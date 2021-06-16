The Long Game Has Become the End Game
It's been a year since Democracy In One Book Or Less came out. Here's the most important thing that's changed.
In early 2020, as I was finishing Democracy In One Book Or Less, I added a brief disclaimer to the presence, just in case the American republic was rescued before publication day.
“Maybe everything’s better now. That would be nice.”
The book came out on June 16, 2020, exactly a year ago, and the disclaimer, which made its way into the paperback edition,…