Word Salad

Word Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Hart's avatar
Barbara Hart
2d

I think Mexico is building the ballroom. Right?

Reply
Share
Janet Wilson's avatar
Janet Wilson
2d

It was clear when Biden won the presidency that the best insurance against a Trump re-election was to give the MAGA crowd something to lose. Address their sense of being left behind and left out, even if you didn't agree with that. In short, get them help, address their fears and get them onside.

We now have a golden moment to do just that in the run up to midterms and 2028. Democrats can commandeer the kitchen table issues, and sit at a bunch of those kitchen tables. They can appeal to the desire to complete the American dream, humanely secure the border, provide paths to citizenship for workers, restore and improve health care, make opportunity a thing again.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Litt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture