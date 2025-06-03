I suspect you already know what the headline of this post refers to. Just in case you don’t, here’s a brief recap:

Last Friday, at town hall in Parkersburg, Iowa, Republican Senator Joni Ernst was asked the MAGA plan to take a chainsaw to Medicaid. One of her constituents heckled, accurately, that if the cuts go through, people will die.

In that moment, Ernst had several options. She could have joined many of her colleagues and falsely claimed that cutting Medicaid won’t actually hurt people. She could have announced that her heart had grown three sizes and she will no longer be supporting Trump’s plan to give Elon Musk a tax cut by ripping healthcare away from the poor. She could have fled the stage.

Instead, she chose to say the following: “Well, we’re all going to die, for Heaven’s sake.”

As a political communications professional, I would not have recommend this. And I really wouldn’t what she did next: film a snarky video walking through a graveyard (SERIOUSLY, A GRAVEYARD?!) while issuing a sarcastic, sneering non-apology.

And now, with that context in place, I want to talk about my long-distance relationship from high school.

I grew up on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, but during junior and senior year, I dated a girl from Madison, Mississippi. (Long story short: we met on a summer program.)

I didn’t realize it at the time, but my teenage experience was unusual - socially speaking, I attended two different high schools in two very different parts of the country. I want to be very clear: with the exception of a friend’s dad who I later found out called me “the little Hebe” behind my back, everyone I met in Mississippi was incredibly welcoming, and I’m grateful that I got to spend time there. My high school girlfriend and her friends introduced me to country music, meat and three restaurants, and the phrase “they’re talking” to discretely describe two people who are hooking up but not formally an item. I appreciate all these things to this day.

Also, nearly everyone drove drunk.

My high school girlfriend, I want to make clear, never got behind the wheel while intoxicated, or in a car while the driver was. But she was an exception. Most of her classmates occasionally drove tipsy. Some frequently drove blackout. At first, I wondered if, because my Mississippi peers were driving on less-crowded Southern roads, they were taking fewer chances than it appeared. That wasn’t it. While I don’t recall anyone dying in a wreck during those two years, there were plenty of DUIs, and an endless string of teenagers totaling their cars.

I grew up in New York City, where teenagers don’t have cars to total. But later, when I met people from Northern suburbs (including my wife, who’s from New Jersey), they confirmed that while drunk driving happened, it wasn’t part of their high school culture. In the early 2000s, for whatever reason, teen drivers in Madison, Mississippi had a tolerance for risk that those in Jersey or Westchester or the Philly suburbs did not.

So, what does Joni Ernst’s callous comment have to do with reckless youth in the year Finding Nemo hit theaters? Everything.

I’m not (it will shock you) advocating drunk driving. But twenty years ago, like many northerners, I condescendingly assumed the habits of my Mississippi vindicated a Southern stereotype. The truth is more complex, and has less to do with the South than with the country as whole.

We, the American People, have always been a little cavalier about death.

One of my favorite works of history is Daniel Boorstin’s The Americans trilogy, published between 1964 and 1974. The series is crammed with revealing cultural anecdotes, and one that’s stuck with me involves transportation.

“Americans,” writes Boorstin, “built wagons, steamboats, and railroads not with an eye to the next generation, or the next decade, or even the next year … It was haste that decisively shaped the technology of American travel.”

In other words, while Europeans thought about making steamboats safer, Americans made them faster. In the 1830s or 1840s, passengers on a river trip in France or Germany were protected by a thin sheet of metal in the boat’s boiler. If the boiler overheated the metal would melt, allowing water to flood the engine and shutting it off.

American steamships didn’t have these safety devices - because that would slow them down. Boorstin quotes one mystified European who reported that in America:

When two steamboats happen to get alongside each other, the passengers will encourage the captains to run a race, which the latter agree to. The boilers intended for a pressure only 100 pounds per square inch are expected to a pressure of 150, or even 200 pounds … The races are the cause of most of the boiler explosions, and yet they they are still constantly taking place.”

I love that last line. It was written nearly 200 years ago, yet that bewildered, what-is-wrong-with-these-Americans-tone is instantly familiar to people today. What made our country special was that we figured out how to keep our steamboats from exploding. It’s that we didn’t care when they exploded.

But here’s the thing: because of that tolerance for risk, we made faster steamboats than anybody. Not only that, but we became the leaders in the steamboat industry. So long as you remained alive, America was, even back then, the most dynamic place on earth to live.

I thought about exploding steamboats often during the pandemic lockdowns. Many of us acted as though the questions that came up - How long should lockdowns last? How extensive should they be? how should they be enforced? - had empirical answers. But the answers were much more subjective, and rooted in culture, than most of would care to admit. Americans have a long cultural history of being willing to, in pursuit of a slightly better life, put up with a slightly higher chance of death. No wonder so many people didn’t want to give up their work, or travel, or social life, just to prevent a pandemic that only carried a less than two percent chance of death.

To be clear: I think the people who flouted lockdowns were wrong. I don’t think teens - or anyone else - should drive drunk. But even if their decisions weren’t right, they were, in a way, deeply American.

And so was Joni Ernst’s tone-deaf comment. She probably hasn’t read The Americans, but even if she didn’t realize it, her remark was an extension of centuries of high risk tolerance that leaves most non-American shaking their heads.

But here’s what Ernst, and the rest of MAGA, get completely wrong about American culture.

Yes, many Americans are willing to cut corners on safety. Yes, people living in the NPR belt probably underestimate the risk tolerance of those living outside it. But America has never been a country of reckless adrenaline junkies. We don’t believe in taking risk for no reason - the whole point is that we get something in return.

That’s why Medicaid makes no sense. Let’s say we take health care away from millions of poor and disable people, and give gazillionaires a tax cut. Who is that for? I’m not sure it’s even the gazillionaires, who seem chronically miserable in a way that a few more percentage points of net worth is unlikely to fix.

Also, it’s not just Medicaid, and it’s not just Trump and MAGA. Even before Trump, the GOP was becoming the party of asking Americans to accept a higher chance of death for basically no reason. Making it easier for criminals to get a gun without a background check; destroying American jobs in the growing clean energy sector while subsidizing oil; blocking research into vaccines; cutting disaster relief; firing counterterrorism experts at the FBI.

Who is all this for? How does all this extra potential death make America a better place to live?

The answer, of course, is that it doesn’t. It’s like getting rid of steamboat safety devices without actually building faster steamboats. Gutting Medicaid to give Elon Musk a tax cut won’t make our economy more dynamic, or deal with the debt, or begin to fix what’s wrong with Elon Musk. It’s just a giant, tragic, completely unavoidable, waste.

