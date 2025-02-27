I’m pretty sure that, according to the Constitution, if enough people post on social media yelling at Democrats to do something, Trump turns into a pumpkin. It was a weird provision for the Founding Fathers to insert, given that social media didn’t exist back then. But it must be in there. What else could explain what is happening on Substack and BlueSky and even Twitter right now?

Okay, I admit it: as someone who’s been around Democratic politics for a while, I can get a little salty when people on the internet complain about the Democratic Party. Not because I think the Democratic Party isn’t complaint-worthy. It is! Very much so! (Just to put my money where my mouth is: Democrats clearly didn’t have enough imagination about how lawless Trump could get, even after he was elected. And for years, we’ve attempted to win big fights by modeling good behavior, which never works, especially if you don’t constantly take credit for it.)

I could go on. But back to the saltiness.

Ever since Trump starting running for office in 2015, it’s felt like the barbarians have been at the gate, Democrats have been trying (however imperfectly) to hold them back, and a lot of people have been like, “Why should we support you when you spend all your time obsessing over the gate?” And now that the gate is breached, those same people are like, “Why did you let the barbarians in? And when will someone do something about it?”

If someone refuses to support the lesser of two evils, I don’t have a ton of sympathy when they complain that the greater of two evils has taken over.

I have more sympathy for people who helped, rather than undermined, the effort to stop MAGA in the last election. But even then, I often hear complaints that correctly diagnose the problem, but also reveal a lack of understanding about how politics and governance works. Imagine a homeowner standing in front of a leaky faucet and demanding that someone, anyone, hit it with a sledgehammer.

So I guess the purpose of my own post here is a) to vent and b) to help you complain better about Democrats. Because the party needs to be way better if we’re ever going to save the country. And that will only happen if its critics focus their attention in the right places.

Which will mean, among other things, knowing the difference between a legislator and a savior.

Cat Herders Don’t Make Great Heroes

There’s an old Mitch Hedberg joke about comedians being pressured to act or write screenplays.

They want me to do things that’s not comedy but that’s related to comedy. That’s not fair. It’s as though I was a cook and I worked my ass off to become a good cook, and they said, “All right, you’re a cook. Can you farm?”

I thought of that joke a week into the Trump second term, when Chuck Schumer stood in front of a podium, looked America in the eye, and declared that “people are aroused.”

In my professional opinion as a speechwriter, that was so incredibly cringey. Not to mention quite personal. And of course, the internet had a field day with it, and it generally fed the impression that Democrats are rudderless, and that their leaders are inept, not too mention too old. And there have been other examples since.

But I actually think it’s a very different issue. We shouldn’t be looking for Chuck Schumer to be this movement’s Winston Churchill. Because Chuck Schumer is a legislator. And you can have the kind of personality that makes you a potential national savior, or the kind of personality that makes you a potential legislative leader. But it’s vanishingly rare to be born with both.

That’s particularly true in the United States. In most other democracies, legislative leaders are party leaders. Friederich Merz is likely to be the new chancellor of Germany, because he’s the leader of the CDU party. Justin Trudeau announced his resignation by saying he’d step down once a new leader of Canada’s liberal party was chosen, because in Canada, that’s how that works.

America’s different. Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries don’t lead parties. They lead caucuses. Basically, their job - or at least the two most important parts of it - is to raise lots of campaign funds and herd lots of cats.

I’ve never met Schumer or Jeffries. But I’ve met a decent number of legislators, and the common thread between most of them - certainly those who stick around and pass any meaningful legislation - is that they’re good at loose ties. They know everything about their districts. They remember your name.

Legislators also tend to be good team players. I don’t mean that they have to go along with everything or have no spine. But they’re joiners. There’s a reason that members of Congress love breaking into applause on the floor of Congress. These are people who like being in fun groups.

The other thing legislators tend to be good at is not making major enemies within their own party. Many of them run tough campaigns, of course. But most of them tend to be the kinds of people you don’t immediately hate. Because there are the million mini elections and intra party negotiations that take place after “Election Day” is over - for spots on committees, for positions within caucuses.

If you’re the kind of person that finds the idea of constantly running for student body president exhausting, then you might struggle as a member of Congress. If it strikes you as invigorating, you might love it.

The fact that legislative leaders lead caucuses and not parties trickles down - because what makes you a promising leader in the Democratic Caucus isn’t your ability to deliver the speech that rouses (arouses?) a complacent populace to action. It’s your ability to raise money and herd cats while not unnecessarily infuriating people.

This is true on the Republican side too, by the way. The Republican base is fired up by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan - but the caucus picked Mike Johnson and Jon Thune as leaders because they want people who are good fundraisers and cat-herders at the top. The only reason we don’t think about this right now is that, for the last ten years, the Republican Party has been a personality cult.

So, Who’s Gonna Save Us?

We should absolutely expect legislators to be good at legislating. For example, on March 14 Republicans have to figure out a way to keep the government open, and they’ll probably need Democratic help. Schumer and Jeffries and Democrats’ other experienced legislators should drive as hard a bargain as they possibly can, and if they don’t, we should be really pissed at them.

Similarly, Democrats in the Senate can slow down nominations and force Republicans to take some tough votes ahead of what will likely be a difficult midterm. If there’s an attempt to scrap the legislative filibuster, they might be able to pick off enough Republican votes to make it fail. They should do those things! And they deserve our criticism if they don’t.

But when it comes to finding our next Martin Luther King or John Lewis or Vaclav Havel, I wouldn’t look at people who have built their careers as lawmakers. Here’s three groups I’d look to instead:

New Lawmakers: AOC and Ritchie Torres, two Democratic Representatives from New York, are politically quite different from each other - and in many cases from me. But they’ve both impressed me a lot with how they’re meeting this moment. There are, without question, lawmakers who are exceptions to the legislators-are-not-heroes rule. They show both courage and the ability to make others more courageous. But they tend to be a) relatively recent arrivals to Congress, b) from big blue states where races for governor and mayor are more competitive or from big red states where being a lawmaker is the only way to have a national platform, and c) very open to running for higher office.

Mayors and Governors: There’s a reason Maine governor Janet Mills pissed off Trump so much when should stood up to him the other day. The kind of personality that makes you a governor - or a mayor - also makes you more willing to make enemies and piss people off. You’re accustomed to being the decision-maker, and the unambiguous center of power in your city and state. If that appeals to you, you’re much more likely to be the type of person inclined toward resistance heroism.

People Who Aren’t in Politics: Career prosecutors refusing to drop corruption charges against Eric Adams for political reasons; CostCo maintaining its commitment to diversity; the bishop who incurred Trump and Vance’s wrath less than 24 hours into his second term. It’s not surprising that - at a time when people of both parties are sick of politicians - people who aren’t politicians are often more inspiring. So it’s important that the rank and file of the anti-MAGA movement not look exclusively to elected officials for savior-ship.

Which brings me to my most important point: if you want to know who will save us, consider the possibility that it might be you. I’m not saying you should stop complaining about Democrats - complaining is one of life’s great joys, and no one can take it away from us. Nor do you have to cross a bridge at Selma or deliver a Gettysburg Address.

But donate money to fight back against Elon in the Wisconsin Supreme Court Race; run for local office; participate in the economic boycott on February 28th.

And then, most importantly, tell people about what you did! You might discover that your courage spreads further than you think.