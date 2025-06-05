First, exciting book news! While It’s Only Drowning doesn’t come out until June 24th, this week the Wall Street Journal ran a big excerpt online. This one’s paywalled, unfortunately. But there will be more to follow.

The excerpt, like the book, is mostly about me trying not to die while surfing with Matt, my Joe Rogan superfan brother-in-law. But I also think that spending time together has given me insights into politics that many professional Democrats miss.

Here’s one that relates directly to some of this week’s biggest news: among the disaffected men who put Trump back in the White House, Joe Rogan is a prophet. But Elon Musk is God.

I didn’t fully realize this until after the election, when I asked Matt about Trump’s big Joe Rogan interview. He said something I expected – that Trump’s willingness and ability to answer questions for two-and-a-half hours straight made him seem honest, not to mention physically tough. Then he said something that took me completely by surprise.

“I don’t think the interview with Joe mattered that much, though. What I think mattered way more, actually, was Elon.”

He went on: “When Elon turned to the camera and got really serious, that was a big deal, because he never talks like that.”

Think about this for a second. Millions of words have been written about the 2024 election. Millions of words have been written about Joe Rogan’s influence on the 2024 election. And yet the entire political world has pretty much overlooked the moment that sealed the deal with the voters who put Trump over the top.

There is, of course, the possibility that Matt is wrong. But I think he’s right. In part because Joe Rogan himself basically said so. Just read his tweet endorsing Trump the night before the election.

“The great and powerful Elon Musk. If it wasn’t for him we’d be fucked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump.”

That is as close to a non-endorsement-endorsement as it gets. Remember, Rogan was an RFK Jr., anti-establishment, pox-on-both-their-houses type guy. Even after having Trump on, he didn’t endorse.

In the end, it was almost like watching a minor party in a parliamentary system joining a governing coalition. If Elon’s on the Trump Train, Rogan was saying, then the Joe Rogan fandom is, too.

Which leads us to one of a question that might shape the country for decades: is Elon still on the Trump Train? And if he’s and Trump are finally breaking up, how should we handle the split?

We Have One Job, Part II

Months ago – which by Trump 2.0 standards is millennia ago – I wrote a piece that argued the one job of the anti-MAGA coalition was to use Musk’s unpopularity to drag down Trump.

And it worked!

Not the post, necessarily. But more broadly, the single most important day in Trump’s first 100 days might have been April 2nd, when Democrats won a state supreme court election in Wisconsin by turning the race into a referendum on Elon. Before April 2nd, Elon was the co-president leading a team of hackers dismantling government from the inside, and giving far-right conspiracy theorists more direct access to the White House than ever. After April 2nd, Musk went quiet.

And we… just kind of let him?

Elon didn’t disappear from the news entirely. But I have to admit – I was pretty shocked at how adroitly Democrats snatched a stalemate from the jaws of victory – Trump pivoted back to immigration, seized the news cycle with corruption and lawlessness, and became obsessed with the acronym “TACO”, short for “Trump Always Chickens Out.”

(This last one is particularly infuriating. If you tell voters that Trump Always Chickens Out, you’re telling them not to take his threats – or even his unhinged actions – too seriously. That’s basically an in-kind ad for the Trump Campaign.)

Trump’s approvals are still underwater. But they’re way closer to 50-50 than they were a month ago. And that’s at least in part because Democrats released the Musk-shaped albatross from around the president’s neck.

So earlier this week, when Musk started calling Trump’s tax-cut and Medicaid cut bill “a disgusting abomination,” it didn’t just represent a new chapter in the relationship between two former co-presidents.

It’s a chance for the anti-Trump move to take a mulligan, and re-focus their attention on MAGA’s least-liked public figure.

Chainsaw vs. Taco

One way to treat this new, post-government Elon would be to welcome him back into the Democratic fold. After all, the guy still is, first and foremost, the CEO of an electric car company, and now he’s also an opponent of the bill. Ro Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley, is a particularly strong advocate for the welcome-him-home approach. I get the appeal: among other things, nothing would convince Republicans to support campaign-finance reform faster than Elon donating to Democrats.

But I’m skeptical. Very skeptical. For one thing, Elon’s current problem with Trump’s tax-cut bill is that it isn't far-right enough. Musk is fine with the Medicaid cuts. He’s cool with slashing food aid to moms working two jobs or cutting off heat to poor kids in the winter. He just doesn’t want to do so while adding quite so much to the deficit. And he’s still using his social media platform to fan the right-wing conspiracies that fueled so many of his disastrous DOGE cuts.

Also, Musk lies a lot. And/or he’s on drugs when he says things. Just because he’s against Trump’s megabill today doesn’t mean he will be tomorrow. I think there’s a decent chance he’s just trying to pressure the GOP to restore credits for his electric cars – once they do, he’ll announce that all the deficit projections were “fraudulent” or “a plot by the left” or some other nonsense and support the bill.

We’re absolutely right to highlight Musk’s split with the GOP at the moment. But let’s think at least one move ahead. If we set up “win Elon’s approval” as the big test the megabill has to meet, then we’re basically letting him decide if it passes. Is that a great idea?

There’s another issue here: letting Musk off the hook would be exactly the kind of insincere nonsense that makes swing voters disgusted by politics. DOGE was an abject failure. It failed to save taxpayers money – it might actually cost us money – and it’s already led to hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths. If we decide that none of that matters now, because Musk is on our team, why should voters believe us the next time we talk about taking a stand?

Finally, at a time when Democrats need to practice good politics, Musk is good politics. It’s not just that he’s personally loathsome. It’s that he gave us a shorthand to talk about spending cuts – usually something the public approves of – in a way that connects with voters. Trump’s megabill would DOGE Medicaid. It would take a chainsaw to cancer research. “Chainsaw” is the opposite of TACO. It tells voters that the out-of-control MAGA cuts will be devastating, permanent, and real.

If Musk truly “left” Washington, that would be great. But he didn’t really leave. He’s just – somewhat ironically - working remotely. And he still wields more power in the Republican Party than any elected official, maybe even including the president himself.

We Have Two Jobs, Part I

If it weren’t for my conversation with Matt a few months ago, I’d probably just leave it there. Pummel Musk politically and reap the rewards, like Super Mario bashing into one of those blocks that keeps spitting out gold coins.

But Musk’s unique role in the Joe Rogan cinematic universe makes him different. Elon represents a type of person – usually but not always a guy – who thought politics was kind of stupid and both parties were kind of lame. Trump convinced him, and his giant fandom, that they had a home in MAGA. It’s a bizarro-world version of what Obama did in ’08 – persuade disaffected people that politics belonged in their lives.

Elon is unlikely to become publicly disillusioned with Trump – and if he does, it’s more likely to be from the right than from the left. But he’s very likely to become publicly disillusioned with party politics. And with the midterms drawing ever closer, Democrats should be sure to highlight that broader disillusionment.

Do I think that most Joe Rogan superfans will vote for a Democrat in 2028? No. But I think there’s a real chance they’d vote for a truly independent candidate in a red-state senate race, or a Democrat who can speaks their cultural language and shares their general skepticism of politics. All that becomes much more likely if voters see Elon as right-leaning independent, rather than a proud Republican.

So what started off as “we have one job” has now become two. Keep Elon – with his low approval rating and cornucopia of noxious qualities – tied to Trump. And then, at the same time, highlight his independence from the broader Republican Party.

That’s going to be really, really difficult. But I’d hate to be MAGA if we pull it off.

