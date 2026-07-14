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Word Salad

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Patricia Harmanci's avatar
Patricia Harmanci
7h

Of course, David dear (I’m old so I can say this), everything you say is tremendous important and crucial. Especially because you worked on Obama campaigns and saw how important getting out the vote is, which you told us so well in “Thanks Obama”. Demographics—yes-who are the voters. Will go to Swingleft and support them.

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Cindy Schneider's avatar
Cindy Schneider
11h

Murdering a 26 year old man in front of his 3 year old daughter is more than too much to understand this shit can't go on.

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