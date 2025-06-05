Word Salad

Bravo, David! Definitely fewer distracting typos or word admissions in this post! There were still a few:

"Which leads us to one of a [delete 'of a'] question that might shape the country for decades: is Elon still on the Trump Train? And if he’s [delete 'apostrophe s'] and Trump are finally breaking up, how should we handle the split?"

"It’s a chance for the anti-Trump move [replace 'move' with 'movement'] to take a mulligan, and re-focus their attention on MAGA’s least-liked public figure."

"Finally, at a time when Democrats need to practice good politics, [opposing?] Musk is good politics."

Keep up the good work! I'm a fan, despite the nit-picking.

An interesting perambulation on strategy for Democrats. The foreordained bromance devolution provides some significant opportunities to Democrats which will be mishandled, ignored or in some other way squandered. Ideally the public recognizes that the deficit is now a serious problem, costing as much as the unaudited bloated and yet undermunitioned Military Industrial Complex. (Oddly, but not really, free of the DOGE chainsaw). Musk is not wrong about the deficit. What he's wrong about is that the financial elite should not be tasked with responsibility for reducing the deficit out of their own pockets. "No, No, a thousand times, No! That would mean less yachts, less rockets, and less political bribery", thinks Elon to himself. "The peasants can eat cake, or shit for all I care."

And Musk is not wrong that the bill is disgusting. The NYT reported that even Republican luminaries like MTG had regrets about voting for the bill when they found out what was in it. Things like eliminating the power of the judiciary to contradict presidential policy regardless of that policy. Even Greene has the foresight to see that as a problem when the tables are turned. Nevermind the constitutional degradation. So there's some significant non-economic extraneous stuff that should not be in a bill passed through reconciliation.

Even though Musk benefits, eliminating EV subsidies is bad policy. The aim and trajectory of the world and the US is to electrify the economy and in the long run that has to happen. Better to do it in a concerted coordinated way with real commitment. So, self interested libertarian hypocrite pig that he is, he's not wrong about eliminating EV subsidies. Subsidies help the adoption of EVs which the world needs to happen. In an ideal world the subsidies would be kept for all EV's except Teslas. I wish Trump could be that inventive with his vindictiveness.

And Trump is not wrong to point out Musk's Pig at the Government Trough status. Ideally the public would see Musk as unprincipled as Trump. A principled Libertarian would not be doing the crony capitalism which Musk is doing. And the public would see how childish and capricious both of these "men" are. And be horrified at the power They have over our lives. Buffoons, brats, spoiled children, literally in charge of the US.

They should see Musk declaring Trump "Ungrateful" for Musk buying his way to illegal and unauthorized government access and destruction as the horrifying power of wealth that corrupts our government. Could anyone else do what Musk did? Absolutely, with Musk-level Money. Democrats should hammer home and the public should see it's not government or the "deep state" that's the problem. It's the corruption, stupid! That should be the democratic mantra that crystalizes this fiasco in a slogan.

If only democrats weren't also corrupt. And that's the real reason they fail at populist popularity. The owners of the party don't want that policy. Everybody smells it even if they don't explicitly know it. It's also why I have to choke back vomit every time I read about Democratic Party soul searching, fecklessness and lack of leadership. That's not what they're doing. They are trying to find a way to rally around something that doesn't take power away from the financial elite that still seems populist. Narrow race, gender, and sexual identity issue groups have outlived their divisive usefulness. So called Centrist Democrats recently and risibly asserted the public wants them. Musk floated a third party of 80% of the center of Americans. Musk as a centrist is comical. But Democrat "Centrists" are the vanguard of the Democratic failure machine. The 80% center of Americans exists. It's documented. Economically Progressive and Socially Moderate. That's the 80%. If any party got behind that they would run the political table for at least a generation.

