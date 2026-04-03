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JP MEYER's avatar
JP MEYER
3d

TOTALLY CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR. How can these two men (and the other orange butt snorkelers live with themselves? Their souls are withered and their consciousness seared. Personally I am so very grateful that YOU speak out, send this to every GOP congressman. They should go to jail too.

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Ann Rock's avatar
Ann Rock
2d

We need the military to refuse these illegal orders from this illegal war.

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