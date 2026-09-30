To say that Senator Eric Schmitt has the confidence of a mediocre white man is an insult to mediocre white men everywhere.

I assume you’ve already seen the verbal exchange to which I’m referring. But just in case, I’ll summarize.

Yesterday, while questioning former Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, Senator Eric Schmitt, a Missouri Republican, sprung what he thought was the perfect trap. Smith said he hadn’t been in Atlanta on February 3, 2024. In that case, Schmitt countered, why do we have text messages placing you at an Atlanta Hawks game on that very night?

This was supposed to be a big moment. So much so that Schmitt’s staff had a special poster made up. (Only in the Senate do you still signal that something is a big deal by printing a big flyer. But I digress.)

Temu Law & Order

With barely contained self-satisfaction, Schmitt announced that the witness - a prosecutor Trump and MAGA have been trying for years to put behind bars - had probably perjured himself. It was a huge moment for the GOP.

But in this case “moment” is doing a lot of work. Because almost immediately, it became clear that Schmitt was not just wrong, but obviously and provably so. Jack Smith was watching Iowa Hawkeyes women’s college basketball game that night, not an Atlanta Hawks men’s professional one. The game was in Maryland, not Atlanta.

Presumably, Schmitt and his staff confused the Atlanta Hawks with the Iowa Hawkeyes. I assume - though we don’t know for sure - that it never occurred to them that a man might be interested enough in women’s sports to attend a game. Or maybe they’re just dumb. Or maybe both.

If you like this post I hope you’ll share it with a friend. And if you hate this post I hope you’ll share it with an enemy. Either way… Share

On her Substack “Spin Class,” Emily Horne has a great deep-dive into the behind-the-scenes, comms-professional mechanics of this moment that went viral for all the wrong reasons. Obviously, this sort of thing doesn’t every day, which is one of the reasons everyone’s talking about it.

But also, in Trump’s MAGAfied Republican Party this sort of thing kind of does happen every day. In Trumpworld, there are no consequences for being wrong - only for being disloyal. Which means that every day, in countless large and small ways, we have now overconfident morons in positions of power are doing moronic things overconfidently.

The GOP is waging a war on competence. And we’re all paying the price.

“It’s Like These Guys Take Pride in Being Ignorant”

As with many other aspects of the modern Republican Party, MAGA’s slouch toward incompetence isn’t a radical break with GOP tradition, but an extension of it.

In the olden days of Summer 2008, gas prices spiked. At their highest the average price-per-gallon hit $4.14, which is actually worse, in inflation-adjusted dollars, than today.

John McCain and the Republicans responded, predictable, by calling for America to drill more oil. Obama responded by laying out his own energy plan and pointing out that drilling more would be great for oil company executives’ net worths, but almost meaningless for average American. According to experts, Americans could create the same energy impact just by properly inflating their tires.

The GOP seized on this last comment as a major, major gaffe. They spent days hammering it.

Finally, Obama addressed it directly. “they're making fun of a step that every expert says would absolutely reduce our oil consumption by three to four percent,” he told a crowd in Berea, Ohio, not too far from where I was working as a field organizer on his campaign. Then he dropped the most important line:

“It's like these guys take pride in being ignorant."

I remember reading that - and feeling relieved that someone had finally said it so clearly. Under George W. Bush, the GOP embraced a kind of bumbling, folksy character. (Bush once complained about his opponent using “Washington math.”) He never said it outright, but the essence of his political style was: “You, the voter, don’t know much about how stuff like gas prices work. I don’t know much either. That makes me relatable.”

So Senator Schmitt’s smug lack of knowledge isn’t entirely new. Still, at the risk of valorizing the George W. Bush era, GOP ignorance used to be a political strategy, not a way of life. The public face of the party bumbled, but his staff - not to mention his vice president - were highly competent. This doesn’t mean they did good things. As the Iraq War and a million other things showed, really effective people can be really effective at screwing up.

But if political bad actors fall on a spectrum between evil genius and useful idiot, most of the GOP’s used to tend toward the former.

They’re What the French Call, “Les Incompetents”

For those of you who understood that Home Alone reference, great! For everyone else, stop reading this and re-watch Home Alone.

Anyhow, Trump 1.0 largely followed the Bush playbook. The president was an exception: his staff and his vice president did stuff I think was horrible, but they weren’t dummies.

But that changed in Trump’s second term.

Share

There are still a few evil-genius types in Trump 2.0. Solicitor General John Sauer is apparently a first-rate legal mind, as are (unfortunately) many other top lawyers throughout the agencies. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey worried me - he filed a lot of strategic lawsuits as Missouri Attorney General - but he was just forced out by Kash Patel. A lot of the Peter-Thiel-tech-overlord types are still embedded in high places, and JD Vance is obviously good at his achieving goals, which be great if he had goals beyond “more power for JD Vance.”

Apparently this Home Alone quote has made in onto poster. Good news for Senate Democrats in their next hearing!

Trump 2.0 has also introduced a new category: reasonably competent person who shamelessly goes along with dumb ideas. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is a pretty good example of this. So is Marco Rubio, in his own way.

But overwhelmingly, and certainly to a far greater degree that Bush or Trump 1.0, the Trump administration is run by people who are wildly underqualified to do their jobs.

I actually wouldn’t count Trump himself in this category. The Constitution specifically lies out the qualifications for being president: above age 35, natural-born citizen, chosen by the electoral college. Trump meets them. But an unprecedented number of people around the president are in way over their heads. Dr. Oz, a TV personality, is in charge of Medicare. TV personalities are in charge of the Department of Transportation and Defense, as well as the D.C. US Attorney’s Office. An entertainment executive runs the Education Department. The author of a Trump-friendly children’s book runs the FBI.

Meanwhile, public servants who know how to do their jobs are being targeted not just despite their competence, but because of it. Most recently, the FBI fired two senior counterterrorism officials because - it seems - they didn’t treat harassing phone calls to Stephen Miller’s wife as acts of terrorism.

Republicans love to talk about running government like a business. Any business leader will tell you that culture is one of a company’s most important assets. Under Trump, the Republican Party has a culture of incompetence.

That’s what has led us into dumb wars in the Middle East and also tariff debacles. But to bring this back to the Senate for a moment, it also trickles down to staff.

Because Eric Schmitt’s colossal self-own wasn’t just a result of a senator behaving stupidly. There was an entire team of people behind him. And that team’s work product was, to put it mildly, unimpressive.

I think this one of the least-covered stories of Trump 2.0 - in part because it’s hard to quantify, in part because it feels vaguely elitist even though it isn’t - but I don’t think the GOP is sending us their best people. Outside of the conservative legal movement, where evil-genius types still reign Supreme, I suspect many conservative people who have options are probably not flocking to either the White House or to Congress. They’re choosing jobs that offer more dignity, better conditions, and higher pay. What’s left — in many cases anyway — is a kind of JV team.

That’s sometimes quite good for the country. Eric Schmitt and his staff could do way more damage to the republic if they were better at their jobs. But in the long run, we count on government to do basic things to protect us: not waste our money on dumb wars; stop terrorists; stop people from polluting our kids’ drinking water or defraud our neighbors; help us pick up the pieces after a fire or a storm. This is the basic blocking and tackling of government.

And one reason for the backlash to MAGA right now is that the party’s culture of incompetence makes it really bad at doing the basics.

What Democrats Could (But Might Not) Learn from Mamdani

I don’t think Mamdani - mayor of a city bluer than Alabama is red - is the perfect example for Democrats nationwide to follow. But there are a lot of things he’s doing right that can apply everywhere.

One of them is that he understands the political value of competence.

This is something mayors, in general, tend to grasp. But Mamdani is showing that it can work at scale. When there was a huge snowstorm early in his tenure, he deputized shovelers across the city and got traffic flowing more quickly than anyone anticipated. He recently put out a report about potholes. In fact, his office explicitly referred to “pothole politics.”

Obviously, Mamdani is not exclusively talking about getting small things right. But he goes out of his way to demonstrate competence. And voters notice.

I believe this is what the kids call “Rizz?”

Strangely, that was kind of Joe Biden’s whole thing at first too. When he ran in 2020, his big pitch wasn’t that he was a grand visionary - it was that he could end the chaos of the Trump years. For a few months he did that, and his approval ratings were great. Then he got hit by the Delta virus, which upended the return to normalcy. Even worse, a bungled exit from Afghanistan undermined the entire competence brand he’d worked hard to build.

But Biden never tried to reassert his competence - at least not in a way that broke through. Instead he kind of did the opposite. He gave genuinely good speeches about democracy. He passed genuinely historic legislation to invest in clean energy. He infused social justice into government in unprecedented ways. But - and yes, it’s easy to say it in retrospect - everything got a little lofty and out of touch.

Voters didn’t ask for the most transformative president since FDR. They asked for a return to normal. And Biden didn’t make it clear enough that he was listening.

Share

I think it’s likely Democrats will do well in the midterms. (Although how well remains to be seen - and this is a good time to donate and volunteer!) I think that, though victory is far from certain, MAGA will be more than beatable in 2028.

If we win, I’m not saying all we should is fix potholes. But I think “pothole politics” might be the price of admission. To Americans fed up with the way government works - which is to say, almost all of us - a genuinely competent government would be a breath of fresh air. If we hire people on ideological qualifications or loyalty tests and ignore the question of whether they’re actually capable of doing the job, they’ll fail. And Democrats will rightly pay the political price.

So for now, let’s all enjoy the spectacle of a self-important blowhard being hoisted by his own petard on live TV, then pretending he has nothing to apologize for. But going forward, let’s learn from Eric Schmitt and MAGAs’ mistake.

One More Thing

If you liked this article and/or found it interesting and helpful, the easiest way to support Word Salad is to restack this post or share it with a friend. Not just because they’ll read it, because it pushes the Substack algorithm to promote it more aggressively.

Share

Leave a comment

And of course, the other big way to support Word Salad is to become a paid subscriber if you aren’t already. This week, for a paid-subscriber-only thought, I wanted to write about the one big thing worrying me about the polls that otherwise show a massive blue wave coming. And that thing is, of course,