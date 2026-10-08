Steve Bannon’s Dream Didn’t Come True

Thank you Dawn Marie Galtieri, Joanie Not This Chick, Alison Holt-Kalish, Anita Beck, and many others for tuning into my live video with John Bisognano!

John has been on the front lines (see what I did there) of the redistricting fight for years, and I learned a ton from our conversation. Both about the state of play as we head into the midterms, and what could happen next - like, immediately.

I hope you enjoy the recording, and for those who prefer words to pictures I’ll have a brief write-up tomorrow. In the meantime, be sure to check out the NDRC website to see how you can help win the fight to keep Trump and MAGA from rigging our elections.