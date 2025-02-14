As the old saying goes, “Live your life in such a way that if you behead a whale carcass, dump a dead bear cub in Central Park, and become embroiled in a sexting scandal with a reporter thirty-nine years your junior despite the fact that you’re married and running for president, and then your cousin records a video warning Senators not to confirm you as cabinet secretary, the whale carcass/bear cub/sexting incidents at least make the list of the worst things you’ve done.”

Despite ignoring this timeless wisdom, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is now America’s top health official.

The face, somehow, of public health

Like many aspects of Trump’s second term, Thursday’s confirmation seems designed to prove that “goofy” and “dangerous” are not mutually exclusive. Putting a leading anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists in charge of public health seems likely to end badly. What I want to write about today, though, is how we got here in the first place:

RFK Jr. is cuckoo, gross, and a bad person. But in an election we agreed was existential, why didn’t we try harder to appeal to the millions of voters who liked him?

How the Democrats Lost Their Fringe

I’m about to talk about a time I seemed wise. Before that happens, I should point out that a few months ago I wrote something called “Three Cheers for the Democratic Establishment.” So if you want to ignore any analysis I engage in ever again, I don’t blame you.

But if you’re still here - which I appreciate - let me tell you about a panel I was on at the beginning of Trump’s first term. I don’t remember most of the conversation, but I remember the first audience question, which boiled down to: “What do we do about the fact that Democrats believe in science and Republicans don’t?”

The other panelists talked about misinformation, and fair enough. But I thought the question was kind of self-serving, so I took a different approach. Something like: “There are tons of parents who refuse to vaccinate their children, and most of them are democrats. So I’m not sure we have a monopoly on believing in science.”

Share

At the time I was right. And it wasn’t just hippie anti-vaxxers who found shelter under the Democrats’ big tent. When I worked as a field organizer in Ohio in 2008, I met plenty of voters who I would confidently describe as prejudiced. Most, for obvious reasons, not opposed Obama. But a surprising number supported him. Closer to home, I often think about my Grandma Syl, who, in 2012, told me that Obama had come out of nowhere and she was sure he was being controlled by a shadowy cabal, but he was doing a good job so she’d vote for him over Mitt Romney.

For the record, I liked my Grandma Syl a lot. And she wasn’t overtly racist - just one of many reasons she never could have been hired as a DOGE engineer. But like many people her age, she held a bunch of views I would have described as problematic before calling things problematic became problematic. And like many people of all ages, she sometimes found comfort in explaining via theories that made no sense.

And like many people with problematic views, or conspiratorial ones, or even loathsome ones, she voted for Democrats anyway.

There’s a huge difference between saying, “We don’t want any of our candidates to hold loathsome views,” and “We don’t want any of our voters to hold those views.”

The fringey part of the Obama coalition was never enormous to begin with. But now it’s gone completely. In 2025, if you’re the kind of person who finds comfort in conspiracy theories - and it doesn’t even matter which conspiracy theories - you’re almost certainly part of MAGA’s new big tent.

How did that happen?

People who blame everything on wokeism and/or social media will probably blame wokeism and/or social media, and to some extent they have a point. But also, I think Democrats chose this. Winning the popular vote in four straight elections made us confident we could afford to shed some support. Becoming the party of the college-educated made “not believing in wacko stuff” a core value. Also, the fact that Trump is so eager to promote fringe theories led Democrats to define themselves as the party of facts.

For the record, I, too, am pro-fact. The mistake is in applying the same standard to voters as we do to politicians. There’s a huge difference between saying, “We don’t want any of our candidates to hold loathsome views,” and “We don’t want any of our voters to hold those views.”

Which brings me back to the most recent election. When RFK Jr. was running as a third-party spoiler candidate, the Biden/Harris team went hard against him, effectively. But then, after Kennedy went all-in on Trump… almost nothing.

As far as I could tell, the attitude toward anyone who respected RFK Jr. was, “good riddance.”

Say Yes to the Tent, Say No to the Circus

At this point, you might be thinking, “Are we really supposed to embrace conspiracy theories to win the White House? Isn’t there a better way?”

Someone who’s thought deeply about political coalition-building is, interestingly, JD Vance. And he’s concluded that the answer, for Republicans, is no. Vance decided that he can belong to a reality-based party, or he can belong to a majority party, but he can’t do both.

To Vance’s credit, he’s open about this. In 2021, while defending the deeply repugnant Alex Jones, Vance laid out his version of inclusivity:

“Believing crazy things is not the mark of whether somebody should be rejected.”

Share

I don’t think Vance’s logic applies to Jones, who doesn’t just believe crazy things, but profits off getting others to believe them. But I do agree with Vance’s basic idea. People contain multitudes, and if a handful of those multitudes are cuckoo, or even borderline deplorable, that’s not in and of itself a reason to say “We don’t want you.”

The problem is that Vance-ism wins over deplorable people by being deplorable. It doesn’t just allow fringe voters into the tent - it adopts their views. That’s how RFK Jr., who no one in their right mind would trust to run a pharmacy, winds up the secretary of HHS.

Democrats don’t have to do that. The secret to winning back at least some conspiracy-minded Americans isn’t to embrace fringe views. It’s to focus their attention on something else.

What would that have looked like in ‘24?

We could have sent targeted ads to people likely to be RFK-urious - for example, Joe Rogan fans - highlighting all the times Kennedy called Trump a bully, or a terrible president, or a threat to democracy.

We could have highlighted Kennedy’s past work on the environment - an area where both he and his supporters were much more aligned with Harris than Trump.

We could have come up with some performative policy concessions, not on big stuff like vaccines in schools, but on smaller stuff like raw milk.

Most of all, we could have tried to show Kennedy supporters that we understood their desire for political independence. Harris promised to put a Republican in her cabinet - why not do the same with someone who doesn’t belong to a party?

I feel bad criticizing the Harris campaign because a) it’s in the past, b) people who worked full time on it did more to protect democracy than I did, and c) it’s easy to know exactly what a campaign should do after it’s over. But looking forward, Democrats - not just politicians, but influencers and voters, too – have got to stop pushing people away just because they’re wrong about stuff. Even big stuff. When we say “fight for every vote,” we need to mean it.

And now, if you’ll excuse me, I have a whale carcass to behead.













