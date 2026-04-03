I’ve worked in and around political messaging for decades. If I had a dollar for everyone who says “perception is reality” I’d be rich, or at least several hundred dollars richer.

There’s just one problem with that phrase, though. It’s untrue.

Perception is not reality. Reality is reality. And nowhere is that more tragically clear right now than in Iran.

Here’s what we know as of this writing: less than 48 hours after President Trump bragged that “Their air force is gone” in an address to the nation, an American fighter jet was shot down over Iran. American troops are risking their own lives to save their fellow service members. Fortunately, one crew member has apparently been rescued already, but given everything we know about the Iranian regime, if the remaining crew member of the downed F-15 is captured, the odds of them being treated humanely are extremely low. The odds of them being turned into pawns in a way that escalates this war - which has already spiraled out of President Trump’s control - are terrifyingly high.

It can be tempting for those of us who oppose this war, or this president, to abandon empathy for anyone involved in it. I hope we don’t succumb to that temptation.

Partly from a human sense. Elon Musk may empathy is civilization’s greatest weakness. But if you believe, as I do, that empathy is humanity’s greatest strength, then it needs to be protected.

But also, while blindly supporting any military is foolish, in my experience the American military - and in particular, the people who choose to join it - are genuinely impressive. Not perfect. No person or institution is. But I’ve been struck by the many ways in which the U.S. military culture, built up through centuries, reflects our country at its best.

(Which is exactly why Pete Hegseth is trying to destroy the American military’s culture of service and replace it with a MAGA personality cult.)

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Growing up on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in the 1990s, I didn’t know a lot people who served. I knew tons of people who had served: lots of grandparents, including my grandfather on my mom’s side, fought in World War II. But I didn’t know any current service members, or even recent veterans of wars like the first Gulf War or Vietnam.

When I worked in the White House, I suddenly had a lot of colleagues who had military experience. Some had left whatever branch they were part of and entered public service. Some were detailed from the Pentagon. One was Trump-flattering doctor turned far-right MAGA congressman Ronny Jackson, and that guy sucked. Some had become Secret Service agents.

Many of the active-duty service members I worked with were about my age - for example, the people who handle the audio-visual equipment at the White House (setting up the cameras, loading speeches into the teleprompter, and so on) all came from the military office. The flight attendants on Air Force One all came from - unsurprisingly - the Air Force.

I can’t say I interviewed everyone about their experience in the military, because that would be weird. Also, I didn’t have time for that. But I nonetheless learned a lot by being around people whose experiences were often very different from mine.

First, while there are certainly people who join the military out of personal ambition, or as a stepping stone to a political career, the vast majority of people who I encountered enlisted out of genuine patriotism. For them, military service was a calling, a duty, or an obligation that transcended party and politicians. In autocratic country’s, people enlist to serve the leader. One of the things about enlisting in America is that you don’t know who your commander-in-chief will be just a few years from now. The new person at the top might have totally different priorities than the person currently in charge.

They might be a total dingus.

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To serve anyway is an expression of an American ideal - the notion that we are one country, with a single history, despite our regularly changing leadership. (And perhaps because of our regularly changing leadership.) It’s not the only way to express that principle, of course, but it’s one that I respect a lot.

Also, a lot of people join the military out of high school because they need the money or feel aimless, and it’s pretty amazing how successful the armed services are at teaching soft skills. Not because the Pentagon sees itself as an educator, but because when our service members are disciplined while still being able to think for themselves, they can get stuff done. For all the emphasis on military technology - and tech is important - I still think our military’s greatest strength is that it understands that people aren’t drones. And it does a pretty good job bringing out those characteristics in the people, overwhelmingly young, who sign up.

Here’s something else I found about the military more broadly: they’re obsessed with learning.

Not because the military is full of eggheads - to my knowledge, it’s not. For our troops, learning from mistakes isn’t about curiosity, or “optimizing,” or “improving performance.” It’s a matter of life or death. The Pentagon doesn’t try to understand adversaries out of some kumbaya sense that we’re all just human beings sharing a big blue marble. They try to understand adversaries because if you know your enemies you’re more likely to not get killed by them.

Perhaps that’s also why, while propaganda is absolutely a thing, the military has long been a place where objective truth matters. Or at least is assumed to exist. I don’t mean that no one lies, or that generals haven’t talked ourselves into doing dumb stuff on many occasions. I mean, however, that if someone is shooting at you, the theory that “we’re living in a post-truth society,” suddenly has some very obvious flaws.

A military’s culture is something money can’t buy. It’s something technology can’t replace.

Now, however, we don’t just have a commander-in-chief and defense secretary who are ignorant of that culture. We have a commander-in-chief and defense secretary who see that culture as a problem.

Take Hegseth’s bragging about “Maximum lethality. Not tepid legality.” What he doesn’t get - or doesn’t care about - is that having people within the military who make sure we don’t commit war crimes is not just about a concern for human rights. (Although that’s important.) For the kinds of wars America has fought since World War II, you can’t win unless you eventually win the trust of the population. If you terrorize people, they become less inclined to see you as the good guy. Also, it’s helpful, in general, to have people in the room whose job it is to say why you might not want to do something, even if you probably could get away with it. Surrounding yourself with yes men is a great way to do stupid stuff.

(The same would be true of yes women, but Pete Hegseth doesn’t seem particularly interested in the opinions of women, yes or otherwise.)

Which brings me to what I find so horrifyingly galling about today’s news. Do I know for sure that an F-15 wouldn’t have been shot down, had Trump not insisted that Iran’s anti-air capabilities were “totally annihilated.” Of course I don’t know that. But Trump has created a military culture where contradicting the president - or even informing the president - is grounds for dismissal. The president is lying to us, and he’s lying to himself.

He seems to believe that if he lies enough, he can shape perception, and with it, reality.

That’s not how that works. Our troops deserve to know that the president isn’t going to put them in harm’s way because of a refusal - or inability - to grasp reality.

With this president, they have no such guarantee. The worse the war goes, the more President Trump will lie. The more he lies, the more he’ll ask troops to act as though those lies are real. The president may not face any consequences for living a lie. But our men and women in uniform will. In fact, they already are.

Thanks as always for reading, and enjoy the weekend. (And Chag Sameach and Happy Easter to all who are celebrating.)

David

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