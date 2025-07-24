Ordinarily, I try to write about things I know a lot about, or at least things I think I know a lot about.

Not today.

Some context: as part of my media tour for It’s Only Drowning (I was on CBS Sunday Morning this week - check it out!) I’ve been doing lots of cable TV. And over the last two weeks, the question I’m getting asked a lot is some version of “Yes, the Jeffrey Epstein stuff looks bad for Trump. But will it really matter?”

Thoughtful people have reached answers to this question. For example, over the weekend I was on a panel with Peter Beinart, who I enjoy reading and whose opinions are reliably well-reasoned. He argued that Democrats shouldn’t spend much time on Epstein, because it won’t make a difference in voters’ lives, and should instead be laser-focused on the Republican cuts to Medicaid and tax giveaways for the rich. Nancy Pelosi argued much the same thing, calling the Epstein Files a distraction.

Generally speaking, if Nancy Pelosi holds one view about politics, and I hold the opposite view, she’s probably right. But I think this is one of the tiny percentage of exceptions to this rule. As I’ve already written, I think the Epstein stuff is going to matter. A lot.

And one of the reasons I think the Epstein stuff is going to matter a lot in the United States is because an Epstein-style scandal is already mattering a lot in another country. In fact, it’s threatening to topple Hungarian strongman Viktor Orban - the model for the kind of corrupt, authoritarian regime Trump is trying to build in the United States.

Which brings me back to my total lack of qualifications. I’m not a foreign-policy person. There are people who have devoted their entire careers to studying the rise of what Orban calls “illiberal democracy.” I’m not one of those people. There’s a former ambassador to Hungary who wrote an article in the New York Times this week arguing that what happened there is happening here. He’s also named David, but we have different last names, because he’s not me.

So why am I writing about a Hungarian child-abuse scandal? Because for reasons I cannot fathom, no one else is.

The basics are in this CNN article, and if you want an even more basic version of the basics, written by a former presidential joke writer trying his hand at comparative politics for some reason, here goes:

Orban and his ruling populist party have, for decades, claimed to be defenders of family values. More than that, they’ve often claimed to be protecting Hungary’s children from shadowy pedophile cabals. (Sound familiar?)

In 2019, Endre Konya, a director of a Hungarian children’s home, was convicted of sexually abusing boys for over a decade.

Konya had friends in high places, and according to reports that emerged afterward, those friends encouraged the government to pardon him. In 2023, the Hungarian justice minister granted Konya clemency.

In Hungary, pardons are secret, so at first no one knew what had happened. But in 2024, news of the clemency decision broke, and people got mad. Protests erupted in Budapest; the justice minister of Hungary resigned; Viktor Orban went silent for a week (unusual behavior for a strongman) before claiming he didn’t know anything about the scandal.

The reaction to the scandal also elevated a 44 year-old member of the European Parliament named Peter Magyar into the political spotlight. A few months after the scandal broke, he became the head of the main Hungarian opposition party.

Since 2010, Orban’s party has won every election in a landslide. According to the latest polls, they now trail Magyar’s opposition party by double digits.

I assume that pardoning a child abuser isn’t the only reason Orban is in unprecedented political trouble. But it’s a big one.

Some Caveats

I suspect that part of what’s happened in Hungary is a sense of ruling-party fatigue. Orban’s been in power since the iPhone 4. Eventually, even in populist regimes, people start to want change.

That’s especially true if, as in the case of Hungary, corruption and general mismanagement have begun to bring down the economy. If you’re a close personal friend or a family member of Viktor Orban, you’re doing great right now. But if you’re a regular Hungarian, your prospects are getting worse and worse, while the oligarchs around you get richer and richer. If America is at the top of a slippery slope, Hungary is riding a bobsled of incompetence and corruption. For a lot of people - even some who used to support Orban - covering up a child-abuse scandal was the last straw.

The American economy is, for the moment anyway, doing okay. I think Trump’s policies will likely end in disaster, and grocery prices are still rising, but Trump 2.0 has only been around for six months, and most people - especially most people who voted for Trump - aren’t yet saying that the president’s incompetence and corruption has made their own life worse.

Also, the right-wing media is a powerful force. As I’m writing this, I’m in a coffee shop, where a gray-haired man in a purple button up shirt is scrolling through either TikTok or Instagram. He doesn’t have headphones in, so I can hear everything he’s watching. And what he’s watching are a series of right-wing distractions from Epstein - attacks on Fauci, Obama, etc., etc.

60 percent of Republicans don’t believe the Trump Administration has been transparent on Epstein. But I think it’s likely that most Republicans who don’t approve of Trump’s handling of this issue will soon be focused on something else - because the conservative media is undergoing an all-out effort to change the subject.

So for those reasons, maybe Trump will weather covering up a child-abuse scandal better than his role model Orban did.

Some Anti-Caveats (is that a thing?)

But for a variety of other reasons, I think Orban could be a floor, not the ceiling, for how bad Epstein could get for Trump and MAGA. I’ll go through just a few of them:

American media - both mainstream and independent - is way healthier than Hungarian media. And given the nature of this scandal, even media driven by corporate incentives will want to hold the administration accountable. Epstein gets clicks in a way that shady schemes to sell Trump memecoins might not.

The scandal implicates Trump personally. Viktor Orban was able to say that he had nothing to do with pardoning a child abuser. Trump isn’t just trying to cover up a child abuse scandal - he was buddies with the abuser! And he’s made it abundantly clear that the justice department operates at his command, so he can’t claim that he wasn’t involved in any decisions. Share

Trump was already less popular than Orban. Trump’s approvals were in the mid-forties before the Epstein Files dominated the news. And while he loves to claim a mandate, he won the last election by an incredibly slim margin in the popular vote. Trump’s support among his base is rock-solid - but outside his base he’s on thin ice.

Trump’s Team is primed to do something unbelievably stupid. To be a card-carrying member of the MAGA elite today, you have to be willing to put Trump’s personal interests above everything else. Which means that within the top echelons of government, even smart people have incentives to make really dumb decisions. Basically, rather than focusing on managing a crisis, they have to focus on proving maximum loyalty to Trump. Which could lead them to do outrageous and not-so-bright things like pardoning Ghislane Maxwell, a vile abuser of children, if she’ll play ball and say that Epstein was a George Soros funded superspy or whatever. Or continuing to attack President Obama, who remains by far the most popular national political figure in the country. Most of the 35% of Americans who are hardcore MAGA will go along with whatever excuse the Trump administration hands them. But most Americans - including the approximately 15% of voters who weren’t hardcore MAGA but voted for Trump anyway - aren’t going to buy this. The cover-up is going to become a scandal of its own.

There are receipts. And not just regular receipts. We’re talking novel-length Walgreens receipts. Of Trump saying he’d release the Epstein Files. Of JD Vance saying we need to release the Epstein Files. Of the MAGA media elites who are now saying “ignore the Epstein Files” saying we need to release the Epstein Files.

America’s Democracy is less rigged than Hungary’s. Orban’s party can rewrite the Constitution at will - and they’ve used that power to make it very difficult for even a landslide loss to result in a change at the top. It could happen, but it will be very difficult. The U.S. is different. Our democracy is in serious trouble, and because Republicans control the Supreme Court they have yet another unfair edge. But it’s the equivalent of, say, a ten versus fifty yard head start in a 100-yard dash. A landslide win for Democrats is still possible - and if it occurs, power would still change hands the way it’s supposed to.

Sometimes I think that Democrats are hoping for a magic wand. If something happens, or we say the magic words, Trump will be firmly repudiated and we’ll be back on the timeline we all hoped for a decade ago.

That’s not going to happen.

But there are moments (Katrina for George W. Bush, for example) that catalyze the public’s desire to move on from a seemingly Teflon political figure. The evidence from overseas suggests that the Epstein Files scandal could be that moment for Trump. Especially if he goes all-in on covering it up.

