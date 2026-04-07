For a guy who talks nonstop about America First, JD Vance seems to love being anywhere that isn’t the United States. Especially right now.

As I write this, President Trump is threatening to commit a slew of war crimes if his demands in Iran aren’t met. He promises it will be one of the most consequential days in world history. And where is the second-most important elected official in the United States?

In Hungary, a country of ten million people, at a campaign rally for right-wing strongman (and staunch Putin ally) Viktor Orban.

As you probably already know, Hungary is not in the United States. I suspect JD Vance knows it, too. And for him, that’s part of the point. He will do anything he possibly can to pretend that some other administration, one he is not part of, is responsible for the Iran War.

We can’t let that happen. Because this war isn’t just JD Vance’s problem. It’s his fault.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that our veep has vanished to countries that, with all due respect, aren’t exactly our peers. The New York Times has a pretty interesting behind-the-scenes of Trump’s decision to go to war (short version: he’s a maniac surround by yes men). In their exclusive, Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman make clear that, during a pivotal meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu that set this war in motion, JD Vance was the only major Trump national-security official not present. He was in Azerbaijan, they explain, and just couldn’t make it back it time.

(This is the same scheduling excuse, incidentally, that the U.S. Women’s hockey team used when they turned down the invite to Trump’s state of the union.)

Because I apparently retain some amount of youthful naïveté, my first thought, after reading the Times behind-the-scenes piece, was, “How did they get all this detail?”

Area of JD Vance’s interest in red. Iran not pictured.

Then I went and got a sandwich. Then, halfway through the sandwich, I thought:

“Oh. Obviously. It was JD Vance!”

(After finishing the sandwich, I also remembered that I keep semi-kosher for passover and wasn’t supposed to be eating sandwiches in the first place, but I digress.)

I don’t know for sure if it was the vice president himself who leaked, or someone on his team. And I’m not saying there weren’t other leakers. Or maybe I’m wrong about all of this. But I bet not. Because one of the hallmarks of access journalism - and one, frankly, that most people who have never been interviewed by reporters just don’t know about - is reporters’ framing the story in subtly favorable ways to specific subjects. Journalists won’t lie, or ignore the truth. But in exchange for juicy detail, they’ll print facts that happen to cast the leaker in a favorable light.

This is why, incidentally, if you ever want to know which public official spoke to a reporter for an article or book, all you have to do is ask: who sounds smart?

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Another reason I think Vance’s team leaked about the Iran War is that they’ve already done a lot of leaking about the Iran War. Also, before Iran, this happened with Venezuela.

Regardless of which country the recipient of FIFA’s Peace Prize happens to be attacking t week, the Vance team’s version of events is always the same: the vice-president is a loyal solider. But he knew better. He’s against stupid wars. This isn’t his fault.

It’s obvious why Vance would like us to think that. The Iran War is a political and policy disaster. Trump and Vance campaigned on lowering prices. Thanks in part to this stupid war, prices are soaring. At a moment when a not-insignificant chunk of the GOP base more or less agrees with the Ayatollah that Israel is the little Satan, Iran shows how the strongly Republican Party is allied with, and how easily it’s manipulated by, Benjamin Netanyahu. Also, Vance, who came of age during the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, knows that a lack of interest in military adventurism - and a deep fear of being drafted to fight in forever wars - is a major animating force among young men.

This must have been written by some other JD Vance.

For Vance to win in 2028, he has to keep Trump’s ‘24 coalition together. If the stink of the Iran War rubs on him, no amount of tech-billionaire money can keep the Joe Rogan wing of MAGA on his side.

But there’s a major flaw in Vance’s argument that he bears no responsibility for this war. He bears a lot of responsibility for this war.

Maybe the account the Times published today is 100 percent accurate, and Vance told Trump - was in fact, the only one to tell Trump - that he thought the war was a bad idea.

But it doesn’t matter what President Trump was told long after anyone could change his mind. What matters is what the American people were told when they were deciding whether to make Trump president.

What we were told, time and again, by JD Vance, was: Trust Trump.

Vance wasn’t just delivering this message. He was a perfect messenger for it. He was one of the first major Republicans to turn against the Ukraine War on anti-interventionist grounds. In his 2023 WSJ op-ed, he didn’t pull punches even slightly. In the photo I posted earlier in this article, the text of the sub-head is pretty small. So here it is again:

He has my support in 2024 because I know he won’t recklessly send Americans to fight overseas.

Nobody’s perfect. But this is kind of a big one, no?

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There’s another reason Vance wasn’t just another GOP figure. He was a Trump cheerleader. He was a Trump convert. For me (and I suspect, for many of you) JD’s journey from guy-worried-Trump-is-America’s-Hitler to guy-who-thinks-Trump-is-awesome seemed craven.

But to a lot of voters, Vance’s willingness to change his mind on Trump was important, because they were in the process of changing their minds as well.

Elon Musk. Joe Rogan. Jamie Dimon. Nicki Minaj. Bari Weiss. Trump only became president in 2024 because of people - elites and ordinary Americans alike - who decided that they had been wrong about Trump.

And there was JD Vance, saying, loudly and publicly to them, “I was wrong about Trump.” He was a one-man permission structure. And part of the way he gave new Trump voters permission was by assuring them that, despite all the many concerns that Trump was a lunatic who couldn’t be trusted with the nuclear codes, Trump didn’t start any wars and wouldn’t in the future.

To put this all quite simply: JD Vance had unique credibility with the anti-war Americans. He used that credibility to get Trump elected. He vouched for the guy. Even after Trump bombed Iran last June, Vance stuck his neck out again. Here’s what he said:

I empathize with Americans who are exhausted after 25 years of foreign entanglements in the Middle East. I understand the concern, but the difference is that back then we had dumb presidents, and now we have a president who actually knows how to accomplish America’s national security objectives.

Now, Trump has done exactly what his vice president promised us he would never do.

Ironically, Vance’s whole argument for Trump was: while you may not like the guy, but he was right when it counted most. Well, here’s the updated version:

You may not like JD Vance, and he was wrong when it counted most.

No amount of Hungarian vacationing is going to change that.

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