First off, an announcement: on Sunday, I’m going to turn on paid subscriptions!

My goal is not (merely) to become a Substack billionaire. It’s to be able to do more of what I’ve come to really appreciate about having a newsletter - more posts, more research, more first-person reporting, more interviews, and yes, more proofreading - without losing tons of money.

I’ll share details this weekend. For now, the most important thing is to know that while I certainly hope you’ll help build Word Salad into something bigger and better, if you decide not to become a paid subscriber, nothing will change.

For example, I will still be obsessed with how closely the life of real-life President Donald Trump mirrors that of fictional crime lord Tony Soprano.

I’m not the first person to compare Trump to a mob boss, or digging into his alleged real-world connections to organized crime. But last week, for what might be the first time ever, the people likening Trump to a mob boss weren’t his critics.

They were his staff.

There are, I should point out, important differences between Donald Trump and Tony Soprano. For example, Tony Soprano was never convicted of a felony. But among the uncanny similarities - both invested in New Jersey gambling, both survived being shot in the ear, both are almost violently nostalgic for an era they never lived in that just happened to include more overt racism - the one that stood out this week involved Christopher Columbus.

“In this White House, Christopher Columbus is a hero,” read an official statement from Assistant Press Secretary David Ingles on Sunday, explaining the decision to install a 13-foot statue of the explorer-slash-enslaver on the White House grounds.

Even Columbus has a look on his face like, “I don’t want to be part of this.”

You might have missed Mr. Ingles’ statement, because there’s a war on. But if you’re a fellow Sopranos obsessive – I’ve rewatched the series at least a half-dozen times – then you got the reference immediately: minus the word “white,” it’s quoting Tony’s line from the Season 4 episode, “Christopher.”

For those who don’t remember, that’s the one where Tony and his, convinced their heritage is under assault, try to cancel an anti-Columbus Day protest. Tony’s line is delivered to Anthony Junior, after AJ stumbles onto A People’s History of the United States. Emily St. James, my favorite Sopranos close reader, calls it the series’ “worst episode by SEVERAL DEGREES,” but I disagree with her. If you want to understand the culture wars in 2026, go back and watch the episode that aired more than 20 years ago.

In particular, I’m amazed how perfectly the show nailed the way guys like Tony - and Trump - are happy to benefit from the culture wars, but they’re never the true believers.

But I digress. The point here is that, as I can at least partially attest from my time in the White House, is that for all the time we spent asking how the public sees the president, we often overlook an equally important question: how do presidents see themselves?

One of the best ways to answer that question is to look at how White House staff see their boss. At the moment, they see him as a gangster.

They’re not afraid to admit it. In fact, they’re eager to brag about it.

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As we’re being reminded regularly in the Middle East, it can be foolish to ascribe grand strategy to this administration. Perhaps this was just an instance of the White House memeifying the culture wars, the same way it’s using videogame screenshots and bowling-alley animations to memeify an actual war in Iran. But whether done as part of a thought-out communications plan or the White House comms equivalent of a drunk text, the Trump Team claiming the don of North Jersey as a kindred spirit is illuminating.

And it shows how Trump has changed - not just between his first term and his second, but 2025 and 2026.

It’s hard to remember that as recently as four months ago, Trump was bragging about ending wars while campaigning for a Nobel Peace Prize. In other words, he wanted a presidential legacy. But ever since the Maduro Operation, coupled with his peace prize campaign falling sure, Trump’s dropped even the tiniest pretense of presidential-ness. He’s fully embracing his gangster era.

I think this was taken at a cabinet meeting?

After the military operation that captured President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, top presidential advisor Stephen Miller told CNN’s Jake Tapper that we live in a world “that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power.”

By that standard, Tony Soprano is a model of good governance.

Unconstrained by political correctness or adherence to the law, when Tony wants something – money, power, sex with his ex-mistress’s cousin – he takes it. He does whatever he pleases and tears up promises whenever it suits him . Also, he once bench pressed, by his own account, “more than 300 pounds, with a major head cold.”

No wonder that members of a MAGA movement which drools over displays of dominance are quick to make the Trump/Tony comparison. For them, he’s the ultimate alpha male.

Tony is also a master at exploiting leverage. While Trump became president in large part because of reputation (ridiculous, but powerful) as a savvy businessman. A dealmaker. But in yet another bait-and-switch, Trump 2.0 is less interested in negotiation than capitulation. When he’s reaching out to his opponents, be they Iran’s leadership abroad or Democratic lawmakers at home, he seems to have just one gear: the ultimatum.

Thus far, Trump’s offers-they-can’t-refuse have proven more refusable than he hoped. But the fact remains: the president’s gone from The Art of the Deal to the blunt instrument of the demand - often backed with the threat of violence.

If you’re like me, then Trump’s ever-growing thuggishness has left you wondering, yet again, how anyone could root for a guy like that. But here, the White House’s claiming Tony Soprano as a role model is actually pretty instructive. Because it suggests a theory about Trump’s appeal - and his ability to survive so many scandals that would have sunk anyone else.

Of course people rooted for Trump. After all, we rooted for Tony Soprano, too.

In a 2007 essay, critic Emily Nussbaum called The Sopranos “a long con, that seduced us as an audience, then dismantled its own charms before our eyes.” Like Dr. Melfi, Tony’s therapist, millions of Americans were convinced that a ruthless mobster was at heart a good man, or at least a lost little boy. Season by season, Tony’s behavior grew more erratic, his deeds more evil. We stuck with him anyway.

We mistook charisma for strength, narcissism for confidence, a disdain for following the rules as a kind of cowboy independence.

“How could Americans fall for Trump?” says me, the guy who was convinced Tony must be a decent guy because he was nice to these ducks.

We knew Tony wasn’t perfect. We knew he was dishonest. According to his own creator, David Chase, “He never says one true thing.” But much like the members of a certain political fandom, we kept finding ways to excuse both Tony’s behavior and our own approval of it. Many of us were manipulated because deep down, we wanted to be manipulated. (Like Tony, one of Trump’s great strengths is identifying people who pretend to have principles but are in fact just as craven as he is.)

Above all, we treated Tony as a hero because, while he murdered, stole, lied, cheated, and dumped asbestos into a wetland, he didn’t committed the one truly mortal sin in American life: being boring on television. He wasn’t good, but he was fascinating.

When I rewatch The Sopranos now (which I do about twice a year, the way certain whale species migrate) I’m struck by how much a decades-old series has to say about how the ease with which we confuse protagonists for heroes, the way nihilism wraps itself in the language of righteousness, the lies we tell ourselves in order to stay complicit in what we know is wrong.

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“I’ve been charmed by a sociopath,” Dr. Melfi admits to her own therapist in Season 3. Joe Rogan’s recent monologue on the Iran War had a higher word count, but the idea was the same. He seems to be realizing, at least for now, that the guy he thought was an anti-hero is fact just another villain.

Unfortunately, as the story arcs of many of Tony’s most loyal supporters can attest, the wool often stays pulled over one’s eyes until it’s too late.

The White House comms team, for example, appears to remain full of believers. I suppose that’s to be expected.

Even so, I hope Mr. Ingles and his press-office colleagues don’t stop watching The Sopranos at Season Four. Not so they can take part in the decades-old and frankly tedious debate over the series’ final scene. But because of what we see just before that. Maybe you remember it.

The Tony Soprano who sits down for the finale’s family dinner is technically triumphant. He’s consolidated power. His enemies are six feet under or coming to him on bended knee. Yet it’s hard to imagine a person more tired of winning. Our last glimpse of Tony reveals a man hollowed out by the emptiness of his ambitions. His features are sunken. His physical vigor is diminished. His charm has been replaced by distrust and isolation, his victories have been turned pyrrhic by his arrogance, selfishness, and greed.

Remind you of anyone?

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P.S. As I think about the next phase of Word Salad, I’m counting on all of you (or at least those of you who are polite in the comments) to be my assignment editors. So let me know - via comments or direct messages - what you’d like to see more of. Thanks!