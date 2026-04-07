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Brad Spellman's avatar
Brad Spellman
16h

A superb and necessary point. What makes your argument so powerful is that it restores the constitutional meaning of office to a political culture increasingly addicted to plausible deniability.

A vice president is not a podcast host, a senator, or a freelance critic of the “foreign policy blob.” Once one accepts the second-highest office in the republic, one also accepts co-authorship of the administration’s strategic and moral ledger. The luxury of saying “this is not my war” expires the moment one helps legitimize the governing worldview that made it possible.

The deeper issue, as you rightly suggest, is political memory. Our age is full of retrospective dissidents who discover their restraint only after the costs are tallied. Democratic accountability depends on refusing that laundering of responsibility.

The office confers power, but it also imposes ownership. History is rarely kind to those who seek the former while disclaiming the latter.

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Alice M Askew's avatar
Alice M Askew
2d

Meanwhile, Trump is behaving as if his current favorites are Marco Rubio and (shudder) Pete Hegseth. JD may be out on his ass and back to hillbilly country sooner than he thinks.

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