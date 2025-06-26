Word Salad

Word Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth K's avatar
Beth K
5h

David, I am so looking forward to reading your book, especially after the excerpts you've shared. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Litt
Tom Bentz's avatar
Tom Bentz
6h

You ruled with Ruhle last night (with cool surfers shots)!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Litt and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Litt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture