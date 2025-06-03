Word Salad

Heidi Renteria
2d

Excellent column, David! But it seems there were meaning-changing omissions at some places, like these:

"Last Friday, at [a] town hall in Parkersburg, Iowa, Republican Senator Joni Ernst was asked [about] the MAGA plan to take a chainsaw to Medicaid."

"As a political communications professional, I would not have recommend[ed] this."

"And I really wouldn’t [recommend] what she did next..."

"I condescendingly assumed the habits of my Mississippi [friends] vindicated a Southern stereotype."

"The boilers intended for a pressure [of] only 100 pounds per square inch..."

"What made our country special was [not] that we figured out how to keep our steamboats from exploding."

"That’s why [cutting] Medicaid makes no sense. Let’s say we take health care away from millions of poor and disable[d] people..."

"...considering running against Ernst for Iowa [Senator]."

Maybe try reading your posts out loud, slowly, before posting?

Brad Wilson
1d

I love what you have to say but I too often find it hard to decipher because of all the typos. Please consider hiring a copy editor.

