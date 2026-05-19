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Bob Huskey's avatar
Bob Huskey
2d

You're doing the exact same thing you criticize about the autopsy. Nice list of everything except the actual problem. You get a little closer with a horse-race list of policies rather than tactics, but not the ONE THING that actually matters now. That one thing is the relationship between Big Money and the democratic party. In plain language: corruption. The reason voters dislike Democratic politicians and party is they know most of them are bought by the financial elite. That means in real practical terms that corporate interests will be served and very few leftovers will make it down to the Average American.

It is why we have the ACA and Medicare disAdvantage for profit insurance fraud and Not Universal Single Payer health care. It is why the federal minimum wage is $7.25/hr. It is why AI is being foisted on everyone without protection and without consent. It is why The rich get richer just by being rich and the working class continues to struggle. It is why we outsourced our industrial base in favor of high frequency trading.

I am nauseated beyond endurance at this point with the obfuscation and cowardice of supposedly nice guys still working to hide the actual problem. The problem is legalized corruption and Nothing will change for the better until That changes. No more "centrist" bullshit. If Centrist means taking big money bribes, which it does, then Centrist IS the problem, and Is why Democrats are still Less popular than Trump. Less popular than Trump! FFS! The most popular politician in the US is who? Bernie Sanders. There's your damn autopsy.

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Bill Whitten's avatar
Bill Whitten
2d

The iceberg that did most of the damage was that nobody - including Democrats - wanted Biden for two terms. His mission was to stabilize things - the pandemic, put out the Trump fires, stabilize the economy. Then he was supposed to set the table for the next generation of leaders. Without the constraints of re-election, he had the freedom to act boldly, but hesitated.

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