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Steve Bannon’s Dream Didn’t Come True

A conversation with John Bisognano, president of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.
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David Litt and John Bisognano

Thank you Dawn Marie Galtieri, Joanie Not This Chick, Alison Holt-Kalish, Anita Beck, and many others for tuning into my live video with John Bisognano!

John has been on the front lines (see what I did there) of the redistricting fight for years, and I learned a ton from our conversation. Both about the state of play as we head into the midterms, and what could happen next - like, immediately.

I hope you enjoy the recording, and for those who prefer words to pictures I’ll have a brief write-up tomorrow. In the meantime, be sure to check out the NDRC website to see how you can help win the fight to keep Trump and MAGA from rigging our elections.

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