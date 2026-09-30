Word Salad

Word Salad

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Denise Wallace's avatar
Denise Wallace
Sep 30

Great article. I was thinking how the Republicans must have been so excited about Senator Schmitt's plan to trap Jack Smith. The press was contacted. He might be a great VP !! Slots for media appearances booked ahead. Tweets were prewritten and released by Benny Johnson and Sean Hannity praising Senator Schmitt!

Then the truth set us free! While watching the hearing and listening to Senator Schmitt's Perry Mason style of his "ten minutes", I was fixed on Jack Smith's totally perplexed look on his face. I didn't know where this was going and Jack Smith didn't know either. Quiet, extremely polite Amy Klobuchar saved the day. She announced women also play basketball !!

Senator Schmitt wont acknowledge or apologize for his mistake. We all make mistakes. Cant he fake an apology ? So you are correct. The Trumpers are awful and cause great damage. But can you imagine how it would be if the members of the administration were competent ?

I am saving my pennies to become a paid subscriber. You are a really good writer. And for the second night- Go Sox !

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Steven Erick
Sep 30

I like the Home Alone reference. One of my favorite movies. To get the comparison out between Les incompetent and a better option, I have one word. “BILLBOARDS “. They can’t be ignored, even by the hardcore MAGAites. They can Ignore MsNow, CNN and Politico, but the can’t ignore a billboard. Try doing it sometime.

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