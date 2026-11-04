Word Salad

Word Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Colette Browne's avatar
Colette Browne
3d

I feel such deep respect for all of these individuals and groups. For the past two years it was hard for me to not feel despair but once again I feel hopeful and very proud of the American people who said no to this cruelty and corruption. Thank you for your column. I appreciate it.

Reply
Share
Bill Rosenblatt's avatar
Bill Rosenblatt
2d

It was a wonderful feeling that our country had not changed to embrace what was not normal. The important and difficult part is for congress to now take action to address real issues facing our nation while at the same time addressing the corruption and graft that were hallmarks of the Trump administration and it's many enablers. Substnantive action to restore possibilities for average Americans, legislation to correct the errors that have become too clear in our governmental structure, ethics laws, etc. must move forward. I appreciate the "new generation" of officials that were elected this week but I'd also like to see a change in the leadership. As an almost 79 year old, I do not think I should be leading. I do have valuable experience and insights but am better used as a consultant not a leader.

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Litt
4 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Litt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture