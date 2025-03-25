This post is going to start off kind of depressing, so let’s share some good news in a preamble! A few weeks ago, I wrote about Musk trying to buy a state Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin, and said I would match donations to the Wisconsin Democratic Party up to $1,250.

Well, we ended up raising more than $17,000 in just three days! And then The Contrarian cross-posted, and we raised another $16,000, so more than $33,000 overall.

That’s amazing. I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who stepped up - this is a neat little community we’re building. And we’ve still got a week until the election, so if you want to do even more to hand Elon his first big L, you can give money or volunteer right here.

One of my favorite memoirs is Peter Godwin’s When the Crocodile Eats the Sun. He’s coming out with a new memoir in April, and while I was poking around his tour schedule I came across a book I didn’t know he’d written. In 2008, Peter - who grew up in Zimbabwe - returned to his home country after Robert Mugabe lost an election. Peter thought he’d be chronicling Zimbabwe’s long-overdue liberation from a strongman’s rule. Instead, he bore witness to the campaign of murder, rape, and torture that plunged the nation even further into dictatorship.

The title of the book comes from the name Zimbabweans gave that moment in their history. It’s called The Fear.

I will admit that I have not gotten very far into this book. While the writing’s fantastic, I’m not sure the true story of a violent autocrat impoverishing his country while crushing the democratic opposition is what I need right now.

Even so, there’s a passage from very early in the book that I couldn’t stop thinking about.

“As a teenaged conscript in the Rhodesian police,” Peter writes, referring to the war that brought Mugabe to power, “I witnessed first-hand the gruesome punishment of black civilians by Mugabe’s guerrillas, in order to win ‘the balance of fear.’”

Peter puts that phrase in quotes, so I assume he didn’t come up with it. By I’d never encountered the idea before. And while I’m glad that America under Trump is still nothing like Zimbabwe under Mugabe, “the balance of fear” has changed the way I see a what Trump and Musk are doing - and what we, as citizens, must do to fight back.

Don’t worry - I’m not saying fear is foolish. There are plenty of very legitimate reasons to be afraid right now. But fear is not just a reaction to our circumstances. It can shape our circumstances. Sometimes even more so than the events that terrify us in the first place. I assume this is why the French called it “The Reign of Terror” and not “The Reign of Chopping People’s Heads Off.”

It’s also the reason the most famous phrase ever uttered by the most successful Democratic president ever is, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” I knew that FDR quote, because everyone knows that FDR quote. But I had to look up the full sentence:

The only thing we have to fear is fear itself - nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.

Franklin Roosevelt, seen here looking proud of himself for coming up with such a clever turn of phrase

I’d always assumed Roosevelt had found a more quotable way of saying, “Let’s be brave.” Only now do I understand that he was making a very different point. He didn’t want people to pretend The Great Depression wasn’t happening. (Later in the speech, he says, “Only a foolish optimist can deny the dark realities of the moment.”) What he’s saying instead is that if we let terror take over - if we let fear feed on itself until it outstrips reality, if it becomes something that controls us rather than something we feel - we’ll lose our ability to get ourselves out of the mess we’re in.

Roosevelt might not have described it this way, but in 1933, he was trying to shift the balance of fear in the American people’s favor. He did the same thing eight years later, after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. We remember his Address to Congress for the phrase, “a day which will live in infamy.” But we forget that he ended by confidently predicting that despite the divesting attack it had just endured, America would win.

“With the unbounding determination of our people,” FDR proclaimed, “we will gain the inevitable triumph.”

The way most of us thinking about a conflict between two opposing forces is that the side more likely to win will naturally have less to fear. But Roosevelt understood that the cause-and-effect relationship runs the other way, too. The side less gripped by terror is the side most likely to win.

Trump knows this, too. Much of what he’s doing – issuing executive orders that are intentionally vague and confusing; simultaneously insisting that he’s following court orders and that he might disobey them at any time; setting violent January 6th criminals loose from prison like the Joker; talking about annexing Canada; posting on social media about sending people who deface Teslas to El Salvadorian prisons – has a dual purpose. First, he’s trying to accomplish a specific goal. But second, like all autocratically-minded leaders, he’s sending an overarching message to his own people: you should be afraid to oppose me.

I’ve heard from plenty of people who worry that there’s nothing we can do that makes a difference in this new Trump era, and at times I’ve shared that worry myself. But one easy thing to ask yourself, at just about any moment, is, “Am I shifting the balance of fear back in our favor?”

Panic is contagious. But if you model FDR’s “unbounding determination,” that can be contagious, too. Here are a few ideas on how to do that.

Set Your Tripwires

It’s strange to start a list about courage by talking about fleeing, but I think it’s important. (I partly think this because, like nearly all Jewish people, I owe my existence in large part to ancestors who knew when it was time to get out.)

In their book Decisive, Chip and Dan Heath talk about setting “tripwires” well in advance of having to make a big decision – in other words, saying, “If X happens, I’ll do Y in response.” There are two big benefits to tripwires. First, they prevent the boiling-frog problem, where things happen so gradually you get lulled into a false sense of security. Second, setting your tripwires means you don’t have to spend all your time wondering if you should make a certain decision. If a clearly defined line is crossed, you’ll respond accordingly. Unless and until that happens, you can focus on other stuff.

This post is largely about avoiding panic, so I’m not going to describe my exact, “Time to get out of America” tripwires. But I have them. And in part because I have them, I spend less time asking myself, “Is it time to flee?” or “Are we living in a fascist society now?” and more time thinking about what I can do to make sure we win this fight while we still can.

Facts Don’t Matter Without Faith

Normie Democrats (i.e. people like me) value empiricism, or at least the idea of empiricism, in politics. We enjoy explainer journalism. We spend a lot of time asking, “What, exactly, is going on?”

In normal times, that can be a good thing. Policymaking requires actual knowledge, not just principles. But when your side’s in trouble, understanding your circumstances is not the same as figuring out how to change them. Imagine if, during the London blitz, Churchill had stood in front of the British people and said, “Germany dropped the following number of bombs on us, in the following locations, and the following number of people died. See you tomorrow.”

I don’t think it’s an accident that the Democrats who are most confident talking about winning these days are those who are values-first, rather than facts-first. Sometimes it feels like 90 percent of Democratic leaders are pitching an Atlantic article about how bad the situation is getting, and only AOC and Bernie are out there saying, “We’re going to prevail.”

In his business book Good to Great, Jim Collins writes about the idea of “having faith while confronting the brutal facts.” That’s what FDR did after Pearl Harbor. That’s our job right now.

Pessimism Can Be Naïve, Too

I understand the deep desire not to seem Pollyanna-ish. But I worry that right now, many of us are trying so hard to avoid naïve optimism that we’re indulging in naïve pessimism – in ways that do Trump’s job for him.

One recent example is the email from Brad Karp, the head of Paul, Weiss, trying to explain why his firm caved to pressure from an (almost certainly) illegal executive order. “The executive order could easily have destroyed our firm,” Karp wrote.

A trick every speechwriter knows is to look for the word “could” in a carefully worded statement. Because that means someone wanted to write “would” and knew the facts don’t support it. Basically, it seems that Karp and his team recognized, correctly, that in a worst-case scenario Trump’s executive order could bankrupt Paul, Weiss. But I’d be willing that they became fixated on the worst case and stopped seriously considering other possibilities. Maybe other law firms would rally to Paul, Weiss’s defense once they sued the administration. Maybe the number of clients who left would be meaningful but not existential. Maybe other clients would seek out a firm with guts and conviction. All those things “could easily have” happened, too.

It doesn’t seem like the leaders of Paul, Weiss made a careful and difficult decision. It seems like they did exactly what Trump wants us to do – be gripped by unreasoning and unjustified terror in ways that short-circuit our decision-making.

And it’s not just one law firm with lots of corporate clients. When people act as though Trump is an all-powerful dictator, its causes people, quite reasonably, to freak out. And when you’re freaking out, you’re way less capable of fighting back.

Unplug from the Panic Machine

Speaking of panic: I assume, given the audience for this newsletter, that many of you are on BlueSky. In my experience there are some good things about BlueSky (and it’s obviously better than X) but that place can be an echo chamber for assuming the worst. Substack isn’t immune to this problem either. A piece that says “Trump just ended American democracy,” does way better than one that says, “Trump just did something bad, just like he did yesterday, and probably will again tomorrow.” So the incentives all lean toward indulging people’s sense of terror.

Create More Hard Places

Let’s go back to Paul, Weiss for a second. I think one of the reasons the firm caved so quickly and completely to Trump is that they recognize that basic imbalance of consequences for angering the right and the left. If you make Republicans angry, they try to destroy you. If you make Democrats angry, they ask you to stop. Right now, people who face pressure simultaneously from the right and left find themselves stuck between a rock and a soft place. Is it really surprising what they do in response?

I don’t think Democrats should perfectly Trump in targeting law firms if and when they get back into power. But I do think non-MAGA society should find ways of imposing consequences on those who fold like cheap suits. To some extent, that’s already happening. Protests outside Tesla dealerships make other companies think twice before going full MAGA. A New York Times editorial criticizing Brad Karp by name means that other executives understand the reputational risks of being seen as a Trump shill for the rest of your life.

If we make caving to Trump less attractive, people are less likely to cave when it’s convenient – which in turn will make Trump less like to try to pressure them into caving in the first place.

Is it inevitable that America will win the fight against Trump and Musk? No more so than it was inevitable that we’d win World War II. But our leaders found ways to summon the courage to treat victory as inevitable back then - and it’s up to as, as citizens, to summon that courage now.