I guess I should be clearer. There are three problems with the DNC’s 2024 campaign autopsy of the 2024 .

The DNC won’t release it. It’s possible the autopsy was so poorly conducted that concealing it is less embarrassing than releasing it.

The rest of this post is about the third problem. And even if the DNC did a reasonably thorough campaign autopsy, and even if they released it to the public, it would still be a problem.

In fact, it would be such a big problem as to make the whole autopsy almost worthless. I want to explain the problem, as I see it. I want to talk about the conspiracy of silence that creates the problem. And then, because we all deserve a little schadenfreude, I want to point out that Trump and MAGA have learned absolutely nothing from our mistakes.

First off: credit to Rob Flaherty. Rob was the digital director on the Biden campaign, a deputy chief of staff in charge of all things digital on the Harris campaign, and the Biden White House in between. (Full disclosure, Rob and I have had a few phone calls over the years and maybe met once in person? And we know a lot of people in common. I don’t think that’s particularly relevant, but it seemed worth acknowledging.)

Anyway, perhaps some of you read Rob’s recent piece in The Bulwark. He was interviewed as part of the aforementioned ill-fated autopsy, and since that seemed otherwise unlikely to see the light of day, he shared what he told the autopsiers about why he thinks Trump won and Harris lost.

That’s admirable. Putting your opinions out there invites people to debate you and disagree with you . And, for what it’s worth, there were a handful of points Rob made that I disagreed with. (For example: I think Harris could have successfully distanced herself from Biden.)

But that wasn’t really my concern about Rob’s piece. My biggest concern was who the DNC appears to be talking to - or not talking to.

Here’s the the third big problem with the DNC 2024 autopsy:

Campaign autopsies focus mostly on campaigns. But voters don’t.

Let me explain. Let’s say I work for Coca-Cola, and I come up with a new idea: hamburger flavored soda! We develop the perfect recipe and packaging for Fanta Beef, we get grocery stores and gas stations to carry millions of bottles. We do activations at sporting events and cattle auctions. We shoot an expensive Fanta Beef ad that airs during the Super Bowl with cameos from Jeff Goldblum and the pig from Babe.

This is not that product

Shockingly, Fanta Beef isn’t a hit. So we do an autopsy. What went wrong?

Now imagine that the entire autopsy focuses solely on marketing. The ads. The size of the budget. The activations. The branding. But you wouldn’t need to read a novel-length autopsy to know the biggest reason our new beverage failed: customers don’t want beef soda.

If you want to sell a lot of product, offer people a product they want to buy. Solve someone’s problem.

And if you want to seem like a marketing genius, offer people a product that sells itself.

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My understanding is that the DNC’s 2024 autopsy, to the extent it took place, focused overwhelmingly on the marketing. The field organizing. The digital strategy. The “she’s for they/them” ad. The agonizing over whether to put Harris on Joe Rogan. The organizational culture on the campaign. The message.

Those things are important. But they’re secondary.

Doing 300 interviews about the 2024 campaign and mostly ignoring the first three years of the Biden presidency is like conducting 300 interviews about the icing and mostly ignoring the cake.

Here are just a few examples of things a real autopsy would have tried to, well, autopsy.

Inflation

During the time Joe Biden was president, inflation outpaced wages by about 3%. To put it another way, the average American took a pay cut during the Biden Era. If you’re looking for a reason Trump is president right now, that’s a pretty obvious place to start.

Now, maybe inflation was all post-covid economic shocks and there was nothing Biden and his team could have done. Or maybe inflation would have been higher if they hadn’t acted.

But aren’t these exactly the kind of questions an autopsy should address?

There’s a quote I always come back to (I think it’s from Paul Begala): “The Titanic didn’t have a communications problem, it had an iceberg problem.”

Inflation was a huge iceberg problem. Wouldn’t it be nice to know whether, and how, we could have avoided the iceberg? I don’t know how Republicans do things, but in the Democratic world, there’s often a wall between “policy” and “politics and comms.” The truth is, the two are inseparable.

At one point, you used to hear the maxim, “Good policy is good politics.” I’m not sure I would state that with quite so much confidence. But take out adjectives, and it still applies:

Policy is politics.

I want to be very clear about something: I know a lot of people who worked for the Biden Admin, many of them in policy. And I think they should be commended for stepping into the arena, and genuinely trying to improve people’s lives, and often succeeding. Also, sometimes good policy isn’t good politics. I was at the White House shortly after we got shellacked over passing the Affordable Care Act.

But.

I think it’s fair to say that a majority of Americans don’t believe their lives got better under Biden. I think that dismissing those concerns is, in its own way, anti-democratic. While Biden may have been dealt a bad hand, his age was clearly part of the picture, etc etc, there were at least some iceberg problems of our own making, or that we could have done a better job of fixing.

And if we had avoided just a few more icebergs, maybe Trump wouldn’t be president right now.

The Border

Which brings me to: Trump’s immigration policy is cruel, disgusting, and stupid. But that doesn’t mean Biden’s border policy was perfect. One way we know this? Biden himself reversed his policy on the border just a few months before the election, by which point it was largely too late.

How did Democrats end up pushing a set of policies that we ourselves wound up tacitly admitting weren’t working well and were toxic to voters? How can we find a non-cruel, non-disgusting, non-stupid immigration policy that also happens to be popular with the voters in our democracy?

Good questions. Let’s cut that body open and find out.

Israel

This is the one policy issue that got at least some attention re: the DNC autopsy. Some people believe that the DNC shelved the autopsy because it found that Harris lost votes over Biden’s Israel policy.

I don’t know if that’s true. But I definitely think we should figure out how Biden ended up with a “hug Bibi” strategy toward Israel that managed to leave every group of voters unsatisfied. That’s not just a foreign-policy mistake we don’t want to repeat again - it was a huge political mistake, too. And no question, figuring out the right foreign policy toward Israel and the Middle East is going to be a huge challenge for any 2028 candidate, in both the primaries and the general.

Would sure be nice to have an autopsy to help us make better decisions there.

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So Many Other Things!

A real autopsy would get at many more questions like these. Was passing a huge and historic climate bill the right priority? What about trying to get a voting-rights bill across the finish line in the first two years? Or supporting Ukraine? Or expanding the child tax credit for a year? Was the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle avoidable?

Biden framed his presidency as tackling four crises: Covid, racial justice, climate, and the economy. Did voters agree with those priorities? How did he do on them? What political cost did we pay for addressing them?

In Rob’s Bulwark piece, which I’m linking to again here, he talks about how every campaign and candidate needs a brand. Fair enough. But as anyone who has ever tried a refreshing can of Fanta Beef will tell you, branding comes second. Product has to come first.

Were we selling something voters really wanted? Not just something we believed was better for them, but something they affirmatively were looking to buy?

Here’s why I think many Democrats - i.e. Democrats like me - are reluctant to ask that question. The answer might be, “no.”

To give you just one example, I think fighting climate change is really important, and that the IRA was great. But I bet that an honest autopsy would reveal that most voters disagree with me on this - and more than that, focusing on climate at a moment when a lot of people’s finances was seen by many of those voters as a sign, not unreasonably, that Democrats were out of touch with ordinary people’s problems.

Maybe I’m wrong! Maybe if Democrats want to win in a landslide, they need to double down on electric cars! Again, that’s what the autopsy is for.

But as valuable as it is to talk with campaign staff, I think it would be even more valuable to talk with the people who are in the rooms where the policymaking happens.

An autopsy that treats governing as the cake and campaigning as mere icing wouldn’t have all the answers. We’d still have to debate where it’s worth spending political capital, to what extent it’s worth prioritizing the base on some other issues versus swing voters on others, and which ideas would have long-term political benefits even if they involve some short term pain.

But at least we’d be asking the hard questions.

Right now, it’s easy to create policy clown cars - everyone’s top priority gets to jump in, and no one wants to question the way the whole thing makes sense because if you suggest we need to prioritize, your priority might be the one that gets cut.

In the moment, nobody loses from avoiding tough questions about policy and politics. In the medium term, we lose elections.

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MAGA IS RUNNING THE BIDEN-ERA PLAYBOOK, AND GETTING BIDEN-ERA RESULTS

Trump supposedly does not like Joe Biden. So why does he apparently view him as a role model?

Not in any good ways, sadly. But in most of the bad ways I just described.

In a way, that’s actually helpful illustration. Because maybe some of you are skeptical of everything I just said - you feel that Biden did a good job and was just too old, or Harris just didn’t have enough time to campaign, or that the media was the main reason Democrats couldn’t get their message across, and that changing how we govern shouldn’t or doesn’t need to be on the table.

But watch how obvious this autopsy logic becomes when we apply it to MAGA.

Imagine it’s 2027, and the midterm elections have gone roughly how we think they will. Now imagine you’re an RNC staffer doing the autopsy. You could focus on the marketing side of things. But the truth is pretty obvious. What’s hurt Trump’s standing with voters?

Tariffs

ICE madness

Iran

Ignoring the cost of living

These aren’t communications problems. They’re iceberg problems of Trump’s own making. Sure, Trump’s lost a step and JD Vance communicates with a level of smug condescension that most high school class presidents know to avoid.

But basically, most of Trump’s unpopularity isn’t about stuff he says. It’s about stuff he does.

MAGA seems intent on proving that no matter which party is in power, selling people stuff they don’t want is a good way to lose elections. The question is what Democrats will do if and when Trump’s screw-ups give us another chance.

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