And while I hope we beat Belgium, in the long run, the unsuspension isn’t even good for America. After the Norway game, their manager basically said he feels sorry for the American team, because now even if we win, we get this unpleasant Trump-shaped asterisk. I think he’s right about that.

If you look at prediction markets, the U.S. odds of winning jumped from 49 percent before Balogun was allowed back to 53 percent afterward. So basically, for a 4 percent increase in our odds of winning, Trump gave us a 100 percent chance that any U.S. win will be seen as tarnished.

Is that really worth it?

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Which brings me to what I think is the much bigger deal about the Flo Balogun un-suspension. This pattern - fight every battle, lose most wars - isn’t just a one-off about sports.

It’s the way Trump 2.0 operates. Dumb actions have consequences. But not every consequence is a win.

Dozens of people - most of them children - are dying every hour because of DOGE cuts. (You would think the world’s first trillionaire could find some money in the couch cushions to save some of those lives. But I digress.)

Law-abiding immigrants are being rounded up and put into detention camps with unbearable conditions - and U.S. citizens exercising the Constitutional right to oppose this brutality have been shot and killed in the street.

Ayatollah Khomeini is dead.

But he’s been replaced by another, younger Ayatollah Khomeini. Which is both a geopolitical disaster and a perfect metaphor for this administration’s record. Their actions have had major, lasting consequences - that’s what happens when you run the most powerful country on earth. As I’ve said before (at least I think I’ve said it, maybe I just mumbled it to myself while I walk the dog), Trump acts like a bull in a China shop, then brags about how much China he’s broken.

But the conservative movement, and Trump more broadly, didn’t just set out to hurt people or turn the National Mall into the country’s saddest fairground. They set out to reshape American life. And so far, even when they score some tactical wins, they’re failing strategically.

Which brings me back to the World Cup. Because what was very cool about sitting in the stands for 90 minutes plus halftime plus stoppage time was not only participating in the Norway row chant next to a red-clad man large enough to be an actual Viking. It was the sense that we were living in a separate universe, one where patriotism is allowed, for just a little while, to be a simple act of fandom, rather than the far more profound and difficult act of loving your country even as you fight to make it better.

That’s the place I’ll put myself in tonight at 8pm when the Soccer Dudes take the field. And then after that, I guess we’ll get back to trying to fix this mess.

Just two new soccer experts at their favorite game

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