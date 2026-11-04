We’ve been waiting for a decade for a day like this.

Election after election - whether or not Trump was on, whether we were anxious because the polls looked good or anxious because they didn’t - we waited.

We weren’t just hoping Democrats would win or Trumpism would lose. We were waiting for the day when voters finally, unequivocally rejected MAGA and its many enablers. When the clear, overwhelming majority of the country would finally up to say that none of this is right, none of this is normal, none of it is acceptable, and all of it has to go.

We were waiting for the day when voters across America - yes, including those who voted for Trump before - would at long last have had enough.

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Think about who you were in 2016. How much has happened in your life since then. Think about who you were when you couldn’t believe that Donald Trump had just been elected president. Or two years later, in 2018, when we won big in the House but fell heartbreakingly short in red state races for Governor and Senate. Or in 2020, when we kicked Trump out of office but only barely - and MAGA enablers like Susan Collins kept their jobs. Or in 2022, when we beat election deniers in key states but lost the House. Or in 2024, when… well, we all know what happened in 2024.

I don’t know about you. But part of me wondered if a night like last night was really possible. There were plenty of pundits who thought it wasn’t. Who believed that “Republican” or “Democrat” or “Trump supporter” are not just preferences but unchangeable identities. That a near 50-50 division in American politics is as much a part of the American landscape as the Grand Canyon or the Rocky Mountains.

Trump thought that.

JD Vance thought that.

They thought that - with the help of gerrymandering and voter intimidation - they would never be held accountable. They were wrong, of course. And today, just like it does every day after Election Day, it seems inevitable.

I don’t know about you, but I’m not tired of winning

But what I’m thinking about right now - and the real reason I wanted to write this - is how not inevitable this all felt less than two years ago. In February or March of 2025, America seemed to be under this collective, unspoken agreement that we had a king now. People talked about “if he ever leaves office,” and meant it. It felt like you couldn’t mention the midterms without saying, “if we even have elections.”

Speaking out seemed dangerous. Also, it seemed useless.

Why hope in such a hopeless time? Why try?

A lot of people didn’t . Many of the most powerful people in the country capitulated. Many more stayed silent. And I think all of us - myself very much included - at times succumbed to hopelessness and despair.

Today, I’m grateful for the handful of people who, however they felt at the time, never wavered in the example they set. They kept trying, even when trying seemed absolutely futile. They had courage. They had integrity. Some of them may have had a screw loose. Most of all, they were willing to do what was right even at a time when it seemed that doing what was right no long mattered.

One of the things I think the world could use more of is public gratitude. So I want to name some of the people in my life (while acknowledging that I’m certainly going to forget may others) who I think are genuine heroes for the way they’ve conducted themselves over the past two years.

I feel lucky to have a lot of names on my personal list - some are decades-long friends, others are people I’ve spoken with on occasionally, all are people who I admire. And I bet you have people like that in your life, too. Maybe saving this country is their full-time job. Maybe protecting democracy is their volunteer work. Maybe they’re just the kind of person who gets you through the hard times and makes you believe - even when it seems unbelievable - that a day we’ve spent so long waiting for will come.

Anyway, here’s my partial list. It’s going to be big, and it includes both people I know well and people I’ve only spoken to a handful of times. But I think that’s okay - it was a big, big wave.

If you look up “happy warrior” in the dictionary, you’ll a see picture of Norm Eisen. In the early days of the Trump Administration, I sometimes felt that all that most influential anti-MAGA people wanted to do was panic and despair. I saw Norm refuse to buy into that - he was upbeat and relentless and refused to let anyone see him sweat. You just could not convince the guy that we wouldn’t win. Norm’s beaten Trump in Court plenty of times in the past two years, but I think an even bigger contribution is his refusal to be a pessimist, or even a realist, in those early days.

Many of you know Norm from The Contrarian, which he co-created with Jen Rubin, someone else who refused to accept that Trumpism was the new American normal. When Jeff Bezos and the Post bent the knee after the ‘24 election, Jen didn’t hesitate. And she didn’t just moved her Post column. She proved that there was a huge, engaged audience of Americans who saw what was happening and wanted to be part of stopping it. I think for many of us, the meteoric rise of Jen’s new publication was an early sign that Trump had poked the bear.

Back in April ‘25, when Elon Musk seemed unstoppable and was trying to buy yet another election - a Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin - Ben Wikler and the Wisconsin Democratic Party didn’t just refuse to cave. They took the fight to Elon and turned him from an oligarch into an albatross around his party’s neck. It paved the way for James Talarico to do the same in Texas - and got him out of the White House and limited the amount of damage he could do.

At the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, Marina Jenkins and John Bisognano helped lead the Democratic fight against Republican gerrymandering. There were weeks where it seemed like every day brought seven or eight terrible news stories about how doomed we were and how useless the effort to push back was. They kept at it anyway. In the end, while we still have a lot more work to do in the fight for fair districts, redistricting wasn’t even close to the get-out-of-blue-wave-free card Trump and Vance were hoping for.

Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin, who have been running Indivisible since the beginning of the Trump Era, helped launch the No Kings movement that proved - just a few months into the second Trump administration - that the American people weren’t going down without a fight. It wasn’t just the size of the protests, either. It was the joy, the solidarity, and the realization that we weren’t alone.

Yasmin Radjy, who led Swing Left’s hard pivot to “deep canvassing” - reaching out to voters who had abandoned the Democratic Party and really listening to what they had to say. When Yasmin and I spoke just a few weeks ago, she acknowledged that some people were skeptical whether it was worth it to try to rebuild trust with people who had left Democrats for Trump, Vance, and MAGA. Yesterday we got our answer.

Ian Bassin and Jess Marsden, two leaders of Protect Democracy. When the prevailing attitude was “all is lost,” they doubled down on the idea that the rule of law and our Constitution can eventually prevail. They were smart and strategic, and even when the deck has been stacked against them they refused to quit.

At some point or another, I’ve asked most of these people some version of the question, “How do you keep going, when you know how long the odds are?” They’ve had different answers. But I think the common thread is, as cliche as it might sound, taking things at a time. Instead of obsessing over how the future will turn out, they woke up, did what they could to the best of their abilities. Then, the next day, they did it again. I don’t mean to suggest that none of them was stressed out. I suspect they all were. But I think that in all of them I’ve seen a satisfaction - and a kind of resolve - that comes from acting with everyday integrity.

I think we could all learn from that. I know I can.

I also know America is really lucky to have people like this. People who try, no matter how long the odds might seem. I’ll have more thoughts about last night in the next few days - but for now, like I said the least I can do is thank them publicly.

And finally, Word Salad essentially got started at the start of Trump’s second term. Getting to write it has given me an outlet to think/vent/fume/make fun of Pete Hegseth, it’s helped me feel sane, and it’s reminded me that we’re in this together.

So thank you, too.

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P.S. I do want to indulge in just a little gloating. In case you missed it, this summer I wrote a post called “Political Reporters are Missing the Point: Why Dems will still win in Maine.” And I must say, if I re-read that take and only that take, I come across as very insightful!

P.P.S. Today’s thought for paid subscribers is about the most surprising thing about last night, and it’s something almost none of the coverage is talking about…