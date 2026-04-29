I wasn’t in the room.

I’m referring, of course, to the Washington Hilton ballroom, where I attended five White House Correspondents’ Dinners when I wrote speeches for Obama. But on Saturday night, I was part of the live panel covering the dinner for MSNOW. I was saying something - about the First Amendment, presumably - when one of the hosts, Catherine Rampell, cut in to tell viewers, “We see what you’re seeing.”

I did not see what viewers were seeing, because when I do TV I’m always worried about looking into the cameras or screens so I was trying very hard to look into the camera. But what was going to be a discussion about a Correspondents’ Dinner remade in Trump’s image - and the Correspondents’ Association decision to allow him to do so - obviously turned into something very different.

As it happens, I’m one of a handful of people who has firsthand experience of entering the Hilton Ballroom with the ticket holders and, on other occasions, backstage with the present. So I want to share a few thoughts, starting with security - but then moving to the Trump Administration’s reaction.

The common theme? The D.C. establishment’s obsession with itself.

(Quick programming note: tomorrow, Thursday 4/30, I’m going to be at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan as part of a panel on first-person writing. Tickets are still available in person and for streaming, and I’d love to see some of you there!)

I. THE SECRET SERVICE DID ITS JOB

On-air, I suggested, based on my years of experience milling around the entrance to the Washington Hilton, that a gunman had slipped into the ballroom undetected. There’s usually a rush to get people through the metal detectors right before people take their seats. Unlike the State of the Union, there’s no clear sense of who’s supposed to be there and who isn’t.

One of the hosts, Elise Jordan, was skeptical - she said that the Hilton Ballroom is used frequently and Secret Service probably knew how to secure it. She was right. I was wrong.

Here’s what happened: a gunman rushed through the metal detector. From there, he had (roughly) a 100-yard dash to the doors of the ballroom. He didn’t make it. Or come closing to making it. Even if he’d gotten to the ballroom doors, he would have been nowhere near the president. (Imagine a clock that’s a football field in diameter. If POTUS was sitting at 11, this guy was trying to get to 7.) The odds that he’d pose a threat to the president, with that many people in the room, at that range, were extremely low, even if he’d gotten into the room.

Which again, he didn’t.

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Also, POTUS was easily brought backstage, taken through a separate entrance, and back to the White House. I get why people are skeptical of the Secret Service: they’ve had some major screwups, most notably in Butler, PA but also for that. This time, however, presidential protection worked exactly the way it’s supposed to. There was a perimeter. When the outermost layer of that perimeter was breached, the bad guy didn’t make it to the second layer - and even if he had, he would have had to get lucky in many more ways to have a real chance of harming the president.

The president holding up his plan to lower gas prices oh wait

IB. THE SECRET SERVICE IS THERE TO PROTECT POTUS. NOT YOU.

Being in that ballroom seemed like a genuinely terrifying experience. But I think a lot of guests who saw this as a security failure misunderstood the nature of the security. Secret Service has one job: protecting the president. If you’re not the president, the metal detectors and the armed guards and all the rest of it aren’t really there for you. You shouldn’t take this personally. But I think in DC, people in proximity to power conflate the importance of the head of state with their own importance.

They say, “a gunman almost got to me,” and decide that the event was a Secret Service failure. Nope. Unless you’re the president or the vice president or maybe Mike Johnson, no one should measure the Secret Service’s success by whether the gunman almost got to you. Because you’re not the commander in chief.

Maybe we need better protections for attendees at presidential events. But the current security plans reflect the fact that the president, no matter who holds that office, is considerably more likely to be a target, and that his or her assassination would be orders of magnitude worse for the country. That makes sense.

II. THIS IS WHY WE DON’T NEED A BALLROOM

Ironically (but not surprisingly, given the people running our country at the moment), the Trump administration drew the worst possible policy conclusion: the assassination attempt shows why we need a White House ballroom.

No it doesn’t. If anything, it shows we already have a secure ballroom.

I’m not saying you can’t improve security or learn from what happened, and I hope they do. But this would be like if your pilot retries the landing because of an early warning from air traffic control, and you conclude you need to buy a private jet.

A ballroom could provide a hermetically sealed bubble for our president to remain in. It could also, in theory, provide security for attendees inside. But eventually, they’ll have to go back outside, to an America awash in conspiracy theories, lies, rage, and guns.

If we care about protecting non-presidents - and the vast majority of us are non-presidents - then we need laws that keep guns out of the hands of lunatics. It also might help if the Trump administration hadn’t put a 22 year-old with no national security experience in charge of countering violent extremism. Or if the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism, a 29 year-old also with no national security experience, hadn’t recently been put on leave after reports she was active on a “sugar daddy” website.

Basically, the challenge America faces - violence - is very real. But Republicans’ response to that challenge is to build an unnecessary monument to Trump’s ego and do absolutely nothing to protect Americans who are being harmed.

If that isn’t a perfect metaphor for this Administration, I don’t know what is.

III. THIS IS THE WORST POSSIBLE TIME FOR DEMOCRATS TO COPY TRUMP

Trump is flailing. It’s a dangerous flail - that’s what happens when the president is desperate and possibly losing his grip on reality - but it’s flailing nonetheless. The new Golden Age? Hasn’t happened. The populism that was supposed to make Republicans the party of the working class? Gone. Trump’s personal style convincing voters he’s strong instead of crazy? Failing miserably. No new wars? Whoops.

It’s not like Trump and MAGA had a plan to be good at politics. But they did have a plan to avoid politics - gerrymander the country and rig elections so they can’t lose. I think the gerrymandering and rigging will help them a little bit, the way a five-stroke handicap might help a golfer. But if you suck at golf and get a five-stroke handicap, you’re going to lose to a halfway decent golfer.

Similarly, Trump and MAGA are poised to get their butts kicked in November. And after that, who’s going to reassemble Trump’s winning coalition. J.D. Vance? Tucker Carlson? I’m not saying Republicans are done - far from it. But I’m saying America hates what they’re doing and how they’re doing it.

So why do some Democrats seem to think this is a good time to try to model that behavior?

I’ve spent the last few days arguing with - and blocking, so please don’t try it - people telling me this attack was staged, despite having no evidence. I’ve heard people try to tell me the 2024 election was stolen, despite the fact that Joe Biden was a million years old and Harris was a bad candidate and prices soared. And I’ve seen fewer people than I would like say, unequivocally, that political violence is wrong. (And yes, I hope that right after that, people point out that if you pardon the people who assaulted cops and tried to hang the Vice President on January 6th, you don’t get to bemoan the spread of political violence.)

Trying to out-MAGA MAGA isn’t just wrong. It’s terrible politics. And we know it’s terrible politics because the people currently practicing it are doing terribly in the polls.

IV. THIS IS WHY PEOPLE HATE WASHINGTON

One of the essays I’m most proud of having written is about how great D.C. is. I stand by everything I said in that piece - and I still think D.C. is misunderstood.

But the D.C. establishment? People get that one largely right.

I’m not saying that both parties are the same. But events like the WHCD have always highlighted Washington’s obsession with itself, and that was even more true on Saturday. What I think a lot of voters hate about fancy-pants D.C. is its myopia. The Correspondents’ Dinner calls itself an “institution,” and may at one time have been so. But like too many institutions, to people outside it looks like a club that looks out primarily for the interests of its own members.

Republicans are currently doubling, tripling, and quadrupling down on clubbiness. Think about their big policy wins this week: planning to put Trump’s face on passports; securing a ridiculous new James Comey indictment; the aforementioned ballroom; sending Pete Hegseth on a fun little helicopter adventure with Kid Rock, at taxpayer expense.

The number one rule of politics is simple. Americans want to know that you’re fighting for them.

Republicans have made it clear the only American whose life they care about improving is Donald Trump’s. Democrats have the chance to be the party of normal, helpful, non-navel-gazing people who think about voters, rather than themselves.

We should be lifting up the normal, helpful, non-navel-gazing leaders who can help us take it.

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