I know what you’re thinking: isn’t it time someone on the internet had thoughts about Graham Platner?

I have thoughts! I promise! But I want to put them aside for a second, and write a very quick post about something that’s gotten lost over this past week.

Reading a lot of political coverage over the past week, you’d get the sense that Democrats are now screwed. According to NPR, voters are “reeling.” Politico says that Democrats could “fumble Congress” because of Maine.

I don’t think that’s true at all. Maine is still Democrats’ Senate race to lose. In fact, given that Platner’s brand had already become, “Given what you already know about this man, you wouldn’t feel great about supporting his oyster farm, but you have to support him for Senate,” I’d say their odds have become much better.

Despite spending my life as a words person, one of my strong beliefs about politics is this:

We pay way too much attention to the candidates and their messages, and way too little attention to everything else.

I think Susan Collins is going to lose. And I honestly don’t think it will much matter which of the new Democratic candidates end up with the nomination. Here’s why.

Trump Will Be President Next Year

For those of us cursed to care about the details of Senate races in states we don’t live in, there’s still a lot of PTSD around the last time this seat was up. Susan Collins trailed in basically every poll in 2020. She was massively outspent. In September, the RealClearPolitics polling average had Collins’ opponent up by 6.5 points. Yet Collins won by almost 8 percent.

No wonder a lot of Democrats mentally spot Susan Collins a few points.

But 2020 was a very different time. Because it wasn’t just Collins trailing in the polls. Trump was getting clobbered in the polls as well. Everyone assumed that because of Covid and the fact that Donald Trump is a maniac who is bad at being president, he would lose badly to Biden.

In other words, Collins’ case to voters - I’ll be an independent-minded Senator from a blue but not deep-blue state - made sense. She could be a check on Biden. No one would need her to be a check on Trump.

Not this time. We know exactly who will be president during the first two years of the next Senate term - and which Senator is more likely to stand up to him.

Midterm and Presidential Elections are Very Different

Also, and relatedly, 2020 was a presidential year. And presidential years and midterm years are completely different - because the voters are completely different. All three times Trump was on the ballot, polls underestimated Republican support, and we saw a surge in turnout from Republicans who were not the most likely to vote.

Trump and Obama obviously have a lot of differences. But this is actually a similarity. Obama won in ‘08, and even more so in ‘12, by activating voters who didn’t typically vote. That was a big strength in those elections. But it was a big weakness in midterms, because many of those same voters stayed home. I particularly remember the 2014 midterms, where we got shellacked in large part due to low turnout - people disillusioned with us (unfairly, in my view!) didn’t all vote for Republicans. But many of them didn’t vote.

I wouldn’t be surprised if 2026 is MAGA’s 2014.

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“Maine Voters” is a Different Group of People

Susan Collins won re-election in 2020 by about 70,000 votes. Since 2020, according to the Portland Press Herald in an article that is unfortunately paywalled, more than 126,000 people moved to Maine. The large plurality of those people came from Massachusetts, many because of remote work. Most of the people who didn’t come from Massachusetts came from other parts of the Northeast.

Not all of those people are eligible to vote. Not all of them will choose to vote. Not all of those who choose to vote will vote for a Democrat. But let’s say, for sake of argument, that these new Mainers break for Collins’ Democratic opponent by 15,000 votes. That’s already a big chunk of Collins’ winning margin from 2020 - it makes her uphill fight even more uphill.

Nothing is certain, and upsets absolutely happen - so I wouldn’t say there’s a 100 percent chance that Democrats win this Senate seat, or that it won’t take a lot of work to do so. Also, there’s the possibility that I’m completely wrong about everything I just wrote, and that actually the demographics of Maine, or of Collins coalition, are not at all what I think. I wouldn’t know, because basically no one has written about this.

And that’s exactly my point!

The most consequential forces shaping most general elections are not candidate quality or fundraising. They’re demographics - who are the voters? The other factors absolutely matter, but they don’t matter as much. Which means most political reporting is 90% about the icing and 10% about the cake.

I point this out in part to encourage you not to be a huge downer about our chances of winning the Senate, and to support whoever emerges as the Dem nominee in Maine (not to mention groups like Swingleft doing long-term organizing in Maine and across the country).

But more than that, I assume that one of the reasons you read this newsletter is that you’re interested in how we can beat MAGA more broadly. And as you think about that question, I’d encourage you to spend less time wondering about the messaging we need or the candidates we need, and more time about whose votes we’d need. How can we assemble a coalition of voters large enough to win the House and Senate this year, and the White House along with them in 2028?

That’s a math problem, much more than a language problem, and to paraphrase the Lorax, until a whole lot of people care about solving it, we won’t.

Keep reading this newsletter, though. Obviously everything I have to say about political messaging is tremendously important and crucial.

Thanks,

David

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