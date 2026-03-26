Word Salad

Word Salad

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Patricia Harmanci's avatar
Patricia Harmanci
4d

Oh David—will follow you anywhere—even to a paid subscription. Next month I go to Turkey. Will give you exclusive reports from the Iranian/Turkiye border at Van if you someday introduce me to President Obama……..

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JP MEYER's avatar
JP MEYER
4d

Wow, just Wow. The is one powerful piece. You nailed it and it is once again chilling me to the bone.

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