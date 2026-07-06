Word Salad

Word Salad

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Beth K's avatar
Beth K
8d

Kinda glad Belgium won....so we don't have to defend or explain that **asterisk** by our record.....

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Sally Buehne's avatar
Sally Buehne
Jul 6

couldn’t agree more!

(what kind of dog?)

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