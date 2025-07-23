"They Are Some Forces Greater than Fear"

If you were watching Morning Joe yesterday, then you’ve already seen my friend (and director of the Yale Journalism Initiative) Haley Cohen Gilliland talking about her fantastic new book, A Flower Traveled in My Blood: The Incredible True Story of the Grandmothers Who Fought to Find a Stolen Generation of Children.

It’s a true story of resistance, of ordinary people defying the terrors of an authoritarian regime to demand justice and truth. It’s also a science story, about how Argentine grandmothers’ search for their grandchildren stolen by a military dictatorship led to some of the most important advances in modern genetics.

You can read the New York Times’ rave review of Haley’s book here. And you can buy the book from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or Bookshop.org.

I had the pleasure of talking with Haley for something I’m calling “Life/Sentence,” where I’ll ask a writer to talk about a sentence that changed their life. Because of the format, we get into a lot of the craft of book writing, which I hope many of you will find interesting. But if you want to skip to the stuff that’s more directly relevant to America right now, you can start around the 11-minute 30-second mark in the video.

Two quick programming notes: there were some technical difficulties on my end, which is why we had to restart our recording about two minutes in. Also, I say that the book comes out this week - actually I was going to put it out this week but I had push it back a few days, so it’s already out and you can go get it right now wherever books are sold!

Ordinarily I’d do an edited transcript of the video. What I wanted to do instead in this case was share three lessons I learned from our conversation - but Haley had so many more fascinating observations and stories, so it’s worth watching the entire video.

KNOW WHERE WE ARE IN HISTORY: Everybody likes to say that their new book is relevant. But A Flower Travelled in My Blood absolutely is. We're witnessing something we never imagined seeing in America - anonymous government agents snatching people off streets, throwing them into unmarked cars, and speeding off. In some cases their families and lawyers can't find them. In our conversation, Haley recognized the parallels between Argentina in the 1970s and 1980s and America today. But she was also quick to point out that what we're going through is, right now, not even close to what Argentines experienced under the dictatorship. That's not to encourage complacency - it's to make clear how lucky we still are to live in the United States, even at a time when its basic principles are under assault in shocking ways. There's still a lot to fight for. And there's still a very good chance we can win. THERE'S POWER IN LOSS: The heartbreaking story at the center of A Flower Travelled in My Blood is about the dictatorship "disappearing" new mothers, and stealing their babies to be raised by military or police families. The babies' grandmothers' - the "abuelas" - were afraid to stand up to the dictatorship. But part of what gave them the power to fight back was the knowledge that they had already lost so much. That's not the most satisfying lesson. But it's an important one, even if (as I sincerely hope) we never witness anything like that here. When people are oppressed by their government, they don't simply bend the knee. They stand up. And they take the kinds of extraordinary risks that can change history in the face of seemingly impossible odds. THE POWER OF COLLECTIVE ACTION: Haley told me that early on, the abuelas trying to find their stolen grandchildren acted on their own. And they didn't really get anywhere. But once they found each other, and started working together, they became a much more powerful force - and became much harder for the regime to target. There's safety in numbers. More than that, there's power in numbers. That's something all of us - whether we're protesting, donating, speaking out, or part of major institutions that have yet to band together - should keep in mind.

There are tons of other important parallels and lessons in A Flower Traveled in My Blood. Plus, it’s beautifully written and full of page-turning stories.

Pick up a copy for yourself, from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or Bookshop.org, and you’ll see why it’s getting so much attention and praise.

Thanks as always, and hope you enjoy this trial run of “Life/Sentence.” And if there’s something that particularly stands out to you in my conversation with Haley, let me know in the comments!

David

